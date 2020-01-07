Boosting tourism in 2020

Our society, Gregory Aboud was reported saying on December 10, is “suffering from a failure to implement and a failure to govern.” He said this condition was the result of the imposition on us of “a defective Constitution that we created at Independence and it has made it very difficult to catch a murderer or to stop or create a situation in which we will have a high presence of teachers in classes and a rapid ability to deliver surgery in the hospital.” All these things are connected, Mr Aboud said, as he continued a narrative in which our vital signals are pointing south.