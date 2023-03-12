Broken windows

SO, there is Kaizen Sushi Bar at MovieTowne which is separate from the individual term Kaizen. Kaizen is a combination of two Japanese words that together translate as “good change” or “improvement”. It has though come to mean “continuous improvement” especially with the idea of LEAN models in factories, organisations and especially Emergency Departments. With these models there is a focus on elimination of waste processes, frequent reassessment and small but continuous changes to modify organisational processes. The three pillars are housekeeping, elimination and standardisation. The five Kaizen S principles are Sort, Set, Shine, Standardise, Sustain
Kaizen for some also relates to small steps, sometimes counter-intuitive steps, sometimes steps involving the lowest hanging fruit. It relates to the model that there can be great and lasting change through small and steady steps. It is similar to the frog in boiling water or the wedge theory that the small steps circumvent the brain’s built-in resistance to new behaviour and new change. The Kaizen way can relate to many different areas. With personal health for instance, small steps can be as effective as big dramatic ones that are harder to initiate and maintain. It can be difficult to exercise for an hour every day. But ten minutes of intense exercise, three times daily, every day, can cause weight loss which leads to better control and prevention of diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease. Any small start can make a difference. The Kaizen way can also be used to re-engineer the narrative to not just statements and reminders of good health, but small step questions instead, for persons to ask themselves, to motivate or stimulate healthy lifestyles and healthy eating. Kaizen questions from the book by Dr Robert Maurer include:
“If my health was my first priority, what would I be doing differently today?”
“What is one way I can remind myself to drink more water?”
“How can I incorporate a few more minutes of exercise into my daily routine?”
The Kaizen model has been also used with crime. It seems in 1990 William Bratton was appointed chief of the New York City Transit Police and in 1994 he was appointed commissioner of police for New York City. He used the Kaizen model and the “Broken Windows” theory to reduce crime in NYC generally and especially in the subway system for which he was very successful. He eventually resigned in 1996 dodged by allegations of unethical behaviour and personal conflicts with Giuliani. He is now the chair of the Homeland Security Advisory Council.
The central theory behind broken windows policing is that visible signs of low-level crime and disorder create an environment that encourages more serious crimes. So, for us, visible signs of low-level crime are like persons using the roadway shoulder in high traffic times and getting away with it, petty theft, vandalism, minor assault, intimate partner violence and cybercrimes like stalking and bullying. When a female victim is assaulted by her husband or boyfriend and she goes to report it at the police station, just the police presuming that this is too minor and a waste of time and not taking much interest in it, emboldens the assaulter to go to the next step of major assault, rape, or homicide.
The theory was introduced in a 1982 article by Wilson and Kelling. The theory suggests that policing methods that target more minor crimes help to create an atmosphere of order that can deter persons doing minor crimes, from going further. It seems that when they review the rap sheet for the person who has been arrested for a major crime, there is usually a previous litany of minor crimes and misdemeanours before they moved up to the big leagues and major crimes. In 1996 Kelling and Coles went into further detail. They discussed that problems need to be addressed when they are small. If the broken window is repaired quickly, then persons watching think there is law and order and accountability and a system, and that someone is watching and cares. If the window is left, then persons think they can do anything with no repercussions, and they will not just break the other windows, but they will go on to more serious actions. Kelling though has always reiterated that any plan based on the broken windows theory needs to be in conjunction with community policing and innovation and technology. He reinforces that even if the broken window is repaired, the community needs to keep watch, take ownership, take responsibility, and maintain.
The Broken Window Theory assumes the landscape communicates to people. We respond to our spaces and our environment. Thus, an ordered and maintained environment says criminal behaviour will not be tolerated. The broken window symbolises vulnerability, defencelessness, disorder. White collar crimes like corruption, fraud, and money laundering, although non-violent, are also broken windows.
When we see nothing being actioned in those arrears, the signal is, no law and order, a free-for-all. School violence is also a broken window. When schoolchildren see the continuation of school fighting in multiple schools, the message is again vulnerability, disorder, no defence.
In between the attention to major crimes like rape, robbery, kidnapping, murder, manslaughter, motor vehicle theft, human trafficking, let’s also send a message and give some attention to the broken windows. The space shapes the people. Small steps. Kaizen.
Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI
and a member of TEL institute.