Bye-bye Bouterse in Suriname?

IN Suriname, Monday’s Eid public holiday was also election day. By yesterday — three days on from the poll — there was still no official result. Disputes broke out over the counting process. But it looks like a bloody nose for Desi Bouterse, who has dominated Surinamese politics for just over 40 years.
Based on a preliminary count, his National Democratic Party took just 16 of the 51 seats, down from 26 in the 2015 election.
So he’s finished? Maybe not. His allies in the Brotherhood and Unity Party took two seats. So that would make it 18 for Bouterse’s supporters.
The newly-elected 51-member National Assembly gets the chance to elect Suriname’s next president when it meets, probably next month.
But it needs a two-thirds majority to do so. And Bouterse’s likely 18 votes would be just enough to block that two-thirds.
It looks finely balanced. A few votes either way could make the difference.
If there’s no two-thirds majority, the president is elected by the United People’s Assembly, an unwieldy gathering of 934 national and local government representatives, probably in August.
They vote by simple majority, so 468 votes should be enough.
A polling organisation, IDO, says that based on what it knows of Monday’s poll, Bouterse’s supporters should win just 214 People’s Assembly seats.
“They are not afraid to buy local representatives,” says Paul Somohardjo, a longtime opposition politician — but getting from 214 to 468 looks like a big ask.
So even if the presidential vote goes to the People’s Assembly, it should be a clear win for Bouterse’s main rival, Chandrikapersad “Chan” Santokhi.
He is leader of the Progressive Reform Party, usually known by its Dutch-language initials, VHP.
The party is traditionally Indo-Surinamese — its original name was the United Hindustani Party — but it is now to an extent multiracial, and won a probable 20 seats on Monday.
Now 59, Santokhi was police and justice minister from 2005 to 2010, when the VHP and its allies governed as the New Front coalition.
He spent most of his career in the police, rising to commissioner in 1991.
In that post, he headed the investigation into Bouterse’s 1981 murder of 15 political opponents, which led after many trial delays to a conviction in November last year.
Now 74, Desi Bouterse has ruled in a military dictatorship, manipulated governments from behind the scenes, led powerful opposition parties — and since 2010, ruled again as elected president.
Can Santokhi unseat him? Santokhi is already talking to two other parties, known by their Dutch-language initials as ABOP and NPS.
The first of these, with a likely seven seats, has roots among the Maroon peoples of the interior; the second, with four, is the traditional party of the urban Afro-Surinamese. Both are former New Front allies. Their support would give Santokhi 31 seats, and a clear majority to pass legislation.
But in the murky world of Surinamese politics, friendships can shift.
The ABOP leader is Ronnie Brunswijk. Like Santokhi, he is now 59.
He began his career in the 1980s as Desi Bouterse’s personal bodyguard, then a few years later launched the Maroon-based Jungle Commando, which fought against Bouterse in a bloody civil war.
In 1986, 39 women, children and others in Brunswijk’s home village of Moiwana were massacred by Bouterse’s army. Like Bouterse, Brunswijk has been convicted in his absence of cocaine trafficking by a Netherlands court.
After the 2010 election, Brunswijk shifted his support from the New Front to Bouterse.
So did Paul Somohardjo, leader of a mainly Javanese or Indonesian-Surinamese ethnic party, Pertjajah Luhur. That gave Bouterse a two-thirds majority, and made him president.
Back in 1996, Bouterse’s NDP won just 16 seats, with the VHP and its New Front allies taking 24, not enough to elect a president in the National Assembly. The vote passed to the People’s Assembly.
There, the VHP split; so did the Javanese party. Bouterse’s ally Jules Wijdenbosch was elected. His support fell apart soon after, but he ran Suriname for a disastrous four-year term.
This time round, Somohardjo’s party won two seats. Both he and Brunswijk say they support Santokhi. We will see.
Meanwhile, Jennifer van Dijk-Silos, chair of the Independent Electoral Bureau, complains that the preliminary count was not made public at all polling stations. She blames the interior ministry for this, and for the slow counting process.
She says: “I’ll stick to calling it incompetence for a while. I don’t want to make serious accusations. I’m going to investigate first.”
Early yesterday morning, opposition supporters reported unauthorised removal of boxes from the Anthony Nesty sports hall in Paramaribo, where the count is taking place.
Ronnie Brunswijk rushed to the scene.
He and other opposition leaders called a hurried news conference. At this stage it’s not clear what happened; but it looks troubling.
Observers from Caricom and the Organisation of American States originally said they were happy with the polling process.
They were set to leave on Wednesday, but will now stay on longer than originally planned.
Almost three months on, Guyana still has no agreed result from their March 2 election. Georgetown to Paramaribo? They’re right next door.