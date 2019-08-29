Boris: Who needs parliament?

It’s a “constitutional outrage,” says Britain’s Speaker, John Bercow. It’s “an intolerable attempt to silence parliament,” says the staid Financial Times.
On Wednesday morning, British prime minister Boris Johnson announced that he would “prorogue” or shut down parliament for five weeks.
It’s not just any five weeks. Britain is due to leave the European Union just before midnight on Halloween, October 31. More than three years on from the June 2016 Brexit referendum, nobody has the first idea how that is going to work out—with an agreed last-minute exit deal, or a chaotic crash-out.
In healthy democracies, governments use dialogue to reach consensus on big national issues. Instead, Johnson wants to shut down debate and rule alone through this crucial period.
Johnson has no popular mandate —he was nominated in July with the votes of 92,000 members of his Conservative party, around 0.15 per cent of the British population.
For the past couple of years, opinion polls have shown British opinion still split, but with most people now against Brexit. There is no majority in parliament or outside for crashing out of Europe without a deal. But Johnson presses ahead.
We’ve seen constitutional trouble in the Caribbean. In 2002, Trinidad and Tobago had no functioning Parliament for almost a year. In Guyana, Donald Ramotar prorogued parliament in 2014 because he had no majority—and right now, David Granger is delaying a Guyanese election constitutionally due since March.
But from the Mother of parliaments, we expect better.
So, what happens next?
Britain’s parliament meets next week Tuesday, after a six-week summer break. If Johnson has his way, it is dismissed the following week. Any legislation still before parliament at that point is dead. It can’t be carried through to the new session.
Johnson wants parliament to meet again on October 14, with a Queen’s Speech outlining a new big-spending government programme. Traditionally, that would be followed by a six-day debate and full media splash.
There’s an EU summit on October 17 and 18. Johnson has rejected the exit deal agreed by his predecessor Theresa May. He says he wants a new deal instead. The Europeans say nothing substantial can change. That summit looks like crunch time.
Johnson promises a Brexit debate in parliament on October 26 and 27— just four days short of the Halloween deadline.
If there is a new deal on offer, it will look very much like May’s— which parliament rejected three times this year, and was loathed by Johnson’s hard-core supporters. If there’s no new deal, he would go for a crash-out, blaming Europe and his domestic opponents. There would be no time to consider alternatives.
Can Johnson be pushed off track?
The opposition parties hope so. And as Speaker, John Bercow will interpret the rules to help them.
On paper, Boris Johnson has a single-seat majority in the 650-member House of Commons.
But it’s more complicated than that. A dozen or more influential members of his Conservative party loathe his proposed no-deal Brexit. They include Theresa May’s former finance minister and justice minister.
Jeremy Corbyn’s opposition Labour Party has just 247 seats. He can’t get anything through without support from smaller parties and independents. And he has his own party rebels.
Corbyn says he will push for legislation next week blocking a no-deal Brexit. Opposition parties agreed to that plan on Tuesday. But with prorogation just days away, getting anything through parliament and signed by the Queen would need ultra-tight timing.
Corbyn could go for a no-confidence motion. But that might not pass. Even if it squeezed through, there is no majority for an alternative government.
The small Liberal Democratic party won’t support a Corbyn government, even as a short-term caretaker to organise elections. Corbyn is unlikely to support a rival from a smaller party or his own backbenches. If there’s no agreed alternative within 14 days, it would be up to Johnson to call a new election … as and when he chooses.
The Italians manage these things better. On Tuesday, their centre-left Democratic Party and anti-establishment Five Stars Movement ditched bitter rivalries to form a coalition government.
Meanwhile, Guyanese-origin campaigner Gina Miller has challenged the prorogation in the English courts. There are separate challenges afoot in the Scottish and Northern Ireland legal systems. Hearings are being fast-tracked—but a decision would be needed within days.
Momentum, a Labour Party grassroots campaign, threatens to “shut down the streets”.
A former head of the public service says: “We are reaching the point where the civil service must consider putting its stewardship of the country ahead of service to the government of the day.”
The clearest way out of this drama looks like a general election, framed by Johnson as “People against Parliament”. Timing would be tricky, given the prorogation – technically, he would need a vote in parliament to trigger a five-week campaign.
He would promise to spend like crazy on health care, the police and education. He is a natural showman, knows how to play the media, and faces a divided and indecisive opposition. But at this stage, it’s all wild cards. There’s everything to play for, either way.