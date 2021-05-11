Blues on the labour frontlines

IT SEEMS as though labour leaders, or those leaders so oriented, are contemplating the return of May Day as a major day for reflection and activism for workers in the country.
It appears as though this view is that we should have two days to honour the place of the worker, and the trade unions in the country. Just as perhaps we have more than a handful of religious holidays, several of them of the Christian persuasion alone, we appear to be being encouraged to celebrate the role, and the place of the worker in Trinidad and Tobago, on more than just Labour Day, the official holiday, June 19.
This became the case when we moved to abolish the internationally recognised May Day as the International day of worker solidarity, and replace it with June 19, our own Labour Day. This calendarised the day which is recognised as the pivotal moment during the riots in Fyzabad in 1937. This was the year perhaps at the centre of the disturbances by peoples across the Caribbean against social and political conditions at that time.
But May Day still means a tremendous amount to some workers and their representatives, and it is in recognition of this that there were these pronouncements by such figures as Messrs David Abdulah and Ancel Roget. Mr Abdulah of course is the head of the political organisation called the Movement for Social Justice. He spent decades before this as a senior figure in the leadership of the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union. Mr Roget has been the president-general of this union for close to two decades now.
Mr Abdulah said in a statement that May Day should be a day for workers everywhere to celebrate past achievements and look enthusiastically to the future. He said this is not the case in Trinidad and Tobago, where in his considered opinion, in spite of significant positive changes, won on the basis of hard-fought battles against those who control the economy and the politics, the entrenchment of what he called neo-liberal politics has led to devastation among workers’ organisations, and has driven workers into poverty. He said tens of thousands of jobs have been lost in recent years, as one example. The Central Bank, in its annual report for 2020, said 2,744 jobs were lost due to retrenchment, up from 1,528 the previous year.
Over what period then, would these tens of thousands of jobs have been lost, in what sectors of the economy, it would be worth finding out.
For his part, the OWTU leader, in his May Day statement, blamed the Government, not necessarily the current incumbents by themselves, for what he said was a refusal to move amendments to the Industrial Relations Act. This, he said, has had the effect of preventing workers from being represented by trade unions. As a result, he said less than 20 per cent of the country’s workers are unionised.
These are charges, from both leaders, to which the Government should feel disposed to respond. Perhaps it should feel compelled so to do in order to present its side of the story for the better understanding of the workers, upon whom any party depends for the right to govern, in our brand of democracy.
But there is this troubling assertion by Mr Roget, which juts out of his remarks and cannot be left to stand without interrogation. He has called on the Government for what he called “security of tenure” for the judges at the Industrial Court. He said members of that bench ought to be independent in dispensing justice, equally to workers as to employers.
His contention, therefore, is that because employment of industrial court judges does not now carry his version of security of tenure, their conclusions are not independently arrived at, and are suspect as a consequence.
This is scandalously contentious and offensive, to the integrity of the men and women who now comprise the court, and indeed to all who have had the privilege to serve in that capacity over the years since its establishment in 1965.
It is injurious to the image and the reputation of the court as an institution of record, in determining matters concerning the conduct of industrial relations in the country. It sullies the name and the pronouncement of every single member of the court, present and past, and it diminishes their stature, individually, collectively and institutionally. It is one thing to call, independently, for more resources, but it is entirely something else to campaign on a premise of subservience on that bench.
By whatever means that is deemed necessary, it is a sure bet that the members of the Industrial Court, as currently constituted, will seek to distance themselves, individually and collectively, from the implications flowing from this statement. It certainly will not be allowed to stand, given the far-reaching reverberations created by its public pronouncement.
• Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist