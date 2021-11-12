I have been looking at the Biden initiatives and am taken by the logic of them, with a central theme being “building back”, meaning repairing, with a focus on “infrastructure”, which he parses into two dimensions—material and human.
President Biden wants to “build back better”. This is not about sending anyone to the moon. The private sector, through the agency of geniuses such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, is about to take over space projects. So, Biden can focus on what’s on the ground, on the everyday. Fixing road and rail systems—repairing and expanding subways, building new trains, fixing old bridges. Building new and better ones.
On the question of what he calls “human infrastructure”, Biden looks to education, and his instinct is to expand the number of years of free education for all by making pre-school education, beginning at age three, the common foundation of all children, and seeking to expand federal support beyond secondary schooling by two years. He is saying that value can be created in the society by taking existing infrastructure and making it better, and taking the existing education system and expanding access at both ends.
Prominent black leaders such as Jim Clyburn and Stacey Abrams are fully supportive of these ideas.
I heard Paul Krugman (Nobel Laureate in economics), and Larry Summers (former president of Harvard University, and primary economic adviser to Obama), both say this Biden plan is genius economics. For me, its genius is that it is plain, without frills, and something I think we can learn from and emulate here at home.
Our country is in desperate need of “infrastructure” repair, both in the material sense and in the human sense. Both islands are in need of physical overhaul of basic infrastructure, beginning with roads, bridges, and schools. There are times in the country when a 15-minute drive away from one of the main highways could lead one into the 1930s, where you are on your own without road signs, pavements and, in some cases (such as Toco Road or North Coast), feeling the urge to say prayers, even if you are an unbeliever.
But you do not have to go off-road to see the problem. A drive into the main cities will do. When will we ever solve the problem of smooth entrance into and out of Port of Spain? The lighthouse at the end of Beetham Highway is the beginning of a bottleneck. The Nestle junction problem has been brilliantly solved. You can get into town quickly from Arima, then get stuck on the run-in to Wrightson Road.
It should also be clear now that the Uriah Butler Highway cannot support north-south traffic at its peak, and that many of the exits from the highway have become parking lots, for example Gasparillo, and the Tarouba exit near UTT, which is always clogged. How did those grounds ever become a mall instead of the site of expansion of UTT?
As a South man by instinct, I go down to the Link Road for goat meat as part of my Marabella foray, and I have had the gut feeling for some years now that the bridge over the Butler at that Tarouba exit with UTT is structurally precarious. Do we keep track of these things?
In the past year I have made a few trips to Cedros, and the drive through La Brea remains the same as when I was a boy. Back in times. The same pitch-lake drops in the road, as in the 1960s. It seems clear that we do not have a sufficiency of north-south lanes on the Butler for our vehicle population. There are days when the Butler is no more than a parking lot, for miles.
Then there is the question of roads along the Mayaro, Manzanilla, Guayaguayare, Eastern corridor. Is that really a part of this country? Rustic is one thing, but what we have there is nothing more than neglect. To drive through places like Mafeking, you have to stop to ask people where to go next if you are trying to get to San Fernando.
Then Biden’s question of “human infrastructure” and we see an American president singing the virtues of education expansion and pre-schooling for all. We are fortunate in this country that Government pre-schools abound. In my tenure as chair of a Cabinet-appointed committee charged to examine the functioning or pre-schools, our team found that there were 421 early childhood centres operating in the country, under three main types of management structure, namely Servol (67), Government/Government-assisted (148), and Government/private partnerships (206).
We visited 99 of these centres and came away hopeful in their promise. Our view was that this was an area of Government schooling that was foundational, and that the State was not fully understanding of their potential, especially in areas of high poverty and social dissonance. The American establishment is aware now that pre-schooling is the bedrock of education, and the sector where social inequalities can be off-set. Nobel Laureate James Heckman has conducted longitudinal studies showing the powerful, positive long-term effects of pre-schooling among children in poverty. Pre-schooling is a game changer. Children who are early readers outperform children who are not. Children should be reading by age five or six, otherwise they lag behind in primary school and never catch up. The elite in the country send their children to pre-schools. That is the secret sauce of these children who then move on to private elementary schools, then to prestige State-supported schools. Biden is following the results of research, and his policy is thus driven.
It is wonderful to see America transact its governance out in the open, revealing all of the messiness of governing. It allows us to see that Biden has a vision for the country, and that his budget follows from that vision.
It is also helpful, here in 2021, to see how far the US has come on education which, until the 1950s, was in keeping with the social tenor of the country—a zone of racial segregation, open hostility, and violence. Biden is aware that equal opportunity in education is a democratic tenet, and he is aware of what the research is saying about the value of early education—for all.
Here in this country, we the citizens are often oblivious to what the Government has in mind. We rarely hear the Government talk about “human infrastructure” and its commitment to the populace. Very many schools across the country are under-performing. But the Government is silent on this point. We rarely see the connection between Government philosophy and the allocation of resources.
Biden has been providing a good model of what that looks like. I don’t think we are there yet, however.
—Theodore Lewis is emeritus professor of education, University of Minnesota