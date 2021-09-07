Caricom and the DR

At the Caricom Heads of Government meeting in Port of Spain in July 2013, the leaders took a decision to block the application for membership by the Dominican Republic.
This was based on a conclusion by the heads that the authorities in the DR had taken decisions which had the effect of disenfranchising hundreds of thousands of Haitian nationals living and working there. It was said also to have affected nationals of the DR with Haitian heritage.
Protesting the decision, a delegation of representatives from the DR sought an immediate meeting with then-Trinidad and Tobago minister of foreign affairs Winston Dookeran. Five representatives of the DR who were in Port of Spain for that summit met with Dookeran, claiming that the version of the matter, as adopted by the heads, was a woeful misinterpretation of their government’s position on this contentious issue.
They referred to a presidential decree, which they said was being treated with unfaithfully. Dookeran had with him at that meeting, on the Friday of that summit week, the then-Trinidad and Tobago Ambassador to Caricom, former secretary-general Edwin Carrington, and myself. The DR delegates asked for a continuation of those discussions the following day, Saturday. Dookeran had a prior engagement, from which he could not withdraw. He asked Carrington and myself to continue the discussions. We did, and the DR government representatives produced purported copies of the “decree” by their President, which they tendered was being taken out of context in the issue at hand.
That matter remains unresolved to this day, eight years later, and the DR remains unaccepted as a full Caricom member, while it enjoys membership in the wider “Cariforum” grouping, involving the same Caricom member-states. Cariforum deals particularly with trade, investment and economic co-operation, while Caricom concerns itself with political relations in the main. So, what’s the difference? At the swearing-in ceremony for the current Trinidad and Tobago Cabinet after the last general election, the single specially invited diplomatic guest was the Consul for the Dominican Republic in Port of Spain. He was then the Head of the Consular Corps in this country.
Asked for a perspective on what appears to the ordinary eye as a kind of “same khaki pants” relationship, one honorary consul took the position that trade and economic relations are a different kettle of fish, from political solidarity, and countries in Caricom would not give up the opportunity to play in the relatively large DR market. Those relations hinge on an Economic Partnership Agreement, finalised in August 1998. It was signed for Caricom by then-chairman, former St Lucia prime minister Dr Kenny Anthony and DR president Leonel Fernandez Reyna.
With a population of almost 11 million people, the DR has a per capita GDP of US$8,341 (2018), and is the tenth largest in the wider Caribbean region. It is said to be a middle-income country, with prosperous sectors in agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, mining and real estate, and with a sizeable Free Trade Zone. GDP grew seven per cent in 2018, and the economy was said to be “on track for dynamic growth in key sectors”. Inflation then was below four per cent.
The idea, in the analysis of one of the region’s most seasoned, active international diplomats, was that Caricom would “limit political contact but continue trade relations”. There is also the “reality” that the door should be kept open in pursuit of technical cooperation/development assistance arrangements between the member states of the grouping and the EU, a major external partner.
With the passage of time, the “reality” exists of political contact that flows inevitably from a shared political, trade and co-operation relationship with the EU; intra-grouping trade, bilateral and multilateral relations, geographic proximity; and people-to-people relations continue. In addition, there are relations between nationals of Haiti and the DR, there are relations of kinship between nationals of Antigua and Barbuda and DR nationals of Antiguan descent. Political distancing between the DR and Caricom member states has diminished, it is held, while the issue of DR membership remains pending.
If one is to be guided by the manifesto of the party and the candidate who won the last DR presidential election, re-energising relations with Caricom could be on the political cards. This is the considered view from deep inside the diplomatic speak-easy. The all-consuming pandemic may have delayed such an outreach, it is felt.
As for the continued presence of the DR’s diplomatic presence in Port of Spain? Breaking diplomatic relations and expelling the Ambassador of a third state is an extreme diplomatic and political decision which depends on the extreme gravity of the political or diplomatic breach by one country against another, or against a grouping of countries. The issue of the treatment of Dominican citizens of Haitian decent was not viewed as rising to such a level.
All things considered, therefore, it may be time for a review of that membership issue, and the “misunderstanding” which scuttled it eight years ago.
—Andy Johnson is a veteran journalist