Candlelight marchers wickedly exploited

There is no doubt that they meant well, coming out in their thousands to sincerely express their grief over the deeply tragic kidnap-murder of 23-year-old Andrea Bharatt.
But the organisers of those candlelight vigils held all over Trinidad between February 4 and April 1 did not seem in the least bit concerned that what they were assembling could turn out to be Covid super spreaders.
They could not care about the extent to which the wind they were sowing could turn into a whirlwind we would all have to reap later.
But with the eclectic mix of UNC adherents and political wannabes and opportunists like Philip Alexander at the helm, what the organisers saw in the harrowing tragedy of Andrea Bharatt was an opportunity to seek the political relevance that had for so long eluded them.
Here was a situation where the number of new Covid cases reported on any single day in Trinidad and Tobago was fewer than ten, and the administration was being lauded internationally for its prudent management of the pandemic.
In fact, people had started to let their guard down, and in an atmosphere bordering on normalcy, they were increasingly inclined to disregard the persistent warnings of the Rowley administration for vigilance and strict adherence to the Covid protocols. In such a situation it would not be too much to canvass the thousands into coming out to express their horror over a tragedy that shook the entire country and to stamp their mark against crime in general.
The upside the organisers saw was a rare treasure trove of political gains in which the UNC, too, could partake.
So, UNC support for the undertaking was a given, the party in a lean political season happy to provide the transportation for the thousands of participants.
Bear in mind that when the candlelight vigils started, the number of daily Covid infections was ranging between seven and ten.
By April 14, two weeks after the vigils were halted, the Covid cases reported over a 24-hour period surged to 85, rising to 582 as of May 26.
It is clear that what the UNC and the other eager candlelight organisers let loose on Trinidad and Tobago was its first real experience with Covid super spreaders, not unlike what was witnessed in parts of Europe and in larger countries like the United States, China, Brazil and, more belatedly, in India.
The UNC has since disingenuously suggested it was the Prime Minister’s invitation to Trinidadians to spend the long Easter weekend in Tobago that caused the present spike in Covid cases. This infers that the vacationers made it a point to assemble themselves in large, super-spreading gatherings all over the island.
This is how Dr Rowley responded: “When did I ever stop pleading with people not to congregate? Are they claiming they were not hearing that?
“They heard me say come to Tobago. But they didn’t hear me say it is not where you are for Easter but it is what you do there? Don’t congregate, no party, wear your masks, sanitise. They did not hear me say that?”
In earlier remarks, Dr Rowley stated: “For those who see political opportunities in these trying circumstances, I want to remind them that even before Easter the areas of spiking community spread were in County Caroni and County Victoria. Subsequently the third most affected zone was St George East.”
If in this single critical moment when intractable Covid variants are in our midst, the UNC was inclined to place country before party and to allow the national welfare to supersede political power, it would readily move toward helping to get the national community on the same page where strict adherence to the requisite health guidelines is concerned.
Moreover, having suggested the virus could be cured by sunlight, Mrs Persad-Bissessar should now be willing to make amends by doing all in her power to sensibly acknowledge and compliment the unremitting efforts of the health authorities, under the leadership of the Rowley administration, to once again bring the virus under control.
For despite the best efforts of those leading the charge, the virus will continue to thrive in a toxic environment where, on the one hand, the Government is seeking to put the population on the right anti-Covid path and on the other, the Opposition is purely focused on attacking the integrity of such efforts and placing obstacles in the way of success, purely for the sake of political one-upmanship.
The redeeming factor is that from the inception of the pandemic Dr Rowley and his hard-working team of health professionals have not relented in their efforts to protect lives and livelihoods throughout Trinidad and Tobago. With the state of emergency, those efforts have been reinforced and it is up to the national community—as it has always been—to make the individual prudent decisions.
But it was to be expected that consequent upon the spike in Covid infections Mrs Persad-Bissessar would seize upon her pet mantra of PNM mismanagement, conveniently disregarding the fact that before the spike took place Trinidad and Tobago was being internationally lauded as having achieved the gold standard in Covid management.
Though the protocols for combating the virus have not changed either in substance or intensity, the national community is being urged more than ever before to adhere to the requisite health guidelines.
And neither the dearth in Opposition support, its willingness to use personal tragedies for narrow political gain nor the besotted nonsense that is spewed in the halls of the UNC every Monday night will deprive Trinidad and Tobago of success in attaining that silver lining that the Black Stalin so glibly sings about.
There are many right-thinking people in this country who can be counted upon to do the right thing.