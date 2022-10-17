The mobile phone has been an agent of disruption and a victim of it. Mobile phones caused sales of pocket cameras to crater. Film company Eastman Kodak is the subject of several business school case studies. As Harvard Business Review noted in 2016, “cameras went digital and then disappeared into cellphones”.
Kodak “filed for bankruptcy protection in 2012, exited legacy businesses and sold off its patents before re-emerging as a sharply smaller company in 2013”. From being one of the biggest companies in the world, it came close to folding completely.
Today, it’s shoot shot, look at the result, discard shot, take it again. With your phone. Phone cameras aren’t perfect. Even the high-end ones struggle with low-light photography. But generally, and for most people, they’re all the camera we need.
Let’s leave smartphones out of the conversation for a moment. The organisation which represents the interests of phone companies worldwide, GSMA, put the number of unique mobile phone users at 5.4 billion. GSMA has a live ticker on its webpage, on which you can see that number increasing in real time. The current annual rate of uptake is 2.9 per cent. There are 7.7 billion humans on the planet.
Mobiles are no longer a wealth signifier. In Sierra Leone, one of the most impoverished countries in the world, every other person seemed to have one. The Nokia 3310 was issued to me in the course of doing media training work in that country, long after its launch in 2020.
I loved the brick, and it’s still my favourite phone ever. She didn’t take killer selfies. She didn’t have a camera at all. She simply received and made calls, and could operate for five days without needing to be charged.
The sharp increase in mobile phone uptake also made coin-operated phone boxes nearly obsolete. The iconic red boxes in London – if you can still find one – are mostly for tourist photo ops these days. Many now reside in a phone box graveyard in Surrey, in the south of England. Want a fully restored classic red phone box? That’ll be five-thousand to 20-thousand Great British Pounds, sir.
In disruption to mobile telephony itself, landlines took a hit. Singles and students in developed country markets started phasing them out, and other homeowners followed. They’re now bundled free with some home entertainment packages. They’re still very much a part of the office, even those that have automated PBX systems.
However, no one with a functional brain leaves a voice message on a home landline phone in 2022. If mine rings, I’d probably have a heart attack. I take nearly all my calls through my mobile phone, my laptop, my car’s Bluetooth connection or my smartwatch.
Long gone are the days of coming home and looking at your electronic counter to see how many messages you had waiting. Need to call mommy in New York or Aunt Shirley in Barbados? WhatsApp voice or video. Or FaceTime, if you’re both in the Apple ecosystem.
WhatsApp has been a disruptor of the mobile telephone industry. The widespread use of the app has eaten into revenue from roaming, the rates of which have been set at unconscionably high levels by operators over the years. A typical mobile tariff in the UK around 2014 was £15 – £25 a month. Some subscribers returning from holiday abroad using voice and data roaming reported charges as high as £75, four to five times their monthly postpaid subscription.
A well-regarded Africa-based market research company, Survey54, noted that the digital app Slack and other VoIP operators, also gained traction in business communications. It sees a future for telecoms companies in which they “transition to a single-service industry that offers only data packages to its customers”. What strategies do phone companies have for counteracting the disruption and the revenue hit?
Meanwhile, hardware manufacturers seem set to change the game on e-sim – electronic, non-physical sim. Apple is making all of its iPhone 14 Pro devices, launched last month, e-sim only in the US market. The 14 Pros sold outside of the US will continue to be manufactured with sim card trays.
What does this mean for customers outside of the US? It means that your local operator may soon get with the programme. Because as Apple goes, so goes the rest of the industry. Apple removed the 3.5mm headphone jack from devices. Samsung and others followed. Apple removed chargers from iPhone boxes, telling us, unconvincingly, that it was done to cut down on packaging waste. Samsung mocked them, then quietly did the same.
Not that physical sim trays are going away anytime soon. They’re convenient, particularly for travellers. We’re hanging onto our old devices longer. This past week an elderly foreign house guest of mine fell critically ill, and had to be hospitalised. The process of buying local sim cards and prepay credit for him and his wife to use with the dual-sim phones they already had was blessedly quick and straightforward.
Some e-sim setup involves calling the carrier. The tech isn’t new. I used a T-Mobile e-sim alongside my Digicel sim in the US long before the new line of phones was launched. I hate being Mister Two-Phones Man.
The question is how quickly Apple’s move will usher in the technology in markets such as T&T, which doesn’t have e-sim. The 14 Pros made for the US market can have up to eight e-sim numbers. Great news for shady characters; but more than the rest of us would need.
