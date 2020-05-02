SOME of us have not succumbed to the coronavirus but to a related “disease” which I call brain fog.
It has resulted from several things. Diurnal and nocturnal now mean little. If you are not allowed to go out to work or if you have lost your job then it matters not if you sleep all day and stay awake all night.
It leaves you with a sense of disorientation which is deepened if you are on any social media platforms or if you look at the international news.
This is not to dim the light shone by the Chief Medical Officer, other doctors, health workers, public officials and citizens who have tried to educate us about the virus and how we may protect ourselves from it and deal with some of the fallout.
The Government’s approach has ensured that the population did not panic, and generally followed the rules. The soft touch worked. It is regrettable that some members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service did not get the Government’s memo.
Social media has gone mad. People post about new things to learn, new exercises to try, conspiracy theories, untested cures, religion, and anything which looks explosive even if it may not be true.
Dr David Bratt’s article last week which educated us about how the statistics may be affected by the kind of test done and a video by Dr Fuad Khan should remind us of the information we also need to have.
I have seen podcasts and YouTube videos from doctors and nurses from all over the world but with the exception of Dr Khan’s, none from here. It may have been helpful to us as citizens to understand what our front line workers face in the workplace and how they were coping. I looked on the website of the Medical Association of Trinidad and Tobago for blogs, or any first-hand contemporary accounts of how this health battle is being fought in this jurisdiction and there is nothing.
Apart from a few early statements by patients, nada, nothing. Have our citizens gone shy?
What is a bit strange is that investigative reporters are not seeking out doctors and nurses to find out about and report on their experiences. How many times do you have the opportunity to report on the effect of a pandemic on your country and your life? The newspapers have got thinner and thinner in contrast to the lines of print which are being published in other countries.
Confidence in reporting was not enhanced by the publication without comment by a daily newspaper, of a document which began circulation on social media.
The document is a research note published by the Blavatnik School of Government of the University of Oxford. Reference to Oxford made the note sound like the word of God. Any self-respecting investigative reporter would have checked the context, the numbers and the purpose of the note before putting it forward for publication.
It was important for us to know that this is a school for public policy. The note is part of continuing research which the authors were at pains to point out. It evaluates a Stringency Index. Its findings were circumscribed by the absence of data from some countries. Our Minister of Health quite properly said little about it. Why on earth did that newspaper think that trumpeting this note as real news is beyond me.
What I can say is that pre-COVID-19, I had a more than healthy scepticism about the use of statistics since I believe you can speak about data in such a way that statistics say whatever you want them to say.
I think we have been fortunate in that there has been a congruence of physical, human and social factors and a solid response from the healthcare system which resulted in our statistics looking good. We must be thankful.
Being thankful does not mean there are not questions to be asked that will help us prepare for any national emergency. At the time of writing, 1,772 samples have been sent for testing. Since more than one sample may be taken from an individual, how many persons have provided these samples? We must remember that the statistics talk about confirmed cases. There will be people who may have died without having been diagnosed and those who may have contracted the coronavirus while at home and simply thought they had the flu or a cold or may have been afraid to go to the hospital. Low testing or the kind of test done may be partly responsible for our existing statistics.
The point is that we must not think for one moment that good hygiene, masks and social distancing are no longer crucial. It is essential that public spaces especially in urban areas are properly cleaned. Let us ensure that this message makes it through loud and clear. Our safety depends on measures such as these.
Sophia K Chote SC is an Independent Senator