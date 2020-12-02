Blazing trails

Trailblazer. This was the first word that came to mind to describe Kamala Harris as she delivered her victory speech from Wilmington, Delaware, on victory night a few weeks ago.
On the heels of Kamala’s victory comes the news that for the first time, the top communications jobs at the White House go entirely to females. On top of that, four of the seven appointees are women of colour.
For me, it is particularly relevant that the next vice-president of the United States has a Caribbean heritage. Her father, an economist, was born in Jamaica, while her mother, a breast cancer researcher, emigrated from India to the US in 1958. This link between America and the Caribbean stretches back to the birth of that republic—Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers, was born in Nevis in 1755.
Such connections should be a source of pride and inspiration for all of us in the region—a reinforcement of the understanding that success and circumstance are not indivisibly linked, and that consistency, persistence and, above all, hard work are the true keys to success. As another notable woman leader, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley said just last month we in the Caribbean tend to “resist scale”—that is to say, we tend to think that because we are small, we cannot grow. As a woman born and bred in Tobago, I reject this view, too. And the victory of Kamala Harris tells us such defeatism is mistaken. As with Barack Obama in 2008, her elevation to the second most powerful office in the world opens all manner of possibilities for the rest of us.
Mia has earned global recognition for her stewardship during a difficult economic period in her country. Her recent passionate “pivot” speech to the international community has only enhanced her reputation as an inspirational leader. Her belief that we should deepen our understanding of our Caribbeaness, our identity, abilities and resourcefulness, that we are not inferior to people of more developed countries, and that we should use the technology and tools available to us to create a new and robust Caribbean economy of the future—these sentiments have resonated across the region.
Kamala Harris’ electoral success reinforces Mia’s message. Kamala is the first woman, on the fourth time of asking, to get the nod on a presidential ticket. More than cracking the glass ceiling, this achievement broke a long line of traditionally older, white, male vice-presidents in the world’s sole superpower. For at least the next four years, this will keep the spotlight fixed on women’s issues, including equity, violence against women, and the gender wage disparity. This is a win for everyone in our society, whether we acknowledge it or not.
History is replete with examples of positive, transformative leadership by women. In 1960, Sirimavo Bandaranaike of Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) became the first woman to govern a country in representational politics as a democratically elected leader. She set in motion a movement taken up by several prominent and outstanding female world leaders since India’s Indira Gandhi, Britain’s Margaret Thatcher, Benazir Bhutto of Pakistan, Germany’s Angela Merkel, Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, and so many others.
All these women showed me the difference women could make by becoming involved in politics and by taking leadership positions. I encourage our young women of Trinidad and Tobago to see politics as a worthwhile aspiration. Trinidad and Tobago has already made strides in this area. Women have held the two highest offices in the land, and women are being increasingly represented at the level of the national legislature. Yet there is still fallow ground to be broken in this regard.
In Tobago, attitudes towards women in leadership are changing as well. I am well aware that for me to break the barrier of becoming the first female chief secretary will be far more than a personal achievement. Like Mia with Barbados, I have always had a vision and a deeply-rooted desire to see Tobago reach its true potential in every area, and become a beacon for excellence in keeping with the gifts and capacity of its people. As a female political leader, Mia has been a Caribbean trailblazer in her innovative policy-making, her willingness to change the status quo and, above all, her vision for her small island and the wider Caribbean.
Kamala Harris, in similar fashion, has created a new north star for me in the firmament of female politicians. In my view, she sounded the right notes as she addressed the world on victory night. She recognised the long battle suffragettes have faced so women would have the right to vote, and said to “every little girl watching” that America is a “country of possibilities”. She also said the election result was America’s message to young children to “...dream with ambition, lead with conviction and see yourself in a way that others might not see you, simply because they’ve never seen it before. And we will applaud you every step of the way”.
Will she make mistakes? Of course. That comes with the territory. But her symbolic achievement will remain a beacon to all, especially women and women of colour. It is my hope that her message will resonate with the young people of Tobago so that they will see that their circumstances are not the outer limitations of their capabilities. They can dream, and then work towards those dreams with confidence and steadfastness. It is therefore my delight and privilege to congratulate president-elect Joe Biden and soon-to-be vice-president Kamala Harris, as they ready themselves to write the next chapter of American history.
—Tracy Davidson-Celestine is the first female political leader of the PNM Tobago Council and aspires to be the first female Tobago House of Assembly (THA) chief secretary.