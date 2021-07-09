Breadfruit in this guava season

Nothing brings people warmly together like food, just as nothing bitterly divides like politics and religion. The final four sentences of my last column were completely disconnected from the rest—sharing my discovery of an effortless way to peel breadfruit—and they invoked heartwarming responses that were far removed from the shared disgust pertaining to the preceding bit.
Mrs W sent me a breadfruit from her yard. Mrs S shared a recipe which I promptly appropriated with a twist. Mr R sent me photos of the vegetable peeler which he said he uses successfully on baigan, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, dasheens, mangoes, pawpaw and eddoes, in addition to breadfruit. He even offered to get one for me.
Many people said they just boil and cool the breadfruit first, and that is certainly effective once you have a large enough vessel and some patience.
Based on what readers said, I’ve realised that many cooks avoid using some of our tougher-skinned produce because peeling is too laborious and often requires more elbow grease and sharper knives than are available.
It used to take me ages and far too much effort to even cut open breadfruit, pumpkin, squash, dasheens or yams. One day, thinking about roasted breadfruit, I decided to oil the skin lightly and put it on a tray in the oven. That worked well, but it took a fairly long time.
It had not occurred to me that I could try it in the microwave until on some cooking show they were talking about doing baked potatoes in the microwave. I figured it was worth a try. I wrapped the breadfruit in a paper towel, put it on a plate and set the timer for three minutes. When I checked it, I thought I would do it for another three. When it was cool, I cut it down the middle, the knife went through very easily, and I removed the centre and cut the flesh into wedges, then peeled off the skin. It came off easier than a pawpaw rind. The flesh itself was firm but cooked.
It was at the right stage to easily use in different types of dishes with little additional cooking. I think it was still firm enough to be used in an oildown. I had frozen some after my first experiment to test it out another day. That has not yet happened. But the one that came from Mrs W inspired me to try something different. I was thinking of something along the lines of mashed potato, a little chunkier, the way we do so many of our provision-based casseroles. So, I diced it, and threw in some salt, one of my frozen cubes of herb mixes from my yard, and some milk, and put it back in the microwave so it would be tender enough to crush. That didn’t take long. When I mashed it, I added a little more milk and put it in the oven for about 25 minutes. It was one of the most delectable breadfruit dishes I have ever tasted.
I had not used the entire breadfruit, although it was not large, because I wanted to try out the suggestion Mrs S had sent. Breadfruit lovers have tried breadfruit chips, large wedges of parboiled breadfruit sautéed and salted. I wanted to see how the microwaved version would fare. I diced them into bite-sized pieces and sautéed them with the salt and jeera she had recommended. I added some curry leaves and chilli peppers (because they are growing in my yard) and let them go in the skillet for a couple of minutes, stirring them to get even browning. The result was crispy spicy bites of breadfruit that were so tasty that I was thrilled at these two additions to my repertoire. When I called Mrs W to thank her, she told me that she had tried it out in what appeared to be a version of a shepherd’s pie.
A friend was complaining that he didn’t understand why we let so many ripe breadfruits splatter on the ground beneath the trees when there is so much commercial potential to be explored. One of my favourite snacks is a range made by Avril’s in Freeport—not because I support local products—these chips could get by on their own merit. The sweet potato, plantain, breadfruit and cassava chips are simply exquisite. When I was visiting different institutions in England to do research in 2017, I took them, along with local dark chocolates, to give as tokens for the help of the various archivists. They loved them.
But to get back to the breadfruit, I’ve seen a lot of provisions being peeled and frozen for sale. I’ve never seen breadfruit, but I remember someone saying that they were told that breadfruit (like the chataigne strips that are curried) do not cook well if frozen raw. I imagine they could be parboiled and then frozen, but certainly I think we can make so much more use of them.
And of course, thinking of what a chore it has been to tackle the muddy peels from ground provisions and the like, I am going to be washing some dasheens and yams, and wrapping them in paper towels for the microwave to see if they can be treated the same way. I am convinced it will work.
