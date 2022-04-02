All Caribbean children (from Jamaica to Guyana) learned about Brer Anansi. Brer Anansi is one of the most significant characters in Caribbean folklore. “He is admirably clever as he is greedy, selfish and reckless. In a place where there are no standards and anything goes, Anansi holds a cherished place in our hearts.” (Winer, 2009.) The events of the last two weeks revived Brer Anansi in my mind.
Our Guyanese friend intoned, “Trinidad is falling apart, and that is, to put it mildly... no jobs to sustain periods of negative growth, can’t see the light of day... for the near future.”
He gave this speech to rice farmers; an Opposition member revealed it in a tweet. It was not intended for international audiences. To appreciate the context, one must understand the political significance of rice farmers in the troubled Guyanese history: they form part of the political base of the PPP in that very divided country. Between 1962 and 1999, there were ten major ethno-political disruptions. Our friend emerged in 1999 during the last of those struggles. This speech is more than a lesson about Trinidad; it is about Guyana’s economic distribution and political representation issues. Once the story broke, it was spun to be about the mismanagement of Trinidad’s economy.
“Is the glass half-empty or half-filled?” is one of the enduring philosophical questions because the answer depends on how we think about the situation. The business editors of the leading local newspapers focused on proving the glass was half-filled, and many argued it was half-empty. Some acknowledged it to be both. However, an opportunist wants to drink the water if nobody stops him. The beauty of Brer Anansi in pursuing Basdeo Panday’s 2014 dream of a united Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad! (Demerara Waves, 2014.)
The second lesson advocated was that “we, Guyanese, are responsible”. Like the magician, Dr Abracadabra, they operate on an illusion. In 2018, Anthony Paul, a Trinidadian energy expert who sits with Kevin Ramnarine on Guyana’s Local Content committee, explained Trinidad’s downfall. “High levels of incompetence, greed and the fear of making tough decisions are the primary reasons countries rich in petroleum resources do badly... The current state of the sector is a manifestation of gross incompetence, compounded by greed, now reacting out of fear.” In two years (2008-09), we put more money into the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (HSF) than we did in five years (2010-2015). Yet in 2011-2016, dividends from State enterprises to the Treasury increased sharply to $19.5 billion. We all had a ball then, didn’t we?
In March 2022, Paul underlined that Guyana still has not addressed the depletion policy, allowing ExxonMobil to monetise Guyana’s oil reserves recklessly. Six years ago, the IMF, IDB and the World Bank advised Guyana to put in over 100 safeguards to protect against corruption; this has not been done to date. Brer Anansi is your regular three-card gambler. Guyana has lived through one terrible deal after another with its gold, bauxite and timber, yet remained poor. What’s different now?
The third lesson is “we are pro-Caricom” and Mia Mottley’s role as a facilitator. There is no proof for the claim of 10,000 new Barbadian jobs. The promise of Barbados’ training tourism workers in Guyana was an agreed opportunity snatched from The UWI. Barbados’ poor treatment of Guyanese in the past was stellar. Why is the plea from the Guyanese NGO to rally Caricom to manage the potential ExxonMobil oil spill risks being ignored?
Dr Rowley’s effort to resolve the 2020 election impasse is unremarked. He came in from Ghana on March 11, 2020, and left the following day for Guyana. “The next thing we know is that presence of Caricom, by invitation, became accusations against Caricom and then a legal process.” Are Brer Anansi and his comperes neemakharams?
Guyana is the land of opportunity! We ignore the stunning Kaieteur News March 26 editorial, “The Private Sector is... glad to allow itself to be played by cunning leaders in today’s government... They are at the side of powerful ruling political leaders who can make things happen... with the snap of a finger... When the influential private sector people are not in the ear of even more influential political powers, they are at their feet. The things that people are doing for money, the gutters into which they readily lower themselves, to get near the oil, through consortia arrangements, through subcontracts, and through a host of downstream business developments!” We also ignore the banker, Maurice Arjoon, suffering for 15 years allegedly because he crossed the mighty man (Demerara Waves, January 2018). He has won in court, but the judgment is tied up with endless appeals.
This scenario is the context of the explosive Rowley-Charles encounter. One must ignore the feeble attempts of Dr Ali to disavow the link to the UNC; he is not the power broker. Dr Rowley was wrong to disregard the Speaker; he negated the expected restraint and the PNM’s October 2021 performance in the Electoral College. Oh, the resourcefulness of Brer Anansi!