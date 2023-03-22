Who among us, our neighbourhood engulfed in flames, dares leave our family household alight to tend others?
When Caricom heads assemble for their regional crime symposium in T&T on April 17 and 18, they must convince us that self-preservation, the first law of nature, and that one’s first responsibility is for the interests of one’s own household are both invalid.
Here in T&T, hopes were raised when Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley planned the staging of a national crime consultation for early March. Unexpectedly, it was cancelled and replaced by a Caricom regional symposium. No problem. There is profound merit in such an initiative. But, there are concerns.
Key to its success resides in locating it in the most appropriate setting: the ideal enabling environment that will favour the most productive outcomes.
Would it not be more fruitful if staged after Caricom heads have had the opportunity to study the consensus of national crime consultations held in each member state?
In adopting this approach, multiple benefits accrue: the most significant being opportunity for all communities across the region to participate and be involved in, for the first time, an initiative of this dimension, from the ground up: originating with us being proactively engaged in search of home-grown crime-abatement solutions for our respective homelands. This will trigger higher levels of buy-in, especially when needed most.
Additionally, it will place Caricom heads in a more informed position to deliberate objectively on the issues, expose them to deeper insights into member state situations and, above all, empower them with the wealth of views, ideas, opinions, suggestions and recommendations of the citizens of each member state, thereby laying the foundation for greater confidence in arriving at conclusions and making the right decisions.
Accordingly and ironically, the Caricom heads symposium should be preceded by precisely what PM Rowley had, unwittingly, originally planned for Trinidad and Tobago: consultation with the citizens of his own homeland and, thereafter, given the new perspective, work the T&T outcomes upwards to the Caricom regional forum.
Engagement at all levels must be underpinned by social, cultural and economic considerations and, most of all, political will—an attribute regrettably circumscribed in T&T by an irresponsible, uncooperative and obstructionist Opposition whose only mission is to keep its foot on the nation’s neck.
Caribbean societies must tread cautiously before jumping on the bandwagon of early arguments of violence being deemed a public health issue. It is riddled with far-reaching governance and legal ramifications, including a ready-made gift for criminals to outmanoeuvre justice: defeating the very purpose of the new-found proposition.
For, rather than search for truth that resides in our souls—our mindsets—we prefer defying reality, written in the scriptures, and being lured toward the latest spin which “focuses on the interconnectedness of all forms of violence, along with a call for a system of health approaches to prevent all forms of violence in all populations”.
This is incontrovertible further justification for involvement of all the people of the Caribbean in the deliberations and for the proposition to be addressed across the region as an integral component of the larger Caricom crime problem.
Of equal concern is the old-fashioned consultation format from which thousands are alienated. Not everyone can produce a paper, address a conference, or is in a position to attend. Modifications should be introduced to cater for those who express themselves best by alternative means—eg, graphically via creative art, posters, slogans, poems, essays, etc, or audio-visually via poetry, spoken word, chorale speaking, debating, reggae, calypso, chutney, etc. These are the social, cultural and political commentaries that resonate subconsciously, and outlive the eloquent speeches and analytically crafted papers which eventually fade into oblivion. The gravity of the cause requires doors being wide open for all to participate.
From a practical standpoint, Caricom, as an esteemed entity, is best positioned to treat with cross-border issues—eg, influx of guns, human and drug trafficking, money laundering, illegal migration, terrorism, etc. On the other hand, day-to-day issues belong in the domain of member states: murder, robberies, gangsterism, drug abuse, school violence, bullying, domestic violence, kidnapping, etc, including the impacts of peer pressure, poverty, the media, music, marginalisation, stigmatisation, unemployment, etc. They are not mutually exclusive.
Included in deliberations should be the roles of central and local government, business, labour, professional bodies, the Judiciary, political parties, the community, the church, parents, teachers and the plethora of NGOs.
It is from the proceedings of these member-state consultations that Caricom can put all the essentials in place to make its regional symposium clinically focused, meaningful and truly productive. For the regional good, if we are to give ourselves the best chance of success, hopefully, it is not too late for the architects to return to the drawing board.
—Author Roy Mitchell is a former special adviser and co-ordinator, National Tripartite Advisory Council (NTAC).