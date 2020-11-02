“For the rain it raineth every day”. This deep into the season of it, the weather prompts that song lyric as a flashback ending to Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, a Form Five study requirement from decades past.
Centuries later, we need rain. We want the rain long prayed for by the Water and Sewerage Authority managers charged with directing and holding enough of the flow in storage reservoirs.
Heavy rain last Sunday brought an abrupt end to post-swim, healthful-distance, liming up the stairs from Macqueripe. It also provoked back-in-times reflections of a kind that keep intruding sleep-and-wake consciousness at this time, so overwhelming in occasions of worrisome mind-bending.
Take this election day in the USA, which has managed to ramp up anxieties even among people like me lacking a vote, and far distant from exercising any right to be involved. Long before I ever went there, the place was pictured in my mind as a success story ever outpouring in diverse irresistible outputs.
A teenage frequenter of the USIS library, hours spent inside its reading room (then singularly air-conditioned in Port of Spain) also drew me to its magazine collection. Harper’s, The Atlantic, The New Yorker, and Time fostered my wannabe upbringing into American journalism.
It’s been troubling to hear President Donald Trump call the US media “the enemy of the people”, and denounce their output as “fake news”. That didn’t amount to a wake-up call for me or others with a choice of whom to trust.
In their multiple millions, Americans went out to vote yesterday and on preceding days, in circumstances deeply disturbing to those like me who have long looked up to their country. Front-running US newspapers like The New York Times and The Washington Post have run unchallenged reports about Mr Trump’s tendency barefacedly to lie. The Post counted some 22,000 false or misleading statements to have fallen from presidential lips over some four years, including 189 on a single day. The Times checked 131 Trump-uttered falsehoods or misstatements in a single rally.
Such oral misbehaviours, however, failed to have the liar disowned by sizeable supporters refusing to be scandalised, or demand corrections. So far from needing to be reassured, his followers have embraced the mind-boggling concept of “alternative facts”.
Again, as US coronavirus casualties continue to mount, the messianic unbelievers take comfort in their president’s fact-free assurances about success achieved, and fond hope in resisting the pandemic. The Trump record shows reckless readiness to make and assail enemies at home and abroad. A retreat from NATO alliance obligations, and an exit from the World Health Organisation mark a dismissive attitude toward long-standing US commitments.
I could go on indefinitely, but powerful and still influential US media can be relied on to affirm factual realities and to lead opinion against Trump excesses in areas such as race relations, gun ownership, patronage appointments, and succouring the poor. Sober observers and worriers watch for the count.
Long before his elevation to the presidency, Mr Trump actually touched base in T&T back when he was the main man of the Miss Universe contest. Memorable photos remain on file of the franchise owner apparently whispering suggestively to the ear of just-crowned Wendy Fitzwilliam. During the pageant next held in Chaguaramas, Mr Trump was feted by the then Basdeo Panday administration to whom he made promises of tourism-related investments.
It would be years before any big-name tourism investor showed interest in T&T possibilities. Two decades later, by 2019, when the Sandals Resort International company said “No thanks” to a Tobago offering, no encouraging word had came from the Trump investment entrepreneurs.
T&T offers enough of its own to distract attention from the US election dramas starring you know whom. It happens that challenges to the energy-based economy are once again making headlines. After a daring drill off the Trinidad south coast, BHP Billiton came up with nothing. Much hope for the resuscitation of the local industry remains dashed following BHP Billiton’s deep, deep-water misadventure, titled Broadside. At once, T&T is facing danger of discouraging similar investments on exploration on land and sea and around T&T.
Just now, the jewel in the State energy crown, NGC, was fated to report an after-tax loss, between January and June 2020, of $312 million. Over the same six-month period in 2019, National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago (NGC) had earned profit of $161.1 million. Conspicuous among the reasons cited by the losing T&T gas major was “non-payment for gas sales by NGC’s largest customer”.
The company declined to disclose what action it had taken, or planned to take, against this bad-pay customer. Pointedly, the report left it to be assumed that the culprit is itself also a state controlled entity.
Again, some kind of political battle royal is set to break out the humiliating failure of Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union to clear the Government hurdles toward purchase, or whatever, of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery. To evolve from fighting-fit trade union to potentially high-achieving entrepreneur, the OWTU is being made to learn the hard way.