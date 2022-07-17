Brown-skinned girl on the hill

In 1978, calypsonian Edwin Ayoung, aka Crazy, burst onto the Carnival scene at the Dimanche Gras show when he exited a giant dustbin to perform his hit, “Dustbin Cover”.

In 1979, Llewellyn McIntosh, or Short Pants, delivered his classic calypso, “The Law is an Ass”. After Friday’s Law Association vote on Attorney General Reginald Armour’s matter, these two calypsoes appear strangely intertwined. We might as well throw the symbolic scales of justice into the nearest dustbin and then firmly apply Crazy’s cover. The vote of confidence in the Attorney General was a pyrrhic victory.