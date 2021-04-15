Caribbean Chernobyl

Plagiarism alert: I stole the headline from my pardner BC, whose editor didn’t like it. But Chornypyl in the Ukrainian language means “Black Dust”, and they’ve got plenty of that in St Vincent. It seems a good fit to me.
La Soufrière’s 1979 eruption was the subject of Dr Keith Rowley’s PhD thesis, The explosive phase lasted just over two weeks. Thousands were evacuated from the north. They were home after a few months.
This time round, the eruption looks more powerful. It’s more on a scale with 1902, when pyroclastic flows of ash, debris and superheated gas roared down the mountainside, killing 1,680.
Pyroclastic flows are no fun. The day after St Vincent’s 1902 eruption, Mont Pelée in Martinique spewed one through the town of St Pierre, killing perhaps 29,000. Just one man survived, an inmate in the island’s prison.
Vulcanology barely existed as a science in 1902. Today, we have warnings. The UWI’s Seismic Research Centre has kept an ultra-close watch since La Soufrière started playing up in November. Hazard zones have long been carefully mapped, red, orange and yellow. Kingstown and the green zone in the south are well out of pyroclastic reach. Evacuation was ordered for the red zone last week Thursday.
As always, hold-outs resisted evacuation. Among the hardest to reach are the ganja growers; the mountain’s slopes are the eastern Caribbean’s main marijuana hub.
St Vincent’s deputy prime minister Montgomery Daniel is from Sandy Bay in the heart of the red zone. He visited his home patch last Sunday. He saw small groups hanging out amidst the volcanic ash. A bridge has now collapsed. Getting out by road isn’t easy.
The Coast Guard made daily visits from Friday to the jetty at Owia, a mile or two from Sandy Bay. They evacuated 127, with 12 leaving on Tuesday. It’s an increasingly risky trip—deadly pyroclastic flows can sweep out to sea, and volcanic ash brings a risk of engine trouble.
The evacuation numbers don’t easily add up. Based on the census, the red zone population is something over 15,000. By Sunday, there were just over 3,800 in 84 safe-zone shelters, with another 4,000 in private homes registered by Tuesday with the National Emergency Management Organisation. Others will be unregistered; but that still leaves a good few unaccounted.
In the south, life is not easy. Water and electricity are on-and-off. The airport is closed. Volcanic ash is everywhere. Most who fled the north brought just a small bag of clothes and personal items.
Hurricane evacuations last a few days, at most a couple of weeks. This one is longer-haul. But how much longer?
Prof Richard Robertson, himself a Vincentian, is the lead geologist at The UWI Seismic Research Centre. He’s bunkered up in the Belmont observatory, and does an informative “Ralph and Richie” daily radio and Internet slot with Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves.
He expects relatively quiet periods with magma or molten rock slowly extruding from below, interspersed with explosions producing ashfall and pyroclastic flows. How the story develops depends on the volume and behaviour of magma—which despite our huge advances in technology remains an unknown. For now, he’s talking of months, maybe a year or more, before the red zone is again safe.
Other Caribbean volcanoes have given trouble for longer. Montserrat’s Soufrière Hills came to life in 1995. The south of the island was evacuated, including the capital, Plymouth. Its eruption peaked in 1997, with pyroclastic flows killing 19. Two-thirds of the 13,000-strong population fled overseas. A quarter-century later, Plymouth and the south are still a “controlled access” zone, entered only with official approval. The town is blanketed by volcanic ash.
St Vincent’s evacuation is complicated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Their daily average infection rate was below ten per million for most of last year. It spiked after the Nine Mornings pre-Christmas festival, reaching 492 in February. A week ago it was back to 23. On Wednesday, it was up to 59; T&T’s was at 37. Even before the evacuation, what Gonsalves called Easter Monday “madness” on the Grenadine island of Bequia was expected to produce an uptick.
By early April, ten per cent of the population had received a single vaccine shot. Tens of thousands of doses are ready; but many are reluctant to take the jab. Says Gonsalves: “Most people in the rural north have been vaccine-sceptical. This will complicate matters tremendously, and likely lead to big outbreaks.”
And the economy? Besides the ganja growers, the mainstay is high-end tourism in the Grenadines. That has been hit badly by Covid-19, and the volcano will not speed a recovery.
Even before last week’s volcanic explosions, Gonsalves said his government would struggle to pay salaries in the coming months. But he does not want the evacuees to suffer; he has warned repeatedly against “penny-pinching” with the arrangements.
The World Bank this week paid out US$20 million. Now 74 and in office since 1998, Gonsalves has diplomatic skills. He won St Vincent a two-year term as the smallest-ever member of the UN Security Council, starting last year. Can he now secure international funding to see out the volcanic emergency?
• Mark Wilson is an international
journalist based in Port of Spain