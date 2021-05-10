Bracing ourselves for the worst

IN a Heathrow Airport immigration line once after a long flight from Malaysia, a man of south Asian origin stood really close behind me, not much more than a foot away. There was no one behind him. He must live in a densely populated, spatially-challenged country to be behaving this way, I thought.
I moved up, he moved up, maintaining sniffing distance. Earlier, we’d been told by our respective flight managers what to do in case of an emergency landing. My man probably misunderstood what was meant by the brace position.
Eventually I turned around. “Sir, would you back up a bit, please?” He did.
I’m reminded of this almost every time I’m in a public space in T&T. People routinely ignore social distancing guidelines. PriceSmart, January this year. Distances were marked on the floor. The length of the huge shopping cart is a natural barrier for the couple behind me. So what does the lady do? She comes to stand in front of their trolley, two feet away from me.
These things can be consequential. The authorities are generally attributing the case explosion to rampant reckless behaviour, and messaging from the Prime Minister down is increasingly urgent warnings and pleas to rule-breakers.
We were told of deathbed confessions by people who’d limed in numbers, without masks. Dire as the warnings now are, police still had to break up a party in Laventille on Saturday night. These occurrences are real, devastating, and cannot be overstated. But they’re not the whole story.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said as far as he knew, he did everything according to the protocols, and still caught Covid-19. For the sake of argument, let’s take PM at his word and not argue the toss on Easter, Tobago, or how early the experts saw the trend. With the best will in the world, people can observe the protocols and still get infected.
Social media seems certain that it’s the reckless causing the skyscraper spikes. Mostly, probably; solely, no. In a moment, I’ll show you how easy it is for well-intentioned people to slip up. Plus, the threat is more potent.
A senior doctor told me that the surge is occurring alongside a variant that is 2.5 times more contagious, and 30 per cent more deadly.
We should think of T&T as being a war zone right now. The munitions are viral. Last month was the worst on record, with 2,798 new cases. Nine days into May, the figure was already more than half of April’s. Population density, small island size, and high mobility make those numbers deadlier than the raw figures suggest.
We have been projected to hit, this week, that grim milestone that Italy did last year; in which the demand for hospital admissions and services outstrip availability, and doctors and nurses have to make painful decisions about life and death.
At Friday’s doom-laden news conference at which the facial expression of Caura Hospital’s Thoracic Medical Director Dr Michelle Trotman told the story, Principal Medical Officer of Institutions Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards (of all people) wore an ill-fitting mask that kept slipping below her nose as she spoke.
How many people do? The bank teller, for one. The supermarket security guard, who we had to walk within two feet of at closing time, wore his on his chin.
Online banking wasn’t applicable to my query. I had to go in. I gently pointed out to the teller that her mask had slipped, and she said that it was too big. That one slim opening could let in the virus.
More than a month ago, before the grim numbers, a friend asked me to go Saturday shopping with her in Chaguanas. While almost everyone in the busy streets wore masks, at least one-third of them did so below their noses.
Two men who wore no masks at all, stood on either side of a narrow pavement talking to each other, forcing pedestrians to walk the gauntlet. “Princess…”, one of them, leering, called out to my friend—an opening he imagined would precede a killer line. “Princess don’t like man without mask,” I said to him, winked, and kept on walking.
In store, I noticed that in making an enquiry about a product, my friend got close and leaned in to point to a photo on her phone. That interaction included a saleswoman whose mask was on her chin. Not wanting to jump in then (should I have?), I took a photo and showed it to her afterwards.
She was surprised. She’d done it unconsciously. This was someone who was double-masking, rigorously sanitising, and following the protocols. She’d not been to limes at the beach or secret house parties. That two-minute saleswoman encounter could have been the chink in her armour. How many are like her?
At Friday’s news conference, some of the principals wore masks and some didn’t. It’s likely that everyone except PM was fully vaccinated, and masking wasn’t mandatory. But it was a missed opportunity. A consistent, example-led approach would have sent a powerful message.
it’s important that they continue the aggressive messaging in calling out the reckless, they also need to urge the people who do the right things to be vigilant. About proper, secure mask-wearing. About distancing. About keeping their guard up at all times. Making a slip is easier than you’d think.
We’ll know soon if we have control of the plane. Rough landing ahead. Assume the brace position.
• Orin Gordon is a communications consultant, on Twitter @oringordon.