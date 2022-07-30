Burning the town down

The fiery protests that dotted our land in the same week we commemorated the anniversary of the storming of the Parliament may rattle some. A few commentators hinted that the underlying causes of the 1990 insurrection are still present, and wondered whether we are witnessing a rekindled fire. What is the real story? Should we be afraid, or are those protests not the real issue?
The 1990 uprising has significant lessons for us. Despite the control of the Parliament and the single television house, the insurgents had no backup; nobody rallied to their side even though there was opportunistic looting.
What was different about 1990 from the 1970s events and even the Section 34 marches? Protests work when they direct attention to an injustice, a shared pain. The protesters demonstrate the importance of the problem to the authorities and their fellow citizens. Protests are noisy grabs for attention to an issue that the organisers believe is important to solve. As the Section 34 march told the then-government, “we are mad as hell, and we will not take that!” Only when we, as a society, change our conversation and frame the issue as worthy of our attention will the protests succeed.
What the 1970s and Section 34 protests had in common was their challenge to the incumbent government’s legitimacy. The 1990 revolt, though brutal, did not possess this attribute. The sense of legitimacy supports our consent to be governed; without it, no government can stay in power. Raw physical power can only go a certain way until the beaten-down people respond, snatching back their rights. This tug of war over legitimacy is the essence of democracy. Protests are not the enemy of democracy but are an intrinsic part.
Are last week’s protests an attack on the legitimacy of the Government, or do they represent griping? These protests have come as another instalment of a series since 2021. Taken all together, do these demonstrations represent resentment at specific issues (road conditions and police brutality), or do they mark the failure of our Government? Times are tough, and rage simmers. This unhappiness is to be expected since we have moved from where the Opposition had its Monday forum to where there are almost daily news conferences. Remarkably, no solutions or alternatives are offered. The goal appears to be to feed a stream of anger.
Let us consider all the issues raised over the last two years; which one have we been asked to focus on? It is as though we live in an age where folk throw Molotov cocktails and walk away. What do you want us to do? Is the goal to stir dissent without the need to propose a resolution? Is this feeding of base instincts helpful to the nation? Or is this a testing of the limits of decency?
Looking at the Facebook pages, while most persons are silent, some respond out of tribal urges. They do not even read the content, but voice the vilest speech about their fellow citizens. This behaviour reduces the nation’s capacity to solve our challenges. It is even more damning when there are bad-faith efforts to paint our national struggles as the fault of a particular party.
What is troubling is the continuous attempt to erode trust in our institutions and norms. The recent Law Association meeting is not a standalone event; there have been several challenges to the Elections and Boundaries Commission. These actions undermine a fundamental norm of abiding by all elections and voting outcomes. We are now being asked to believe our country’s senior lawyers are only motivated by the lure of the public purse. Is it that our party cannot lose unless there is some nefarious plot?
This accusation sparked the staggering public condemnation by a senior lawyer who essentially called our Opposition Leader, herself a senior counsel, a “fraud” but, in virtually the same breath, affirmed that he would vote for her in the next election. Therein lies our national problem. We are not fond of our leaders, but we will not remove them since our hatred of the opposing team is more robust. Voting in the party’s internal elections is lukewarm; it neither supports nor fires the leader. Yet it is expected that the national community will support that leader.
While we rage about this and that, we miss the real story; our democratic system is under attack. This plot of distraction and diversion is more treasonous than the 1990 uprising. We are obliterating the ability to have dialogue and counter-arguments, the essence of democracy. When we follow the leader blindly, we permit them to do whatever pleases them. That way will cost us our nation.
To change the tide, we must have the courage to stand up and speak out, ignoring the onslaught of snide and venomous comments. We have to learn to listen intently and engage the other person. We must resist the temptation to play to the gallery. Our nation depends on us being thoughtful rather than bloodthirsty.