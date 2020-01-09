Bloody T&T, bloody Caribbean

Murders Rate Change
2019 per 100k since 2018
Jamaica (1) 1,287 46 + 3%
T&T 538 39 + 4%
Belize 134 37 - 5%
St Lucia 49 27 + 4%
Bahamas 96 24 + 5%
St Kitts-Nevis (1) 12 22 - 48%
St Vincent (2) 24 22 - 9%
Guyana (1) 136 18 + 23%
Barbados 49 17 + 75%
(1) Estimate based on part-year figures
(2) Homicides
Yes, it’s been another bad year; 538 lives gone. Only 2010 was worse.
Just a year ago, we had hope that Gary Griffith could work magic. Murder rates for late 2018 were down. The new police commissioner talked of 250 as an “acceptable” target. This year’s body count is more than twice that.
London agonises over 149 murders. That’s 1.7 per 100,000 population. T&T’s rate is 39.4.
It’s not just T&T. Murder rates are astonishingly high across the Caribbean. Jamaica is the world’s second- or third-worst. Are there any lessons from our neighbours? It’s a mixed story.
Jamaica
States of emergency now cover six of the 14 parishes, with army-police patrols, powers of arrest and search and restricted business hours, but no blanket night-time curfew.
The result? Their murder rate is slightly higher than last year’s, when there were fewer states of emergency. But it’s 17 per cent lower than in 2017, when there were none.
States of emergency don’t work magic. To the extent they’re effective, it’s unclear whether that’s because of increased police powers, or just the increased presence, which doesn’t need an emergency declaration—and draws resources from other areas, where criminals gain breathing space.
There have been plenty arrests, but most aren’t big time criminals, just routine suspects soon released with minor charges, or none.
A big success was convicting Tesha Miller, leader of Spanish Town’s notorious Clansman Gang, as accessory in the high-profile 2008 murder of Douglas Chambers, former chairman of the state-owned Jamaica Urban Transit Co. The key prosecution witness had bargained a reduction in his murder sentence. Jamaica’s DPP Paula Llewellyin wants to see more potential witnesses “flipped”.
Unfortunately, some police may “flip” the other way. A senior officer who allegedly warned a gangster of impending arrest resigned under pressure, and was expected to face criminal charges.
Equally damaging, the police are feuding. Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation Patrae Rowe says senior officers abuse their authority, are lazy and resist the commissioner’s reforms—a claim indignantly rejected by the Police Officers’ Association, which represents senior ranks.
Politicians, too, are feuding. The opposition People’s National Party blocked state of emergency extensions a year ago, and now seems likely to hold that threat as a bargaining chip. The major private sector organisations last month urged both parties to denounce their historic links to criminal gangs.
St Kitts-Nevis
If the Jamaica story seems confused, St Kitts-Nevis looks like a clear success. For years, its murder rates rivalled or exceeded Jamaica’s —always puzzling, for a tiny, pretty and prosperous country. Last year, killings plunged by half.
Why? The prime minister talks proudly of police training, forensics and CCTV; and an Alternative Lifestyle Pathway project to support troubled youths. There is victim support and social interventions. There’s a new police commissioner. What we’re told sounds good, but I suspect there’s more to it—possibly some shift in small-island gangland politics. Will the downturn last? If I get the chance, I’d like to check the story on the ground.
Barbados
Barbados is another tale. Murders are at a record high. Why? It’s not at all clear. As in St Kitts, there may have been a shift in gangland politics, this time for the worse.
Mia Mottley has legislated to end bail for murder and serious firearms offences until two years from the initial arrest. That should be enough time for a full trial. Although 84 prisoners have waited up to ten years for a hearing, the courts aim to clear the backlog this year.
Guyana
Guyana’s murder rate remains surprisingly low, despite widespread poverty, underfunded public services, rampant cocaine transshipment and porous borders. Police blame most murders not on gang wars but on disorderly conduct, often among small-scale gold miners. With oil wealth about to roll in, will that remain unchanged?
Courtroom delays are an issue here too, with 238 awaiting murder trial—a figure which excludes Berbice in eastern Guyana. Proposals include a “smart city” project for Georgetown with CCTV and facial recognition software. Should T&T copy that idea?
Belize
Murders are down. New police commissioner Chester Williams says most result from a legal drug, alcohol. The next triggers are illegal drugs and gang conflicts, with domestic violence fourth, and a gang intervention officer proposed to de-fuse rivalries.
Like Georgetown, Belize City plans CCTV with facial recognition software. Although two thirds of murders are with firearms, police plan to enforce a night-time ban on blades longer than three inches. And as in Jamaica, there are indications of high-level corruption —a police commander from northern Belize is on trial for links to a 2018 drug plane landing.
So overall, an easy recipe for Gary to follow? No. Some useful experience? Maybe. Whoever runs the show, let’s not expect magic.