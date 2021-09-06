The inter-generational journey of almost six decades has dulled the emotion and distinction of being an independent small twin-island State.
Dimming of the Independence passion also stems from rowing our own boat in an often turbulent sea of economic and social challenges.
But each Independence anniversary allows us the environment to reflect upon our common experience, to review our achievements and failures, and to recommit to the forward march.
We must acknowledge remaining a participatory democratic country, in spite of grievous hitches.
That is a vital accomplishment since some countries that achieved independence from colonial powers have slipped off the map of governance of the people, by the people, for the people.
There are other obvious and tangible advances from the version of our country that lowered the Union Jack at midnight on August 30, 1962.
Even with palpable drawbacks, education, health, industrial and other sectors have advanced, infrastructure and housing have improved, utilities are more widely available.
And so on.
But we must ask searching questions about whether we have made appropriate use of the earnings of mineral wealth with which Nature has blessed us. Further, have we maximised our greatest resource – our people – with various backgrounds, insights, and interests?
How do we benchmark ourselves against other small states that achieved Independence during that same period?
Have we created a modern, learned, and competitive nation and spawned economic sectors to supplant our declining energy returns?
In that respect, is Point Lisas Industrial Estate a proud symbol of our vision or a white elephant of our near-sightedness?
In practical terms, could society justify long waits by the elderly and infirm for medical care at public health institutions?
What about crime, rule of law, national productivity, and nightmare of traffic congestion?
Have educational opportunities created more enlightenment and awareness?
With available arable lands and a large farming community, could we rationalise an annual food import bill of almost $6 billion?
Are we satisfied with the performance of our institutions, including the judiciary, public service, and service commissions? What about water supply crises, especially in rural districts?
In short, have we capitalised on our collective resources for an overall and equitable improved quality of life?
The answers are evident; a recent survey revealed the public’s angst on these and several other crucial issues.
If we conclude that Trinidad and Tobago has underperformed, we must examine the primary causes and whether blame must be apportioned only to our leaders.
Is our 1976 constitution appropriate to our society?
How do we improve our economic and social well-being amid Covid-19 and with a treasury barren of accustomed energy revenues?
We must strategically confront our macro issues by investing in human capital development and agreeing on common guiding values and beliefs.
It would be foolhardy to suggest we have adhered to the praiseworthy watchwords of Discipline, Production and Tolerance.
Our absence of discipline is manifest in use of public roads, absence of courtesy and respect, and – most disturbingly – in the high crime rate.
Weak productivity has left us hamstrung in both the public and private sectors.
Our public service remains inefficient, while the private sector – especially manufacturing – is not attaining its fullest outputs.
Meaningful tripartite discussions among government, employer and labour are a progressive step in addressing this endemic issue.
Tolerance is an outmoded concept in a small land of shared experiences and common interests.
Respect or Appreciation is a more appropriate watchword.
Have ethnic and class competitiveness barred us from creating a meritocracy from which we could tap our best talents?
If we are to achieve inclusive and sustainable growth in an aggressive world, we must harmonise our efforts and strive as one people.
Our national anthem addressed that ambition, asserting that “Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve”.
That would not spare us varying approaches to diagnosing and solving problems.
Our electoral system invites healthy competition among aspirants for public office, and that must be preserved and protected.
We must reaffirm who we are and what we stand for, and those values and principles must be strictly upheld and vigorously promoted.
They should ideally include patriotism, respect, loyalty, ambition, compassion, determination and resilience.
Nationhood is a collective identity, group purpose, common interests, and patriotic passion.
We should explore whether we have achieved such a persona, or whether we are simply people put together by history and making our way in the world.
Are we advancing our human development index?
Have we been left in the starter’s block in a world of trade deals, economic alliances, technological advances, and sophisticated and advancing skills?
Covid-19 has dramatically altered the world: Supply chain issues threaten the cost and availability of food; tourism and hospitality sectors have collapsed; medical care is an even more pressing concern.
The small and medium-sized business sector has taken a body blow, affecting the livelihoods of thousands, and commerce has been set back by years.
These drawbacks are compounded by heavy government borrowings to balance large deficit budgets, growing unemployment and other stringent economic challenges.
Then there are dilemmas of climate change, trade issues stemming from Brexit, and simmering squabbles by powerful countries for turf and influence in our region.
We must refresh ourselves toward achieving the lofty Independence goals, and, in so doing, must establish a civic apparatus, with common ideals and shared vision.
All sectors — business, labour, academia, NGOs, faith-based organisations, the media, etc — must advocate solutions.
There must be an earnest re-examination of our Constitution by non-partisan experts.
We are fortunate to have a rich repository of young and learned citizens generally not bogged down by artificial barriers of ethnic and political allegiances.
Hopefully, they would turn our diversity into national strength and pivot us to a better quality of life, equal opportunities and a knowledge economy.
If we envision a new path, redouble our efforts and are steered by competent leadership, we would fashion the model nation championed by our Independence pioneers in 1962.
We must all rally for our land.
I, for one, have “boundless faith in our destiny”.