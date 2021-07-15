Bring back the old-time waste disposal

Trinidad and Tobago has evolved into a consumer society, where items that are no longer useful are discarded in the garbage. Not long ago, before the advent of our municipal garbage collection system, Trinbagonians would separate their trash and treat each type differently.
Organic waste—vegetable peels and paper—were disposed of under the mango tree or in potted plants. Plastics were re-purposed into plant pots or scoops, and glass was dropped off at Carib Glass, in exchange for a small remuneration. Metals were either re-purposed or donated to the scrap-iron man.
These activities diverted over 70 per cent of our waste away from our landfills.
Somewhere in the history of this country, we lost the culture of recycling waste. Now, some of our landfills are overflowing because we have forgotten why we diverted some of our waste from landfills. So, for the purpose of information and education, here are the reasons why you should sort your garbage before you put it out.
Organics, such as vegetable peels and paper, decompose in landfills and release greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.
Evidence of climate change includes intense rainfall leading to extreme flooding and extended dry spells with intense temperatures which encourage bush fires, migraines and more climate change. Did you think when you threw the peels in the bin that you would be contributing to climate change locally?
Now that you know, will you continue to do the same?
When we think of metals in our trash, we usually think of aluminium cans. But metals are also contained in shampoos and detergents (zinc); fluorescent light bulbs (mercury) and agrichemicals, which contain copper and cadmium.
Not so long ago, household grey water passed through dirt drains so that when it reached the community drain, it was much less polluted. Nowadays, PVC pipes effectively transport our contaminated water directly to our drains and rivers, so much so that in the dry season, rivers may contain more drain water than river water.
Contaminated river water is an important source of irrigation water for farmers. Research shows that irrigating with contaminated water contaminates the food, which in turn can result in harm to humans from consuming it.
Did you think when you washed your hands, your germs and soap water would be contaminating rivers? Or that the dirty water from your home could contaminate the food you eat?
Now that you know, will you continue to do the same?
When you dispose of your metal-containing items, they release metals into the soil in landfills, which get washed into ground water, surface water and eventually, end up in the sea water. Your water supply comes from rivers. Did you think, when you disposed of your fluorescent lighting, shampoo bottle or chemical containers, that you would be introducing toxic metals into your drinking water supply?
Now that you know, will you continue to do the same?
Plastics in landfills get crushed and mix with chemicals that may be toxic. When it rains, these toxic microplastics seep into groundwater and wash into surface water or into the sea, where they poison fish and other marine life.
According to National Geographic, scientists have found microplastics in 114 species of marine fish—half of which we consume. Did you think, when you poorly disposed of plastics, that you would be poisoning fish? Or worse yet, your own food supply?
Now that you know, will you continue to do the same?
There is a misguided belief locally that most of our pollution comes from big industries and that our environment fight begins with them, but research points to the main culprit being the estimated 264,000 households in Trinidad and Tobago.
Most homes do not practise proper waste management and this results in garbage pollution in our rivers and beaches; leaching of contaminants into groundwater and surface water, and contamination of our food supply.
The solution is clear: we need to go back to the old-time ways. We need to compost our organics, and separate our glass, plastics and metals for recycling. It may seem an arduous task but, if you remember that your food and water will be contaminated if you dispose of your waste inappropriately, the difficulty of waste separation and disposal immediately goes away.
Over the past 25 years, the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme (GEF SGP) at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has been supporting proper waste management in Trinidad and Tobago. Within recent times, GEF SGP has supported four waste management projects of noteworthy mention.
The Cashew Garden Community Council runs the country’s first community-run composting project, which provides jobs to the local women and compost for their community garden.
The Central Pathfinders Environmental Foundation developed an urban composter which converts a small family home’s organic waste into compost in their own kitchen.
The UWI, St Augustine, has converted plastic waste into prosthetics for persons with disabilities.
Flying Tree Environmental Management developed a method to trap plastic waste in concrete products so that these plastics can no longer contaminate the environment.
Waste management is not a Government issue; it is the responsibility of all those who create garbage. We need this cultural shift to protect our family and our children.
The problem is clear. The solutions, outlined above, are even clearer.
Now that you know, will you continue to do the same?