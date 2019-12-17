Blue note anger and anxiety

LET’S start with the statement from the chief executive officer at First Citizens. By its very name, this organisation claims pride of place among the people of Trinidad and Tobago, daring others in this line of business to be more rooted in our culture and our mores than itself. On this account alone, it came across as culturally jarring to hear the CEO’s questioning of the sou-sou as a legitimate source of funds.
In what has been reported as her bringing “clarity” to the issue, the lady told a reporter last week that each bank will have its own policy regarding the acceptance of sou-sou money, but for her the matter rests essentially on two pillars. The first is that, “it is impossible for us to validate a sou-sou.” The second has to do with the quantum involved. “If someone says they got $100,000 from a sou-sou, we wouldn’t be able to validate that.”
Let’s leave aside the known and the validated, venerated contribution of the sou-sou in the enhancement of life for generations of people in Trinidad and Tobago, and indeed across the Caribbean, and anywhere else Caribbean people live in sufficient numbers. It ought not to be for the bearer of the money to “validate”, to prove beyond a doubt what they say is their source of funds. It is accepted as a principle of natural law, that he who alleges must prove. Someone ought not to be denied a basic right, or an accepted privilege, because of an interlocutor’s inability or refusal to accept their word. It ought to be for those whose job requires them so to do, to find out whether or not a so-named “suspicious transaction” can withstand forensic, investigative scrutiny. We have become accustomed to annual reports from the struggling Financial Intelligence Unit about hundreds of “suspicious transactions” going through the system, with a corresponding hollowness as to how many of them end up being proven to be corrupt or tainted, the owners being brought to justice.
But in fairness to Ms Darbasie, other banks have for years been effectively stigmatising the sou-sou. A husband and wife jointly collect $40,000 as their “hand” in an annual sou-sou which runs over ten months each year. Their own bankers, of long standing, look askance at the sum, refusing to accept the explanation as given.
The blue note change-out only highlights an insult which has been at work for some time. It has to stop, plain and simple. It tramples on hundreds of years of a cultural practice that established itself as institutional preference. It is demeaning, it is unfair and it is repulsive.
Whatever the law says about validating a person’s source of funds, and about the implications for those whose job it is to receive those funds into the financial system, the citizen cannot be indicted on the basis of mere suspicion. This is what has happened with the highly questionable and objectionable disclosure by Cabinet ministers of a barber with $1 million in cash.
Who knows for how long, and for exactly what reasons—fear, paranoia, objection or preference—this person may have opted to keep this accumulation of earnings in his personal safe-keeping.
“That is a very expensive set of haircuts,” one minister said derisively, attempting to be funny, then rushing to add later, “I am not casting aspersions.” So what else was he doing?
In plain, simple understanding of the rules of natural justice, a highly vaunted value on which this administration has hoisted itself, the citizen is entitled to the benefit of the doubt. Let the machinery of the State conduct the exercises deemed necessary to go beyond the hunches of the gate-keepers.
In a society such as ours, there was already word on the street last Friday as to who that unfortunate, stigmatised and exposed barber is. He has since obviously become the object of many people’s “cooshoo” mouth, mocked and ridiculed for his own brand of thrift and fiduciary independence.
At the end of the day on one radio telephone inquiry, 100 per cent of the callers said they were not surprised at the large number of citizens who have been turning up, having opted not to participate in the local banking system. The issue here seems to be a necessity to find out why, and to take the steps necessary to turn this tide around.
As for the period allowed for the conversion of the existing $100 bills, it appears more than likely that the Government will be forced by circumstances to extend it. The conglomeration of the country’s small business organisations, the groceries and the supermarkets, the hardware and the convenience stores, and other small business operators, are pointing out the pitfalls of the plan in action, set to end on Old Year’s Day.
This is partly the result of an administration so propelled by sanctimony on alleged anti-corruption, that it is blind to the compelling responsibility to minimise anger and anxiety among the population.