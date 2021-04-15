Caribbean Chernobyl

Plagiarism alert: I stole the headline from my pardner BC, whose editor didn’t like it. But Chornypyl in the Ukrainian language means “Black Dust”, and they’ve got plenty of that in St Vincent. It seems a good fit to me.

La Soufrière’s 1979 eruption was the subject of Dr Keith Rowley’s PhD thesis, The explosive phase lasted just over two weeks. Thousands were evacuated from the north. They were home after a few months.