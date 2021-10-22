Bubbling and backfiring

“Madness, madness; madness tight on the heads of the rebels, the bitterness erupts like a hot blast.”
This is the opening line of “Five Nights of Bleeding”, the first words I had heard from Linton Kwesi Johnson. They leapt from the silence of a darkened room; a sound burning down my spinal column, to use his line. Decades ago. Etched into my consciousness, I find myself haunted by the dreadness of that song more frequently these past weeks as this country seems even more hell-bent on needlessly catapulting itself into mayhem.
The robbings and the killings; the public vulgarity of politicians; institutions crumbling under the weight of bobol and bacchanal; where is this going?
It doesn’t feel like anyone is genuinely seeking solutions; not those in decision-making roles anyway. Knives are being twisted this way and that, as if reason is being carved up inside a bloody abattoir. It’s hard not to feel that agendas based on an archaic and destructive brand of politics—create chaos to become a messiah—are deliberately being activated. Mash up the place and then offer yourself as a saviour. But what are the consequences?
Despite inherent optimism, it’s not easy to glimpse a glimmer of light. Another Jamaican voice rings in my head. Bob Marley, in “Real Situation”, questions it bleakly. “Where did it all begin? When will it end? Well, it seems like, total destruction the only solution, and there ain’t no use: no one can stop them now.”
These two songs, decades old, are eerily relevant to our times. That says something about the way things have scarcely changed. Yet what has scarcely changed is human behaviour. What we still don’t seem to understand is that the very ground beneath our feet has been forked up almost beyond recognition.
A friend of mine, who has seen everything in his 85 and a half years, was lamenting the public behaviours. Sighing heavily, he concluded that he had to surmise that the intense pressures of our times had taken a mental toll on the people ensconced in leadership positions. It was the only rationale he could find. I had to agree that it was quite probable. Yet, on reflection, I couldn’t find a real marker; a point at which you could say the patterns have changed. It might be worse manifestations of crudeness; but the tendencies have always been there.
We have proudly acclaimed our penchant for picong, which at its best is witty, if biting. But there is nothing artful in the crassness that is being dished out for public consumption. Just unintelligent spittle sprinkling us with disgusting phlegm.
The thing is that none of this does anything helpful for the brooding despair in the country. It does nothing to assuage the anxiety people feel as they watch their lives tumble into further turmoil. We are being asked to make sacrifices, not just by the State, but because of the malevolence of Covid-19 and its mutant cohorts. It has affected every aspect of life.
Everyone has been disrupted.
The major struggle is to make ends meet; trying to keep body and soul together when jobs are lost, income has dried up, but the bills keep coming. Deprivations and belt-tightening make for unimaginable stress. As trivial as it may seem, people need outlets. This is not to say that it is solely politicians’ responsibility to provide relief, but at the very least they should not exacerbate things with empty promises and juvenile chatter. This is a pressure cooker on the edge. If you will not put resources towards helping people with mental health issues that are growing alarmingly, at least try not to make it worse.
Not to pretend that life had been smooth for the majority; that would be another delusion, but there have been little release valves. Outdoor excursions, family gatherings, attending movies, eating out; mostly social activities that mean much more than we realised.
If you are someone who finds respite in festivals; that element of your life has been dramatically altered. The land of festivals we have called ourselves, a place with more public holidays than anywhere else, and seasons galore. Parang, Carnival, Soca, Christmas; these are not one-day affairs, apart from being business ventures, they have long periods of preparation and consummation. They are being transformed and it is another gigantic assault on the psyche.
Another friend was depressed by the reports of crime and violence. He was angry that the factors he thought were contributing to the episodes were not being addressed. More police, more arrests, he said, did nothing to staunch it. Why are people resorting to robbing and killing? He felt it was because they were not being shown that there are other ways to earn an income; that there was nothing to support them in these unpromising days.
We’ve always been back to front in the approach to dealing with crime. The National Security Minister comes away with robust allocations from annual budgets for policing, but little attention has been awarded to rehabilitation or to support services for young people especially who might be vulnerable to criminal advances.
It feels like the country is heating up in a cauldron of toxicity. One can hardly breathe in this poisoned air. I keep trying to keep my eyes averted, but sometimes it hits you so hard, you have to watch where you going.
—The author is an editor,
writer and cricket historian.
E-mail: vaneisabaksh@gmail.com