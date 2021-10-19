Brutality and police SOP

TWO news items carried on different pages in the last edition of the Sunday Express combined to topple an intention to dedicate today’s agenda to the abolitionist cause.
It followed from the timely staging of a panel discussion organised by the delegation of the European Union to Trinidad and Tobago, held on October 8. Debaters were the indefatigable abolitionist and overall human rights campaigner Leela Ramdeen, and Israel Khan, SC. He argued for the retention of capital punishment for a category of what can be identified as “heinous crimes”.
It is worth repeating, the fact that the now beleaguered Attorney General had proposed a way forward for the hangman midway during his first term in office. He had announced a plan to fast-track the executions of 25 persons said then to have exhausted all their avenues for relief. It was a naked attempt to curry favour with elements of the blood-thirsty among us. It makes the point, however, of how exceedingly difficult it is for us to go ahead with carrying out executions. It presents a most compelling argument for getting rid of this form of official barbarism once and for all. We remind ourselves, for context, that the last hangings in the country took place in 1999, when the Dole Chadee nine were sent to meet their maker. Before that, in 1994, there was the highly questionable execution of Glen Ashby, in circumstances which remain a major embarrassment for those then involved. Indeed this matter came up in the EU panel discussion. In the general discussion after delivering a local status report on the death penalty, senior counsel Sophia Chote called that Black Mark “illegal”. Khan quickly retorted that it was not. But some things went awry and prevented Ashby from receiving the reprieve which the Privy Council had ordered the evening before.
The EU forum on October 8 was also treated to the presentation of a case study by Mexican attorney and ministerial adviser Salvador Tinajero Esquivel. He is the co-ordinator for international law at the Ministry of Foreign Relations in Mexico. His presentation was based on the courage of Mexican lawmakers, who moved to abolish the death penalty in 2005. This was for what was termed “official” executions. The last event in this category took place in 1961 against a soldier who had been found guilty of murder and insubordination. Civil executions had been done away with in 1976. Mexico is a country with among the highest of high crime rates in the region. In a population of 129 million, there were 36,579 murders in 2020, just below the 36,661 recorded the previous year. For those interested in the meta-data, this was calculated at 29 murders per 100,000 population. Yet some of us keep believing capital punishment is a deterrent to crime. American boxing legend Rubin “Hurricane” Carter’s case remains an emblematic reminder about how errors committed in its name can never be repaired. It was he who spent 22 years in prison, having been found guilty of a murder he did not commit. He lived to benefit from the review of the case, by courageous advocates and supporters, those who never gave up on his presumed innocence.
Speaking at the annual forum organised by Leela Ramdeen’s “Greater Caribbean for Life” this time last year, attorney Gregory Delzin said it often comes down to “the best defence that money can buy”.
Competing with the need for continued advocacy in the abolitionist cause at this time, however, are the stories reported in the last three days about local police brutality. One of them reported on how a man was awarded $400,000 for what was headlined “wrongful arrest and licks”. In a sort of companion piece a couple pages later was the conclusion by the Police Complaints Authority that Andrew Morris and Joel Balcon had been tortured by their interrogators. They were the prime suspects in the kidnap and murder of Andrea Bharatt this past January. The now probably former Police Commissioner is forever tagged with having said one of them had died after “falling off a chair”.
In the first matter under review here, the man’s recitation of the details in his arrest and detention are lurid. But they are the norm, for those who know. He was arrested on suspicion of a robbery about which he knew nothing. He was taken away in handcuffs, in plain sight of his daughter. He was placed in a station cell reeking with urine, with eight other suspects. Under questioning, he was slapped three times with the station diary, to the point at which he was overcome with dizziness. We know the details already from the beatings and the brutalisation of Morris and Balcon.
These are just a sampling of how 21st-century policing remains stuck in the past, and continues to constitute Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist