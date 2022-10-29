David Jessop

David Jessop

“Indian son rises over empire. History comes full circle in Britain”, read the headline on India’s NDTV early-morning news bulletin, indicating the fascination there and across much of the world that the UK, a country still struggling to find a post-imperial role, should choose someone of British Asian origin as its latest prime ­minister.

In reality, Rishi Sunak’s appointment had nothing to do with his ethnicity. Instead, his election by parliamentary members of his own party rather than the Conservative party’s ageing and often right-wing membership reflected the need for someone pragmatic, intellectual and market-aware, with the integrity to address the profound economic crisis now facing Britain.

After a disastrous experiment with an ideologically purist Liz Truss, and a discredited Boris Johnson, who still believes he should be prime minister, Mr Sunak is probably the least bad Conservative option to try to right the ship of state, restore a semblance of party unity, and in the eyes of his fellow MPs overcome the huge swing in the opinion polls to Britain’s opposition Labour Party, Liberal Democrats and Scottish nationalists, including in seats once thought of as safely Tory.

At only 42, wealthy, and Britain’s youngest ever prime minister, Mr Sunak must now demonstrate that he has some understanding of the economic challenges facing ordinary voters, that he is not in thrall to one or another wing of his own party, and is in tune with working families and the country’s young.

What is little understood is that his election, the political events of the last two years, and the more recent chaos are fundamentally a function of Brexit. Not of the 2016 referendum decision to leave the EU, but the failure of those on the winning side in successive Conservative governments to agree what Brexit was about, and how Britain as a middle-ranking ­declining power should relate to a rapidly changing and realigning world.

Multiple complex Brexit-related issues still require resolution because important aspects of the basis on which the UK departed its neighbours still divide Britain’s governing party and public opinion.

For example, one matter with serious domestic and international implications, relates to the Northern Ireland Protocol, a central part of the post-Brexit trade arrangement ­between the UK and EU.

Legislation now before the UK parliament, introduced by the Boris Johnson government, could override parts of the post-Brexit trade protocol with the EU. If passed, it could not only negatively affect the UK’s trading arrangements with the EU, but also the future of Northern Ireland’s devolved government, the peace process there and, as a consequence, political relations with Ireland, the US and the EU.

Another flash point relates to migration and the extent to which the country should encourage workers from overseas to fill the UK’s many vacant posts in sectors from agriculture to hospitality. Most economists and some Conservative politicians see this as central to the UK’s future ability to grow its economy, but many Conservative parliamentarians and voters reject the idea out of hand, ­often for xenophobic reasons.

Equally divisive in the coming months are now unavoidable cuts to public expenditure and the introduction of new taxation to fill a £50 billion hole in the UK’s public finances at a time when inflation, forecast to exceed ten per cent this year, will hit households; related industrial unrest among unionised, often low-paid public sector workers; and Scotland’s elected government’s desire to press again for independence.

All of which is happening as the conflict in Ukraine is worsening; the UK together with the EU, the US, Canada and allies in the G7 and NATO need to sustain a unified response towards Russia; and the UK must balance its relationship with China, its third-largest trading partner, with concerns about its assertiveness in relation to Taiwan and its record on human rights.

This suggests Mr Sunak, who has little experience on the world stage, will need to work hard if he is to deliver at the same time difficult decisions on the economy while ensuring ­factions within his own party do not take control of his programme.

One indirect consequence is that the Caribbean, other perhaps than the Overseas Territories, will become invisible. While security coordination will undoubtedly continue, trade and investment will drift towards a focus on the region’s oil- and gas-rich states, what little direct development assistance is left will end, and the region’s climate-change concerns may be paid less attention.

Beyond trying to restore economic stability, the challenges now facing Britain and, by extension, Mr Sunak and any future British prime minister of any party or coalition, are daunting.

Britain’s government now has in its Cabinet and highest offices of state, including the Foreign Office, Home Office and International Trade, individuals from minorities, accurately reflecting by percentage the county’s multi-ethnic nature.

The next general election in Britain is due, at the latest, in 2024. If the region still has any strong long-term interest in a deeper relationship with an ailing Britain, it should now be spending time identifying rising stars in its own diaspora able to wield long-term influence within each of the UK’s main political parties.

—Author David Jessop is a consultant to the Caribbean Council.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trying to find the light

Trying to find the light

In a powerful editorial last Monday on the occasion of Divali, this newspaper urged that we look around and see Trinidad and Tobago as it really is—“a country carried by the goodness of its people and their love for this place that we call home”.

The writer based this encouragement on an assertion that: “Trinidad and Tobago has a proven capacity for resilience that could help see us through the darkness and into the light. Above all, we have each other and a culture of community that could help carry us across the finish line.”

501 and counting

501 and counting

With murders crossing the 500 threshold yesterday, the Government’s baffling silence on crime has now become downright eerie.

Roughly five months ago, in the midst of a weekend killing spree that took 12 lives, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley ­admitted the Government’s anti-crime efforts had achieved little ­impact, and that the time may have come for violence to be declared a public emergency. Since then murders have galloped ahead, violent home invasions and armed robberies have become a norm while various other forms of violence, including fraud, rape and human trafficking, continue unabated.

