Brown-skinned girl on the hill

Got to the beach area in the early morning. Two cars filled with persons dressed as if they just came from a party are blaring music nearby. The drivers seem to be still drunk and keep revving up the engines, accelerating then suddenly stopping for the fun of it. This type of drunk-after-party crowd can be unpredictable and aggressive. We hurriedly park a distance away, lock the car and start walking.
We walk up the hill. The guy starts running ahead. The plan is for him to do two laps and meet me in between as he trains for an uphill 10K. I feel energised this a.m. and try to not stop to calm my breathing and heart rate.
I by-pass two sets of persons walking and I smile slightly. I pass by a couple with two children. One child is maybe seven years old and the other maybe 11 years. Eventually the 11-year-old leaves his parents and walks beside me. I am thinking maybe I am exuding trust since he feels so comfortable to walk with me, a stranger. But no, it is just temporary, and he now walks ahead and goes to the other group ahead.
My smile is gone. This 11-year-old child is by-passing me. He goes further and soon he is out of sight. I am trying to pace myself now. A short brown-skinned girl with short hair, big boobs, and flat abdomen in running down the hill.
I eventually reach to the top and the pathway is now flat. I walk around a bit looking for ripe guava on the trees. The brown-skinned girl is now running back up the hill. This is her second hill running.
The guy and I start walking down. Now that the incline is over, I can look at the ones coming up the hill as I smile slightly.
The air is still cool as it is still early. The brown-skinned girl is running down the hill now and she passes us. Everyone is saying hello to each other as if we are all old friends.
Regular runners and walkers and cyclists often develop immediate camaraderie. You feel a part of a group who is willing to get up early and sweat up a hill with the sun now peaking out.
It is not just the exercise but the untamed vegetation, the view of the hills at the top, the smell of earth and green and dew. As we almost reach the bottom, the brown-skinned girl is running back up again. I look at her incredulously. ‘Three times!’ I say and she nods and smiles slightly.
Now I am incensed. She is short like I am, same brown skin, and she is doing the hill three times while I can barely muster one time. She is almost like a version of me but beating me on most fronts. I tell the guy we should do a second hill to compete with her.
I am not really serious but just saying stuff to seem like I can actually compete. He says yes let us do it. It is hard now to back down as it was my suggestion. I look up the hill that we just came down. We never do more than one. In fact, one is a great achievement by itself. Dammit, if brown-skinned girl can do this, so can I.
I start walking back up. The sun is up now, and the air is less cool. I do not have water with me, and my throat is dry. I am stopping now in between as my heart is hammering in my chest.
The leaves on the ground are slightly slippery in some parts which allows me an excuse to slow down and even stop for a few seconds.
Now I understand about the Roger Bannister effect. Roger Bannister was the first guy, in 1954, to run a mile in under four minutes. The previous record was 4:01 minutes in 1945, nine years previous.
Once he did it, nine more persons did it within the next two years and one person did it over a month later. Some say the nine-year lag was the effect of post-World War II non-athletic priorities and the subsequent modernisation of training in the 1950s.
Most persons though discuss the effect as a psychological breakthrough and that our brain itself sets limits for us as to how much we can accomplish and limits as to our inherent power. In business, academia, and leadership, you can start thinking outside the box, but the true goal is to think further and imagine yourself untethered with no box, limitless. All I knew was that before that day, my mental limit was one hill and now I was making a second one as my new normal.
As I was walking up the hill for the second time, brown-skinned girl was running down. She gave me not a smile but a quick nod of acknowledgement. I could not beat her back in the boobs section but at least I was competing with the hill. I looked again. Her abs were flat. Crap. Sigh. One more mile.
Dr Joanne F Paul is a Lecturer,
a Paediatric Emergency Specialist,
and a member of TEL institute