Calypso in the cemetery

In 1993, veteran calypsonian The Mighty Chalkdust (Dr Hollis Liverpool) sang, “Kaiso sick in de Hospital”. He lamented how the great and once proud Kaiso of “the village”, over the years, was beaten, brutalised and humiliated by strong forces from within and without. He cried that Kaiso was “in a coma”, and fervently hoped that he recovered and regained his rightful place in Trini culture. Sad to say, after some 30 years, Kaiso has finally succumbed and is now in the cultural cemetery.
The first real sign of the effect of Kaiso’s poor health was the gradual and systematic decline and the eventual extinction of Kaiso’s home — the tent.
This year, Chalkie himself and others, expressed “shock” at singing to six people in a Kaiso tent. Chalkie of all persons ought not to have been shocked.
Simultaneously, and equally contributing to Kaiso’s declining health was the never ending confusion in Kaiso’s village.
Powerful and loved Kaiso had to continuously fight to determine and separate who were the true calypsonians from the mere calypso singers.
Unbelievably and outrageously, in 2023 the Calypso Monarch can still be a calypso singer and not a true calypsonian! Kaiso fell into further rot as he either failed or was ignored in his efforts to streamline, yet sustain the calypso art form from the soca genre — it’s natural offspring.
Such was the extent of the struggle with soca, that Chalkie in his 2004 calypso hit, was forced to admit, that Machel Montano’s “The Big Truck Bounce me!”
But, who or what really killed poor, proud and defiant Kaiso over the years? Who or what, systematically ensured that the calypso art form, once the undisputed voice of resistance, now pathetically reduced to hymns (complete with a mini sermon), gospels, ballads and the yet to be defined so-called “nation-building songs”.
The chantwell singers who evolved into the calypsonians, were born out of the bowels of slavery and survived the pain of colonialism and neo-colonialism.
Over the varying periods of our history, the calypso art form metamorphosed into non-divisive and effective political and socio-economic commentaries, including humour and the party songs, but remained, in the main, the voice of protest of the masses.
And this is precisely what energised the popularity of the calypso and the tents. And, like roti and doubles, the entire nation of all races revelled in it.
But where the slave and the colonial masters failed to silence the voice of resistance, that is the calypsonians, the post- independence Afro-Trinbagonians’ political directorate over the last 60 years did it! They had what the slave masters and colonialists did not have-the black form.
With respect to the tents, the very political directorate nurtured, encouraged and handsomely bribed certain calypsonians with hefty prize monies and other taxpayers’ inducements to insult, denigrate and isolate the Indo-Trinidadian community under the guise of freedom of speech and “the voice of the people”. Well, six persons in Kaiso’s home in 2023 says everything!
The Afro-Trinbagonians, who rightfully lay claim to the art form, and who understandably in many ways, jealously guarded same, were selfishly duped by their own so-called political leaders.
It is this nefarious gang over the decades posing as the guardians of Kaiso who systematically dismembered Kaiso until he became unrecognisable.
It is they who controlled the various competitions, set the rules and standards, organised all the shows and tents funded by easy taxpayers’ monies who are solely responsible for Kaiso in the cemetery today.
And the apologists, out of a sense of shame and betrayal can only offer feeble excuses and, like ostriches do, bury their heads in the sand.
Not far behind is the relatively new kid on the block — the soca-chutney artiste. Once also a proud child of the village. He too seems destined to suffer Kaiso’s fate. But he is now in St Ann’s.
One of the signs of insanity is one’s detachment from reality.
None of the contestants’ lyrics or song titles related to their expensive, elaborate and unconnected variety of props! It was as if two separate and unconnected events were occurring at the same time on stage.
And the vastly diminished free-show audience, with each performance, were left hoping at some point there would be crescendo, and the multitude of props will somehow meet the limited lyrical content of what passes for a song! But the two streams never meet! This event should be renamed, “The Chutney-Soca Props Competition”.
These “songs” are, in the main, two or three liners repeated ad nauseam, with a musical band in the background seemingly attempting to goad the “singers” into making some kind of sense, but surrenders in an anti-climax! And the audience is left stunned and bewildered.
Historically, the chutney-soca genre offered little lyrical content. Recognising that the evolution of the chutney-soca was not that of the calypso, it remains no excuse for its content, in the main, to be shallow, senseless, vulgar or raw stereotypical snippets of the Indo-Trinidadian communities, much to the embarrassment of the general Indo-Trinbagoian population.
What is truly amazing is that this beautiful and unique art form of the diaspora, which in some ways evolved from the bosoms of calypso and soca, remains unused and underutilised as a platform for the talented Indo-Trinibagoian artistes to answer some of those in the calypso arena. The now defunct Pichakaree competition was an innovative attempt to fill this void.
The same cultural politics, with its tactics and strategies that butchered Kaiso, are the very ones that are sealing chutney-soca’s fate today.
And, if by a miracle Kaiso can be resurrected like Jesus Christ, and chutney-soca can get proper treatment at St Ann’s, perhaps the masses can retake its precious art forms.
But, without dismantling the cultural apparatus of the State, the struggle to survive will be a formidable one.