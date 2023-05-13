Brian Lara’s call

Hurt by the murder of a childhood friend in the village where they grew up, Brian Lara, writing from India, says “it pains me to see what was once this most beautiful village, with cocoa and orange estates lining its outskirts, crumble under the burden of crime and relentless violence”.
The cricket hero could easily have been talking of the entire Trinidad and Tobago, once a wonderful little place, now with a murder rate heading for 4,000 slaughtered in eight years and with the sixth highest crime rate in the world. Lara calls for this “society to come together” and “work towards creating a safer and more prosperous future for Trinidad and Tobago”. This is fundamentally a call for national awakening towards unified national purpose. Will we heed?
A great many citizens weep within for the nation they love. The tears also stem from their feeling of helplessness. Many understand the country’s three main problems are the root causes of the crime and murderousness: the elementary, stagnating economy; the spreading social decay; and the deep dysfunction in all critical institutions of the nation. But, for the past eight years, citizens have seen nothing fundamental done to ameliorate these conditions to save this suffocating society from its premature dying. If ever we needed a national awakening, it is now!
Things keep getting worse. The greatest source of despair are those at the highest levels. Take the recent elevations to the status of senior counsel. People are outraged, many saying the Government should have waited for the determination of a constitutional challenge of the process now before the High Court where hearing will begin in just two months.
Initiated by senior counsel Israel Khan, the challenge reflects a common view the present process is deeply flawed, lacking independent input or determination; and heavily politicised, particularly with the prime minister having the power of final approval. But instead of waiting for the court’s determination, the Government appointed 18 attorneys senior counsel, including the husband and brother of President Christine Kangaloo!
The nation was then subjected to what many found a sickening spectacle, with the holder of the highest office, two months after her appointment, conferring on spouse and brother titles of senior counsel once reserved for the most outstanding among practising attorneys.
“Vulgar, blatant nepotism” was a common expression of disgust. Many citizens ask: could anything be more indicative of rot at the top of this decaying society? Long-standing senior counsel Avory Sinanan observed “how farcical it is that the President would be shaking the hand of her husband and her brother. Is this a pappyshow?” An Express editorial says President Kangaloo “could have avoided this fiasco had she exercised her presidential prerogative to discourage the Prime Minister from appointing her husband and brother; and, failing that, to have advised these two men in her life to withdraw their applications, knowing the perilous waters into which the presidency was being drawn”.
Instead, people felt she welcomed the prospect of awarding her relatives, as reflected in the smile of satisfaction on front pages the next day.
It seems likely that both the President and the Prime Minister, close political allies only recently, felt they couldn’t take the risk of the High Court ruling in favour of rejecting the present process, thereby removing their opportunity to make their cherished awards/rewards. They therefore proceeded, prepared to swallow the political consequences, ardently supported by Attorney General Reginald Armour who, as previous head of the Law Association (LATT), was then also ardently in favour of reform.
LATT has now rejected Armour’s claim that as Attorney General he held discussions with the law body on the awards, causing political opponents to say “Armour has been caught lying again” and call on him to have the “decency” to resign. Indeed, many wish the entire bunch would just disappear from public view.
I have already posited that “the real rot” is at the top of the society where there is neither commitment nor understanding by leaders of their role and responsibility in saving our already thin civilisation from completely disappearing into the barbarism and decadence now on display everywhere. We live under a tyranny of shallowness in Trinidad and Tobago that fosters the decadence we have just witnessed at the highest level, bringing a potent political stench to hang over another presidency of this country. Given her deep political lineage, there was already strong suspicion over the intellectually slight new arrival. This political stench is likely to endure.
We need that national awakening more than ever. Is there insight and willingness enough in our politically polarised society? Or is the vast majority so wedded and dependent on their respective political parties that they have lost the capacity for independent thought and action?
When we see the nation’s condition and its future prospects mainly through the lens of our political party, we could be left intellectually deprived, distorted and ultimately weakened as a people. Is this our condition in Trinidad and Tobago today? Is that national spirit that saved us in the past now dead? Will we heed Brian Lara’s call?
—Ralph Maraj