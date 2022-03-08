Calling on Minister Browne

After three attempts thus far, the Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs is not yet sufficiently stirred to respond to a question arising from his statement regarding Vladimir Putin’s military aggression against sovereignty in Ukraine.
In his statement in the wake of the Russian assault, Minister Dr Amery Browne instructed the country’s overseas missions to “use all available diplomatic channels and fora to condemn the outbreak of violence on Ukraine”.
He said they should reaffirm Trinidad and Tobago’s commitment to the territorial integrity of sovereign states, that our missions should “call for an immediate cessation of the hostilities, with reversion to dialogue and diplomacy as the only acceptable solution to the crisis”.
There are cogent reasons for the silence over the real reasons why tonneloads of people keep seeking to leave Venezuela, by any means necessary. Many in the ordinary population need help in making the distinction from one case to the next.
As a country, we have been steadfast, the Government that is, that we won’t so much as express a view on what has been happening next door to us. Separated as we are by as little as seven nautical miles in our closest points, we have been facing the ebb and flow of out migration from Venezuela for the better part of a decade. To do so, we have been told on diverse occasions, would be to violate the hallowed principle of non-interference and non-involvement in the internal affairs of sovereign states.
Officially, we have also repeatedly refused to accept that political repression in Venezuela is as responsible as anything else for the decisions of entire families to flee their country. That situation has been made worse because of economic policies which have flattened the middle class and significantly impoverished working people there.
The country’s national currency is, plainly speaking, a joke. Transactions of whatever value are conducted in US dollars. One insider explanation for this is that there are enough people in the system there who, by means fair or foul, have accumulated masses of “hard currency” which they must spend. The meaninglessness of the bolivar, in a socialistic state, is a source of cynicism and mockery against the agents of control and coercion.
In its decision to send back the entire boatload of people fleeing the misery in their homeland, the Government in Port of Spain reinforced the view that it will not honour our commitments under the protocols associated with the 1967 United Nations Convention on Refugees and Migrants.
There is highly respected intellectual and academic support for Minister Browne’s position, on behalf of the Government.
Russia invaded another state on flimsy grounds. Its long-time claim is that NATO expansion presents a threat to Russia—which is understandable—but it has actually intervened, citing the claim that Russians were being targeted for violence in Donbas, parts of which have been controlled for some time by Russian separatists. It is a clear violation of every UN member’s commitment to the principle of respecting territorial integrity, so an invasion is simply not acceptable. There are other reasons to oppose it, too, especially the commitment to peaceful settlement of disputes, non-use of force, etc. T&T’s position should be to condemn the invasion and call for diplomacy. That is what the ministry has done.
Venezuela is entirely different. The situation is an internal matter—people are unhappy with the government, which has become increasingly authoritarian and undemocratic, and can’t take care of their economic needs. T&T’s position is that the country does not interfere in another country’s internal affairs. It doesn’t there. The migrant issue is separate. We signed on to the 1967 protocol relating to the 1951 Refugee Convention. By virtue of this, we ought to be bound to obligations contained in these stated principles.
In the book entitled Small States in Global Affairs—The Foreign Policies of the Caribbean Community (2008), Trinidad Prof Jacqueline Braveboy-Wagner said as follows—a refugee is universally recognised as a person who, “owing to well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinions is outside the country of his nationality, is unable or owing to such fear is unable or unwilling to avail himself of the protection of that country”. She said, further that, “from a human rights perspective”, perhaps, the most important provision of the convention is that no country can return a refugee without his or her consent.
We know that this principle is not being upheld, even given the significant registration of more than 16,000 Venezuelan nationals who found themselves here over the last few years.
The latest incident involving the return of the boatload of Venezuelans after the fatal shooting of a baby on board is a black mark for us. It may be more the province of those in National Security.
Perhaps, however, the Foreign Affairs minister, if only by virtue of his erudition, can guide us to a more respectable reckoning of the relevant issues and obligations at play here.
—Andy Johnson is
a veteran journalist