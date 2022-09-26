This past week the police killed four bandits in a shootout. We have heard no alarm about this from those against the death penalty. Martin Daly SC said in his column in the Sunday Express: “Four of the bandits are also dead, killed by responding policemen, and investigations are being pursued regarding accomplices. In this case, there is room for assurance about the identification of the deceased bandits as the perpetrators and for commendation of the police work. If the reports are accurate, this arises out of the use by the police of body cameras, some private security footage and the bravery of a stalwart, neighbouring resident, who saw the path of the bandits’ retreat and worked in telephone communication with police. This is how it should be, but it is infrequently so.”
Really? In a murder case the fact that witnesses come forth is not sufficient reason for the judge to sentence the defendant to be hanged. In a murder case the lawyer would cross-examine the witness. So I find SC Daly to be setting quite a low bar for how the public should consume police killings.
Should there not be some process to ensure that these killings occur within particular legal guidelines?
On July 4 there was gridlock in Port of Spain, the result of three police killings. This time there were no civilian witnesses as with Pennywise. The police said some Laventille men shot at them in town and they returned fire.
End of story. Sine die! Now I am not sympathetic toward bandits. But I am worrying that we may have replaced hangings with police killings. Are we OK with that as a country. I am for capital punishment, like in Singapore. It works there very well.
Do we prefer to have the police kill bandits just-in-time, or would we not rather have the death penalty, and court trials in the high court like long time? Because, as it stands, in the midst of rampant police killings, crime is out of control. So police killings are not a deterrent. These killings are only telling us that police are just fighting fire with fire. All that gets us is fire and more dead bodies.
It turns out that countries in our region are among the global leaders in police killings. The Top 10 countries with the highest rate of police killings in the world, are in order: 1. Venezuela 2. El Salvador, 3. Syria, 4. Philippines, 5 Nicaragua, 6, Jamaica, 7. Trinidad and Tobago, 8. Brazil, 9 Bahamas, and 10. St Vincent and the Grenadines.
So in the Caribbean we rely on police to commit capital punishment.
Now Finland has 5.2 million people. The number of people killed by the security forces there in 2018 was one. Same for Hong Kong. Taiwan, 2.
These data are on Wikipedia. We are showing 46 official killings on the table. This is very bad. This is the fourth world.
There are very many complaints about police killings before our courts. On May 2, Denyse Renne reported in the Express that 106 such police killings were under probe by the Police Complaints Authority (PCA). She wrote that between January 2008 and February 21, 2018, 11 cops were charged with eight murders of citizens. A report in 2020 showed an 89 per cent increase in police killings from 2019-2020. In 2010, 52 people were killed by police. For 2022 the number is now 47. Why are we accumulating death row prisoners?
Our country was one of a dozen countries in the region that voted against a UN resolution for a global moratorium on executions. We are a small country, and we need to be guided by laws. That is what Singapore does.
Now Singapore has the death penalty, with an execution rate as follows: 2014-2; 2015-4; 2016-4; 2017-8; 2018-13; 2019-4; 2020-10; 2022-8. Note that in 2020 the number of murders in this country was 448, while the number in Singapore was 10. They have 5.7 million people. We have 1.4. As to police killings the country has recorded just one for 2022. A knife-wielding man was shot dead by police in March this year, after refusing to drop his weapon despite multiple warnings. He was tasered three times before being shot.
A 2015 report stated shootings by police are exceedingly rare in Singapore, with three cases reported since the turn of this century.
Singapore is regularly rated as one of the safest countries on the planet. They are regularly at the top in education. The country was deemed to be outstanding in education based on the performance of its children on international tests. In Trends in International Mathematics and Science Studies (TIMSS) 2019, Singapore was the only country from which more than half of children who took the test reached the “Advanced” international benchmark in Mathematics. In science, 38 per cent of their students tested reached the international benchmark in science.
The GDP per capita of Singapore in 2021 was $72,795; $12,067 higher than in 2020, when it was $60,728. GDP per capita for Trinidad and Tobago in 2021 was $15,243, a 0.28 per cent decline from 2020.
Singapore exports for 2021 was $733.77B, a 16.94 per cent increase from 2020.
T&T exports increased to US$3,384.40m in the fourth quarter of 2021 from US$2,739.20m in the third quarter of 2021. Our exports are denominated in millions. Singapore’s is denominated in billions.
Singapore’ biggest revenue earner, accounting for 43 per cent of export share, is machinery and equipment. They also export petroleum chemical products, along with oil bunkers. Their export partners include China, the United States, Hong Kong, and Japan.
On the website of the Singapore Economic Development Board is the following statistic: Percentage of people who feel safe walking alone at night—94 per cent. They have the world-wide benchmark as 69 per cent. I wonder what is our percentage of people who feel safe going out even into their own yard at night. As the police continue to kill bandits?