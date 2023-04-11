Can Imbert get Young to deliver?

Finance Minister Colm Imbert will soon deliver the mid-year review.
The mid-year review is designed to allow the Government to determine if the environment has changed to such an extent that it requires adjustments to the measures introduced in the budget, and to ensure the money earmarked to be spent can be done so in the most efficient manner.
So it is an important point in the budgeting process and allows a kind of second look at the fiscal package.
Imbert’s mid-year review will come at a time when commodity prices have significantly softened due to higher US interest rates, a warmer-than-expected winter, market corrections and higher-than-anticipated storage levels. The global economy has not yet gone into recession and the US economy, while cooling, has remained resilient in the face of significant shocks.
At a recent news conference Imbert admitted he has some revenue challenges, but vowed he will not stop spending on capital projects. He said, “Yes, we have some issues in terms of revenue. I will account to the country in the mid-year review. Yes, I have some concerns about revenue targets and so on.”
The Finance Minister added, “Obviously we can all read, we all see the international press and so on. We get data all the time on a daily basis in terms of the price of WTI, the price of natural gas. But I want to make a point, and I have made it before, that Trinidad and Tobago benefits from a revised formula for revenue from the natural gas sector, in particular where the prices that we get for tax and revenue purposes are not based simply on Henry Hub. They are based on three benchmarks.” Imbert said these are Henry Hub, the Japanese/Korea and European benchmarks.
“So that the net back prices we get for gas is not based on Henry Hub. So when I speak in the budget, the figure that I give, $6 is a net back price. So we also have a different formula for LNG net back gas prices and a different one for petrochemical net back prices,” Imbert insisted.
With respect to the petrochemical net back, the Finance Minister said it is based on international commodity prices, and for four of the first six months of the 2023 fiscal year the Government was able to achieve its revenue targets.
“I can tell you that for the first four months of the fiscal period, the net back price was above the budget estimates. They have moved in now a little below. So the average for the first six months is turning out to be just about the budget estimates for gas. Oil has been below and, as the IMF has said, we make adjustments, we are prudent, we are careful, we are flexible and we will manage accordingly,” he ended.
The Finance Minister is correct in his position that he should continue to spend on capital projects which, by their very nature, should lead to a return on investment, even if that means improving both the ease of doing business in the country and its efficiency.
While acknowledging the impact of lower energy revenues on the economy, the Finance Minister did praise the manufacturing sector and the growth he was seeing post the Covid-19 pandemic.
According to Imbert, the sector is larger than it was in 2019 pre-pandemic days and its contribution, and that of the wider non-energy sector, had grown significantly. This is great news for the country, but the Finance Minister must get some things done if he is to put this economy on a much better footing.
The first is he must put his house in order. Imbert must stop the decline in VAT collections. He must fix an increasingly broken system that is seeing some business engaging in tax avoidance and some holding back their VAT payments because of the Ministry of Finance’s failure to pay refunds on time, hurting businesses and their cash flow.
He must also ensure that the Revenue Authority is implemented and the level of tax avoidance in the society is significantly reduced. You cannot insist on better roads and hospitals and refuse to pay taxes.
Imbert then has to get the Minister of Energy to finally deliver. It is one thing to go from pillar to post telling everyone how great a job you are doing, but the facts speak to a completely different scenario.
What are the facts? Next week it will be two years since Stuart Young was appointed as Minister of Energy. In that time there has not been any real improvement in natural gas production, and crude oil production has declined.
Atlantic LNG Train 1 has remained closed. There have been two failed bid rounds, and the only successful one was earlier this year and the winners are yet to be announced.
The Dragon gas opportunity is in play but, at the same time, the almost nine trillion cubic feet of discovered reserves in T&T’s waters have not been moved forward to final investment decision.
To put this into perspective, this country is operating at 65 per cent of installed natural gas processing capacity. A rough back-of-the-envelope calculation would show that T&T could have earned at least $1.5 billion last year if we were producing four billion standard cubic feet of natural gas per day and the four LNG trains were operating, as well as the petrochemical companies at full capacity. That is the impact of lower production and even at today’s prices, if the production were similar to what the UNC had in 2010 to 2015, T&T would have continued to be relatively prosperous. So Imbert has to get Young to talk less and perform more.
Imbert also has to see the kind of revenue and jobs that a major tourism sector can generate.
There has been some progress in the construction of hotels, but that is not enough. There has to be a real focus and commitment to the sector—not just in terms of incentives, but Government seeking out investments in the sector, inclusive of changing the law to allow for foreign hotel investors to own property in Tobago.
So yes, Mr Imbert, the glass is very much half-full, but so much more can and should be done for a sustainable approach to the future.
—Author Curtis Williams is managing editor of the ‘Express’.