Poor and foolish always around

Poor and foolish always around

Nothing I wrote last week in my “Pensioner’s plight” column must be misconstrued as suggesting that chief justices, other judges, prime ministers and other Cabinet ministers—in other words, holders of the highest public offices in the country—do not deserve the levels of compensation, allowances and retirement benefits they currently receive.

Clearly, those who hold such offices must have met certain standards in their respective disciplines, maybe even excelled at them. Judges, for example, must win the confidence of their peers and litigants or the accused in criminal matters over which they preside. And while there are no minimal standards that poli­ticians must meet to qualify to run for office, ultimately they are answerable to the public, to electors, if they are to win elections and form governments.

Sunak starts well

Sunak starts well

Notwithstan­ding loss of empire, Britain has retained an important global presence.

It is the world’s sixth largest economy, a nuclear power and a critical member in the global alliance of democracies. Its significance has so far survived its fundamental error of withdrawal from the European Union—a move followed by political instability and economic uncertainty at home.

Money! Money! Money!

Money! Money! Money!

“I would like to be able to love my country, fully loving justice. I don’t want just any greatness for it, particularly a greatness born of blood and falsehood. I want to keep it alive by keeping justice alive.” —Albert Camus

The most chilling allegation disclosed in the Nelson Revelations is, “...I recall that (Anand) Ramlogan made a sort of apology for asking for a kickback, by saying words to the effect that his salary as Attorney General was very small compared to what he was previously earning as a (sic) self-employed attorney and that he needed to supplement the salary to survive financially”.

Out of the cane fields of Tacarigua

Out of the cane fields of Tacarigua

Part V

Last Wednesday, I had lunch with Caroline Elkins, the author of the very important book, Legacy of Violence: A History of the British Empire. A founding director of Harvard’s Center for African Studies, Elkins is also a professor of history and African and African American studies at Harvard University. As a product of a colonial education, I was particularly impressed with the depth and thoroughness of her study.

Legacy of Violence is particularly important to Trinbagonians who see British people as the exemplar of civility and civic virtues.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Trying to find the light

Trying to find the light

In a powerful editorial last Monday on the occasion of Divali, this newspaper urged that we look around and see Trinidad and Tobago as it really is—“a country carried by the goodness of its people and their love for this place that we call home”.

The writer based this encouragement on an assertion that: “Trinidad and Tobago has a proven capacity for resilience that could help see us through the darkness and into the light. Above all, we have each other and a culture of community that could help carry us across the finish line.”

501 and counting

501 and counting

With murders crossing the 500 threshold yesterday, the Government’s baffling silence on crime has now become downright eerie.

Roughly five months ago, in the midst of a weekend killing spree that took 12 lives, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley ­admitted the Government’s anti-crime efforts had achieved little ­impact, and that the time may have come for violence to be declared a public emergency. Since then murders have galloped ahead, violent home invasions and armed robberies have become a norm while various other forms of violence, including fraud, rape and human trafficking, continue unabated.

Poor and foolish always around

Poor and foolish always around

Nothing I wrote last week in my “Pensioner’s plight” column must be misconstrued as suggesting that chief justices, other judges, prime ministers and other Cabinet ministers—in other words, holders of the highest public offices in the country—do not deserve the levels of compensation, allowances and retirement benefits they currently receive.

Clearly, those who hold such offices must have met certain standards in their respective disciplines, maybe even excelled at them. Judges, for example, must win the confidence of their peers and litigants or the accused in criminal matters over which they preside. And while there are no minimal standards that poli­ticians must meet to qualify to run for office, ultimately they are answerable to the public, to electors, if they are to win elections and form governments.

Sunak starts well

Sunak starts well

Notwithstan­ding loss of empire, Britain has retained an important global presence.

It is the world’s sixth largest economy, a nuclear power and a critical member in the global alliance of democracies. Its significance has so far survived its fundamental error of withdrawal from the European Union—a move followed by political instability and economic uncertainty at home.

Money! Money! Money!

Money! Money! Money!

“I would like to be able to love my country, fully loving justice. I don’t want just any greatness for it, particularly a greatness born of blood and falsehood. I want to keep it alive by keeping justice alive.” —Albert Camus

The most chilling allegation disclosed in the Nelson Revelations is, “...I recall that (Anand) Ramlogan made a sort of apology for asking for a kickback, by saying words to the effect that his salary as Attorney General was very small compared to what he was previously earning as a (sic) self-employed attorney and that he needed to supplement the salary to survive financially”.

Out of the cane fields of Tacarigua

Out of the cane fields of Tacarigua

Part V

Last Wednesday, I had lunch with Caroline Elkins, the author of the very important book, Legacy of Violence: A History of the British Empire. A founding director of Harvard’s Center for African Studies, Elkins is also a professor of history and African and African American studies at Harvard University. As a product of a colonial education, I was particularly impressed with the depth and thoroughness of her study.

Legacy of Violence is particularly important to Trinbagonians who see British people as the exemplar of civility and civic virtues.