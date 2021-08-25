Caribbean conferences

Academic conferences have always been important to those involved in research and teaching at the tertiary level. From new postgraduate students to grizzled retired professors like me, participants present their research findings, raise interesting issues relevant to their discipline, and (of course) mix, mingle and gossip.
Before Covid-19 (BC), these conferences were in-person events; since then—and who knows for how long—they have been either entirely virtual, or a blend of in-person and online participation. Though the personal interactions are greatly missed, there are advantages, too: air travel within the Caribbean, let alone further afield, isn’t cheap, and neither are even modest hotels in the region.
I was privileged to participate in two interesting conferences in June and July this year. The first was the 52nd annual conference of the Association of Caribbean Historians (ACH). As that number suggests, the ACH has been around a long time; it has met every year in a Caribbean country ever since 1969. Its members are involved in researching and teaching Caribbean history, and they are based within the region, in North and South America, in Europe and further afield.
For the first time ever, the ACH had to cancel its planned conference in Guadeloupe in 2020. Instead, it was held in June this year; historians from Guadeloupe gathered in person in a hotel in Pointe-à-Pitre, everyone else participated online. But as always with ACH conferences, you had to submit your paper long in advance of the meeting (so everyone could read it before) and you made a short oral presentation as part of a panel.
One of the purposes of the ACH is to help break down the linguistic barriers that exist in the region, and so simultaneous translation in English, French and Spanish is always provided (the Dutch speakers are brilliant linguists who manage fine in English).
Since this conference was organised from Guadeloupe, many of the papers and presentations were in French; when the ACH has gone to a Spanish-speaking country, we have had many papers in that language. Over time, the ACH meetings have helped many of us to see the history of the region as a whole.
In July, I took part in the 44th annual conference of the Society for Caribbean Studies (SCS). The SCS is based in the UK and most of its members work there, though their conferences are attended by people from many other places. Unlike the ACH, it’s a multi-disciplinary association, with a focus on Caribbean history, literature, culture and the performing arts.
I listened to many interesting panels on these subjects, and watched three new documentary films—on how Cuba has coped with recent hurricanes; on “Madan Saras” (Haitian market women and entrepreneurs); and on Butetown in Cardiff, Wales, a suburb long associated with West Indian immigrants.
In fact, since the 2020 conference, which had to be cancelled, was supposed to take place in Cardiff, one theme in 2021 was the link between Wales and the Caribbean. An interesting round table discussion focused on Gordon Lewis, the Welsh scholar who spent most of his adult life at the University of Puerto Rico and who wrote some very important and celebrated books on Caribbean history and ideas. (His Trinidadian wife, Sybil Lewis née Farrell, made a huge contribution to his work.)
Of course, these two conferences weren’t the only ones held recently: the Caribbean Studies Association (CSA), a large multi-disciplinary body founded in 1974, held its annual conference in June out of Guyana.
My main takeaway from attending these two meetings: the history, culture, literature and arts of our region are the focus of lively and fascinating research by many hundreds of academics from all around the globe.
—Bridget Brereton is
professor emerita of history
at The UWI, St Augustine