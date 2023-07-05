The events so far marking Caricom’s 50th-anniversary celebrations have manifested a decorum of class and distinction: simple, dignified and informative ceremonies worthy of the unique occasion.
Witnessing the Caricom Heads of Government interacting with their people in proud but humble recognition of the significance of this momentous occasion portrays to the world the makings of a great society.
Clearly, the foundation has been laid to continue the journey with confidence and assurance; filled with lofty expectations for the 50 years ahead.
The strides made so far were not achieved by sudden flight, self-serving rhetoric or wishful thinking—but by steadfastness, perseverance, persistence and prudence as patriotic citizens rally around boundless faith in the virtues of decency, integrity, diligence and hard work.
Nevertheless, there is extensive work still to be proactively pursued and complex obstacles to overcome. In this regard, we in T&T have to be forever mindful of our peculiar political absurdities.
By their decision to boycott these once-in-a-lifetime Caricom peoples’ 50th anniversary celebrations, Leaders of the United National Congress have sent a clear message that they prefer not to participate in the affairs of Caricom or be associated with the Heads of Government and their people, resolutely reaffirming, by implication, their absolute rejection of the Caribbean Court of Justice as the region’s appellate jurisdiction.
Caricom should therefore expect to feel the full wrath of the UNC’s policy of obstructionism, should the T&T electorate repeat the mistake and give them another bite of the cherry come 2025.
The infamous message to Caricom leaders that Trinidad and Tobago is not the Caribbean’s ATM still reverberates throughout the Community and beyond. It was an unpalatable remark which may never be forgiven, far more likely forgotten.
Caricom leaders know full well that a Trinidad and Tobago in UNC hands will see every effort being made to redefine the Caricom vision. It will be an aberration in full flight against the mandate of the Caribbean society.
The passion and intensity of T&T’s leadership role in the future of Caricom will be commensurate only with the depth of commitment which each one of us shares in earnestly being our brother’s keeper. In that regard T&T is not alone. We share the same dreams and aspirations with our brothers and sisters of the 15-member archipelago. For we have been struggling for five long decades to unite our communities into one Caribbean people. It is the majesty and magnitude of the challenge which the next 50 years will present to us and to the region as a whole.
Fifty years of struggle, labour and strife have brought us to the decisive crossroads: to revisit the Federation dream and to boldly and confidently renew faith in ourselves in realising that vision.
With the choice of destiny squarely and decisively in our hands, there is no reason why, with renewed virtuosity, vigour and vitality, we cannot all work together toward improving the lot of each and everyone.
In doing so, let us reject those who have steadfastly sought to fan the fires of divisiveness, discord and hatred: they have stood in the path of development and progress for five agonising decades.
Let us join passion to purposefulness, works to faith and action to experience: to transform this new and abiding unity of interests into a lasting and dynamic unity of purpose: pledge to achieving progress without malice and change without vindictiveness; not without difference of views and opinion but without those corrosive and recalcitrant mindsets exemplified in familiar political quarters. For we will fail to seize this opportunity only if we have forgotten, to our chagrin, what has been our past experience and are blind to the forces of regression which lurk in secret closets, some least expected. The time is at hand for us to rekindle unshakeable belief in Caribbean cooperation and integration: in the power of honesty, integrity, sincerity, justice and fair play.
The open abandonment of these laudable virtues has been the most atrocious abominations inflicted upon Caribbean integration. It is on these iniquities that as opportunists and obstructionists, well-orchestrated mechanisms have been constructed to disrupt, destabilise and destroy our Caribbeaness.
This is no time to relax. The years ahead will see Caricom up against much tougher propositions: economically, socially and politically. There is no place for loitering; waiting for the future to happen, for everything to be all right. We are the future. All genuine Caribbean citizens must commit to rolling up their sleeves, participating and getting involved, moving ahead with pride and prominence toward Stalin’s Caribbean destination, working hand in hand for the future of Caricom and the advancement of all our people.
Finally, let us invite our Caricom family to join in singing from the same legacy hymn book, “Together we aspire, together we achieve”.
—Author Roy Mitchell is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).