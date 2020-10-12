It’s hard to recall an occasion comparable to the present when the national government perceives and loudly upholds the profile of a leading role for what is called the private sector. Along the main roads and highways, in west Port of Spain alone, possibilities seem to have been loudly awakened for business players, even as the flagship MovieTowne investment confronts the mortal peril of business and customer cutbacks.
The cinema theatres, boutiques, restaurants, all-inclusive grocery and other shopping identified with the Invaders Bay reclamation site remain, at least for now, a standout example of where exemplary business leadership can happily provide for customer needs. At The Invaders Bay, west Port of Spain locale, a site promisingly regained from Gulf of Paria waters, investments and operations have survived the Covid-19 economic debacle now seen to have laid low the sister MovieTowne cineplex brand in Chaguanas.
Win some, lose some—a business doctrine—has proved its purport, all for now, absent the appealing prospect of shop front dealings in shoreline Woodbrook/Mucurapo alongside the highway named after social worker and legislator Audrey Jeffers. Spread out next to that MovieTowne, just past the Marriott Hotel, remains an apparently endless scope for new business cooled by the calm of sea waters allowing for land-based shelter.
It’s now made clear that, up there in the Twin Towers, government minds focus beyond oil and gas prospects. Delivering his budget presentation last week, Finance Minister mouthed a declaration that should by now, he considered, have become clear to all listeners and readers of his outpourings. “It is quite evident,” he affirmed, “that the diversification of the economy is our highest priority.”
Even as the Dr Keith Rowley/Colm Imbert regime wrestled with the future, (post-Petrotrin) dispositions of the Heritage era, it had never before been made clear that, as the Budget put it, “the focus in the medium term will be on those industries earmarked to achieve that objective.”
In this respect, the administration proclaimed commitments to “remove impediments to the ease of doing business”. Hear now this new refrain taken from the private sector songbook. Well before Budget day, the T&T Chamber had advertised its own concern. “There should be a structured plan from Government to divest itself from commercial entities… Private sector operations,” it urged “can generate a higher return on capital than governments and provide a more meritorious reward system.”
It turns out that the chamber was preaching to the converted.
The Rowley-Imbert administration has opened its doors to business people. Given that “public resources” fall short of capacity and command to advance projects and performance, the private sector will be challenged to deliver in respects and areas where the state falls short, the Chamber has advertised.
“We are depending on the manufacturing sector to pull us out of the current situation,” Mr Imbert voiced to the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association post-budget forum last week.
For sure, the present condition challenges capacity to retain long-standing faith in old-time commitments and benefits. Ernst and Young, for one qualified observer and critic, has predicted ”a significant reduction in estimated long-term oil and gas prices”. As this turns out to be a matter of hard and fast reality, just what is to be done remains a question seeking answers.
The Rowley/Imbert 2021 budget team bids for an understanding about how the little-disturbed and generally trusted NP operations can be turned into a cash-ready opportunity. As a government-owned corporation, NP is ever ready, if not also willing, to make changes, even as drastic as selling off its gas stations.
In case T&T did not know it, NP has long prospered on the basis of serving as landlords for operators pumping fuel. The company has also benefited from rentals to convenience store retailers, including high-end fast food, convenience stores, ABM and Lotto tenants.
Cut off from fuel and other sales, will NP survive as a major dealer restricted to just fuel transport, but not sale? This matter was extensively and critically addressed by former NP chief executive CEO Neil Gosine, who hearkened to the company’s extensive and well known past.
It turns out that the Rowley/Imbert NP arrangement must be turned into a cash-ready business based on fuel-pumping and other downstream retailing. No doubt, the gas-station market is set to become unusually competitive, if not a victim of racketeering, recalling the days of the late and lamented Gene Miles.
Looking back nostalgically, T&T was encouraged some nine years ago by the late dramatic production by Tony Hall’s Lordstreet Theatre, in association with Trevor Jadunath, Miss Miles—the Woman of the World. Tony Hall’s accomplishments as playwright, director and general organiser, were recalled last week, if only because of the death of his brother, Dennis “Sprangalang” Hall.
To the NP gas station future management, all the way up to Finance Minister Imbert, the Gene Miles and Tony Hall flashback will prove to be inescapable.