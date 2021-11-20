In addition to the individual challenges from which no one is exempt, we are in very troubling times on our planet and in our country. We each need the inner calm more than ever.
It was therefore very timely, one night recently, to recall with family members a poem I had written in the turbulent early ’70s entitled “The Dawn” which I later made into a song for a theatrical production Shades. We sang the musical version on that night of remembering. The poem opens thus: “The dawn is a calm whisper of light kissing my eyelids/ And I rise into a smile that banished hangovers of hate and hopeful longing, not so long ago/ I have sort of quieted into clarity these days.”
I have always sought to retain that calm clarity. Of course I haven’t always succeeded. Indeed, like most people, I’ve often failed spectacularly. But it has remained my obsession and if I were to be asked what is my most important purpose today, I would say it is to attain the calm. For, I am clear on one thing. If I were to reach my final phase with my equanimity still fragile in the face of life’s multifarious stresses, I would not have sufficiently plumbed my own depths. The calm is the crown I must wear now and to the end.
This is my advice as we face individual, national and global challenges. Of course the calm is not a mere superficial demeanour, an external mask we wear while turmoil, conflict, doubt, desire, longing and worry roil within. The calm is deep, unassailable, emanating from our very core where it remains seated, the gold at the heart of the earth, the pearl at the bottom of the ocean, attainable only through focussed, relentless search.
You have intimations of your calm from time to time, that fleeting glimpse into eternity. But it is not easily sustained. It can vanish at any moment as you are assailed by any of life’s various struggles. Equanimity must therefore be nurtured. The calm must be practised. It must be trained to overcome the chaos, the confusion that is ever-ready to overwhelm.
What could be more important or precious? Your calm is the source of personal power, creativity, insight, boundless energy and joy of living. It is in the calm that your faculties function optimally, when you can best handle life’s ups and down, like a ship at night, all decks lit, riding the billows, triumphant.
The calm is the cure for this modern world of excessive materialism, concrete jungles, pandemics, devastation of the natural habitat and frenzied competition to get ahead, all aggravated by some of the worst leadership we have had at home and abroad. Modern life is largely dehumanised and more so in bewildering Trinidad and Tobago where the poetry has gone, as Lloyd Best would have said. We need a dawn.
The primary responsibility of leadership, at all levels, is to be an embodiment of the calm. For leadership has the larger responsibility of determining the direction of family, organisation or country, of ensuring the unit can maximise energies for the common good.
The leader must always have the inner command; never ruffled, angry or abrasive. While others babble and blather, when he/she walks into the room, they must bring the authority of the inner calm that does not need office or position to command cessation of any chaos. Remember this eternally striking line? “What manner of man is this that even the winds and the sea obey him?” Whilst this capacity might be above the reach of ordinary mortals, it remains the gold standard of calm command to which all people, particularly leaders, should aspire.
In my poem of the seventies as a young man trying to make sense of a tumultuous world, I wrote, “all those dreams that were once bewildering nightmares/ crushing with nightmares/ have left a trace or two/ But I am quite awake while my body sleeps nowadays.” To be awake while you sleep! Calm in your rest. No more nightmares. The world can no longer invade. The poem ends with the promise of a possibility: “And for all you know, I will call at your door one of these days.” In other words, with the calm we are capable. We can be engaged, participate but remain intact. If we choose not to participate, it will be a willing withdrawal because we have become capable of loving silence, of being alone. The calm makes you sufficient unto yourself.
But if you must wrestle with your society’s problems, you reside in the silence amidst the noise, you are the calm that inevitably surfaces after the storm has raged. In the final analysis, your calm is your reality.
Be your best then. Be the batsman despatching the threatening bouncer with magnificent authority to the boundary! Make a century at the wicket, move beyond the ritualistic and routine, be dynamic and achieve a personal splendour by uncovering the calm, the power that you are. And tell the children: calm is the crown.