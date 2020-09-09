The 2021 national budget will present a major challenge for the Minister of Finance and the Government. There will be no room for mistakes, amateurism nor ignorance.
The Government will have to submit a very detailed analysis of the economy and the state of the Government finances. Without a detailed analysis, we will be kept in the dark regarding the true state of affairs. We can only be hopeful that the Opposition asks the right questions in order to determine the true financial position of the country.
Let’s look at what the Minister of Finance should address in the budget.
1. A review of the previous year (2019-2020)—The minister should give details of the revenues and expenditures of the previous year, the extent of the financial deficit and how financed. The details on the levels of borrowings, the extent of the accounts payable and the assets sold during the year.
2. A variance analysis report—The Government should also provide a variance analysis or comparison between the actual revenues and expenditures in 2020 and compared to what was budgeted. This is critical to understand if the budget was met and if not, why not. This analysis is important for the population to have confidence on the budget presentation by the Minister of Finance.
3. Accurate presentation and calculations of the funding Gap—Historically, the ministers of finance and the Ministry of Finance have been understating the budgeted deficit. They have been showing revenues minus expenditures with a surplus or deficit net of capital repayments and sinking fund contribution. They never disclose what the capital repayment and sinking fund contributions are. This omission must be corrected in the budget.
4. Cutting expenditures in Central Government—The Government can no longer afford an oversized employee count and must reduce staff. The Government will have to go through each line expenditure item and ask their relevance and how to eliminate or how to reduce. This exercise cannot be avoided.
Do we need so many embassies? Cut, cut, cut. Do we really need so many State enterprises? Which ones can we do without? Cut, cut, cut. Can we still afford the salaries of the President, the Prime Minister, the ministers, the Members of Parliament, the senators, the senior civil servants, the directors of State enterprises, senior managers of State enterprises? The answer is no. Cut, cut, cut. Should teachers be paid for not working, being down with the Covid-19? Cut, cut, cut.
In the circumstances the Government must design a plan to cut salaries from the top, starting with a 20 per cent for the most senior, ten per cent for the intermediate, and then a five per cent for the balance. Is it too harsh?—one may ask.
Not just salaries and wages must come under the chopping block, but also all levels of wastage and unnecessary capital expenditures. Do we really need a Ministry of Tourism? Do we need to build the Tobago airport? Do we need to widen the road to Toco? Do we need a San Fernando Waterfront project to serve cappuccino coffee when there is no foreign exchange to import coffee?
The Government will have no choice and it is just a matter of time before the IMF so instructs.
5. Funding the Gap—Government must present a detailed funding plan to include additional borrowings, additional taxes, additional sale of assets, additional fees and fines. As part of the loan programme the Government and banks look at the debt-to-GDP ratio and, as one banker had explained, he would be concerned if the ratio crosses 80 per cent. We are already there and would have crossed that benchmark a long time ago if debt was accurately calculated to include all Government’s payables.
No one can explain why payables are excluded and no one can explain how the debt-to-GDP ratio demonstrates the borrowing capacity of governments. Be that as it may, a realistic plan to fund the gap must be outlined and debated in the budget. The task of the Opposition cannot be overstated. It has a major responsibility to the country to present intelligent contributions.
6. Managing Covid-19—Assumptions on the Covid-19 and its impact on the economy will have to be presented. This will be the major unknown and could easily derail the best intentions. Hopefully some intelligent analysis will be presented in the budget. For example, what will be the Government’s assumptions on when and how Covid-19 will end? Will it ever end? If the virus is here for the long term, then what will be the Government’s plans?
7. Diversification—This topic can no longer be ignored, nor can it be promised away by saying “we will look at a digital economy, fashion, construction and tourism”. One would expect a detailed plan for diversification, and not just an intent to set up yet another committee. Time is not on our side. There will be great expectation regarding diversification and the creation of sustainable employment.
The budget will be the first test for the “new” Government, and its potential success or failure will be determined by the quality of its presentation and the specific plans presented therein. From the budget we will be able to determine the future of T&T. This is no time for incompetence.
• Ved Seereeram is a
financial consultant.