Candles in the wind

I am trying to make light of Wednesday’s mysterious national power outage which saw practically everyone on the Trinidad side without electricity and water for nigh on 12 hours. It was cause for physical discomfort, exacerbated by uncertainty about the reason.
Perhaps the most acutely felt suffering derived from the loss of Internet access. Horror of horrors! No one could reach for a mobile device to find out what was going on. No one could message anyone to share theories. Accustomed to idle chatter all day long; accustomed to staring at various screens for hours; accustomed to water flowing or even trickling from the taps, we were jolted into the sensation of complete deprivation.
When everything went silent. I didn’t think much of it, figuring it would not be long before the power was restored. I decided it might be a good time to stretch my back, so I picked up a book and went to lie down with it, grateful for the windy nature of the day which was keeping the mid-afternoon heat at bay.
At about four o’clock, having drifted off after reading the 30-page introduction, I got up and went outdoors to see how Nicholas was faring with the trimming and cutting of the grass. I reasoned that since I could not get back to work at the computer, I could probably water my herbs. Until then, I had not realised the taps had gone dry. Nicholas informed me that he had heard on his radio (he is an avid talk-show listener and always wears headphones while he works) that it was all over Trinidad and Tobago, too, and the last report was that it should be sorted out in three hours.
Still not particularly disturbed, I resumed reading, swapping the Oscar Wilde collection for Cynthia Nelson’s Taste of Home, which I’d been meaning to consult for some recipe or the other. It suddenly occurred to me that just in case, I should pull out my two trusty battery lamps that have been with me for many years. I had taken out the batteries and I thought I should replace them and make sure they were functioning. It turned out that neither was working. I’d forgotten that they were not lighting and, surmising that the batteries were dead, I bought new ones which I never installed. Not testing was a bad move. It seems the bulbs were gone. So much for being prepared.
My daughter called apprehensively. It feels like end-times, she said. I tried to reassure her that it was probably a deliberate act as a form of protest. When people feel their issues are not being addressed and they feel helpless, they can resort to drastic measures to restore their sense of control over their lives. She said that seemed futile because how would people know without access to social media?
It set me thinking about what it must have been like for the people in Tonga when the underwater volcano erupted, causing widespread physical damage. Not only were they left without water, electricity and Internet access, they were completely cut off, with no idea of when any services might be resumed, or the well-being of family and friends. That must have felt like an apocalyptic state.
Here we were, considerably inconvenienced, but not in life-threatening circumstances, and I wondered if it might not be an enforced opportunity for us to turn our gaze inward without the distractions of technology. What would sustain us if we did not have such easy access to external stimulants? Can we be alone with ourselves?
With dusk descending rapidly, it wasn’t long before Vaneisa kicked in. Looking for illumination, I found a pack of four ten-inch-long, unscented blue candles, and a gift box with two pink votive candles (mulberry scented). That seemed adequate. I found a few old receptacles for scented candles that could work as candle holders, and set them on the kitchen counter alongside a box of matches. I switched books again, this time, Alexander McCall Smith’s The Right Attitude to Rain.
Soon, it was impossible to see, so having arranged a comfy loll-off spot on my sofa and opening the doors to let in the breeze, I turned on the candles. It was quite cosy reading in the flickering light, and my thoughts drifted to when this was the way people lived. Presently, I became conscious that the light was louder. To my left, the two tall candles had become torches. The flame was not confined to the wicks, but the entire candle was alit, and there seemed to be a black film coating it. Alarmed, I picked up the votive candle to get a closer look. The hot wax spilled onto my hand and dripped all over my spectacles, which had been resting on the table. The lenses were now covered in pink. It was a hot mess.
Fearful of any fiery mishap, I blew at the now black and blue torches, causing another spray of molten wax. So I gently snuffed it out and in the pitch black, paused to ponder. I’ve had those candles for donkey years, had they somehow deteriorated? I couldn’t figure it out.
This morning (Thursday), as I surveyed the patches of pink and blue wax everywhere, all was revealed. The candles had each come covered with a clear plastic wrapper. I had not removed them.
—The author is an editor,
writer and cricket historian.
E-mail: vaneisabaksh@gmail.com