Building a country of the future

At the end of next week we will reach the mid-point in the 2023 financial year. It is normally an opportunity for the Minister of Finance to make adjustments to his fiscal package, moving around money to ministries in the best position to execute their programmes or to increase or decrease spending depending on the country’s economic situation.
Last year the Minister of Finance was in a good position. He had the unexpected strong increase in petrochemical prices and, with the war having erupted in Europe, there was upward pressure on oil and, importantly, natural gas prices.
At that time, almost every commentator advised the Minister of Finance Colm Imbert that neither he nor his Government should treat this as anything else but a windfall that was not sustainable and would come to an end almost as quickly as it started.
To his credit, Imbert did not significantly increase public spending, he was able to pay some of his bills, and there was growth in the economy driven by strong energy prices, the reopening of the economy and the improved performance of the non-oil sector. This meant both a fiscal surplus and an improvement in the debt-to-GDP ratio.
So we have had about 15 months of strong prices and, by historical levels, many of those commodity prices remain strong. The challenges that T&T faces are threefold.
The first is the low level of production. Crude oil output is just below 60,000 barrels of oil per day—the lowest it has been in a generation. Natural gas production is closer to 2.8 billion standard cubic feet per day—the lowest it has been since the advent of Atlantic LNG’s Trains two and three; and, as a result, both LNG and petrochemical production that are dependent on natural gas output are lower than the installed capacity.
This was not lost on the IMF in its Staff Concluding Statement of the 2023 Article IV Mission, in which it said, “Real GDP is estimated to have expanded by 2.5 percent in 2022, supported by the non-energy sector which was partially offset by an unexpected weak performance of the energy sector.”
The fallout in the energy sector has meant there is less activity and employment in the sector and very few wells are being drilled. So Mr Imbert has the challenge of fixing the energy sector and, unfortunately, while we have heard a lot of chest thumping and self-aggrandisement, along with the singing of praises with every other word for the salesman in chief, there have been little actual results.
The opportunity to seek to bring gas from the Bolivarian Republic is a major positive development—but, as Trinidad and Tobago would know from its own near-20-year negotiations with Venezuela on the Loran Manatee field, nothing is a done deal.
So the Minister of Finance will have to hope his Minister of Energy can finally produce the goods and see a transformation of the energy sector that must include increased production, driven by regular bid rounds, exploration drilling, and the ability to move things from the potential to the probable to the proven columns.
The second challenge Mr Imbert has is the more fundamental one—that is while ensuring the energy sector is sustainable and there is maximum output, fundamentally shifting the economy in such a way that the energy sector becomes the icing on the cake and not the cake itself. In other words, an expansion of the economy that embraces research and development, tourism, high-quality manufacturing, financial services, logistics and digitalisation.
This kind of shift is not going to be easy. If it were, successive governments would have done it already. But this Government now holds the reigns of office and it is their responsibility to create the environment that will allow the private sector and individuals to take action that will transform the economy. If there is no leadership, if there is no sense of direction, if the policies are not encouraging growth, entrepreneurship and confidence, then you will continue to have the capital flight we have seen and the boom-and-bust cycles that we have become so accustomed to since 1976.
The third challenge the Minister of Finance will face is how do you develop a collective vision for the country. We saw how people invested their time and effort to give freely to the country in developing Vision 2020 and as soon as government changed, the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration was allowed to simply do away with it because it was not “their plan”, and replace it with no real plan except increases in construction spending and transfers and subsidies. It was so bad that in the midst of prolonged high commodity prices and much higher production than we have at present, the UNC government borrowed and added to the national debt stock in an effort to meet their legal obligations of deposits into the Heritage and Stabalisation Fund.
We have also seen citizens give of their time in the Roadmap to Recovery report, only to see the Government set it aside.
It was the late Patrick Manning who admitted that this is a very difficult society to govern, but even Mr Manning would have admitted this country desperately requires enlightened leadership that can rally the country around a vision for the future.
The challenge, as I have said before, is that if that vision is in the heads of members of the Government, it has not been articulated to the wider society, and the habit of addressing important national matters on the political platform in front of party faithful only serves to diminish it and, from the start, set a tone of partisanship.
This is not how we build esprit de corps. This is not how we will build a country of the future.
—Author Curtis Williams is managing editor of the ‘Express’.