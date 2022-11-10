Bocas in the British Library

We’re in the British Library, right in the heart of London. It’s two days before Halloween, but unseasonably sunny. There’s a clutch of dancers with Carnival costumes in the Piazza in front, and nearby they’re serving generous portions of Caribbean food (though more Jamaican than Trini).
It’s the first London incarnation of the NGC Bocas Lit Fest, a focus for Trinidad and Tobago’s literary scene since 2011. It’s a strange double-take. We’re 7,000 kilometres from Port of Spain. We’re in the second-largest library in the world, with 150 million items, and 625 kilometres of shelving.
On display are the desk where Jane Austen wrote Pride and Prejudice; the Magna Carta, a foundation stone of Britain’s constitution; and a special exhibition on Alexander the Great.
And right in your face as you go in is Trinidad and Tobago’s Bocas. There’s a clutch of friendly, familiar faces. The buzz and vibe in this light and airy space is uncannily similar to the Bocas’ usual home in NALIS and the Old Fire Station in Port of Spain.
This Bocas event worked like a magnet for writers from elsewhere in the Caribbean. Among those speaking were Guyanese Grace Nichols and John Agard, both based in England since 1977; Pauline Melville, also from Guyana; Cecil Browne from St Vincent; Canisia Lubrin from St Lucia; and Karen Lord from Barbados—though oddly enough, there was nobody from Jamaica (besides the food).
A ten-hour programme ran from memoirs to recreated history, and on to magic and myth, to ancestry and bloodlines, home and communities, and then a grand finale with excerpts from Dominique Le Gendre’s musical version of Playboy of the West Indies.
T&T’s High Commission in London hosted a pre-event evening reception at historic Marlborough House, the Commonwealth’s headquarters. Authors networked productively with publishers and agents. “Look where you reach,” said NGC’s Mark Loquan. Besides NGC, supporters for the London Bocas included One Caribbean Media, parent company of the Express and CCN TV6; the British Council; and Yale University.
The literary link with London goes back to the 1950s and beyond, to Naipaul and Samuel Selvon, to sparky British editors like Diana Athill at the publisher André Deutsch, and 56 years of New Beacon Books.
Talent from the Caribbean meets a London publishing infrastructure with a critical mass the region can’t rival, and an international reading public big enough to provide profitable sales volumes.
But successful publishing does not have to be big publishing. Jeremy Poynting’s tiny Peepal Tree Press has incubated a string of Caribbean writers since the 1980s—not least new work this year and last from Barbara Jenkins, Ira Mathur and Amanda Smyth, all of them stimulating contributors at the London Bocas.
Peepal Tree took on Monique Roffey’s The Mermaid of Black Conch when other publishers lacked confidence in the work despite the author’s already strong track record. Black Conch won the prestigious Costa Book of the Year Award in 2020.
The book has since been swept up by Vintage Books, an arm of the Penguin Random House publishing giant, in a deal that looks like good news for all concerned. Thirteen translations followed—the Japanese version is out next month. Filming is in the pipeline, and will use TT locations and talent.
Also in the 2020 Costa Awards, Ingrid Persaud’s Love After Love won the First Novel Award. Annoyingly, Coca-Cola, which is the new owner of Britain’s Costa coffee shop chain, dropped the awards this year. Doesn’t fit its carbonated agenda?
The Caribbean link stretches to the British school syllabus. AQA (formerly the Assessment and Qualifications Alliance) is the largest examining body for Britain’s schools, setting and marking more than half the exams taken at GCSE and A-Level (equivalent to CSEC and CAPE).
Shakespeare and the 19th-century novel form a big slice of their GCSE English literature syllabus—but the other big slice is modern texts and poetry. In that section, Guyana’s Grace Nichols is up there among the selected poets.
So is Roger Robinson, who was born in London to Trinidadian parents, but came home with them at the age of four, returning to Britain as a 19-year-old in the 1990s. He works with music and the spoken word, and his A Portable Paradise won the TS Eliot poetry prize in 2019—following Derek Walcott, who carried off what is the highest-value British poetry prize in 2010. Another AQA poet with Caribbean roots is Raymond Antrobus, born in London to a British father and a Jamaican mother.
I can’t find any of these three on CSEC’s current list of texts, or on their longer reading lists—though the wide choice of other writers is testament to the Caribbean’s breadth of talent.
Robinson’s book project, Home is Not a Place, explores black Britishness, in collaboration with photographer Johny Pitts. But the title evokes other themes highlighted by the Bocas event—the criss-cross flow of cultural and linguistic currents, diaspora and home-based without hard national boundaries, and the irrelevance of spiky debates about who is authentically Caribbean and who isn’t.
In February 2023, T&T Carnival returns. And in April, Bocas is back in its usual TT slot. Feeling good?
—Author Mark Wilson is an international journalist based in Port of Spain.