In late July/early August 1990, the Caricom heads of government meeting in Jamaica took on a fierce urgency. The prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago Arthur NR Robinson had been shot and wounded by insurrectionists, who took lives and hostages in Parliament.
Foreign Minister Dr Sahadeo Basdeo represented T&T. The attempted coup in Port of Spain lent the occasion in Kingston a charged atmosphere.
I was a young radio news reporter from Guyana, and I’d gotten lucky. I’d gone to The University of the West Indies’ Caribbean Institute for Mass Communications (CARIMAC) to take a course in radio announcing and presentation – my first work-related trip abroad. My editor-in-chief told me to stay in Kingston and cover the summit. The assignment was above my rank and station, and I was thrilled.
This is a passage from the communiqué 33 years ago. It’s headed, “Free Movement of Peoples”.
“Heads of Government endorsed Programme AFFIRM – Arrangements for Freer Intra-Regional Movement – which was developed in accordance with the decisions taken at Grand Anse,” it read.
The Grand Anse Declaration and Work Programme – hammered out in Grenada the previous year (1989), outlined the big steps towards a single market, which, to quote the 1990 communiqué, “is designed to facilitate freer intra-regional movement of Caricom peoples for purposes of travel and work”.
It continued: “The Programme provides, among other things, for Caricom nationals travelling in the region to be given the option of presenting satisfactory forms of identification other than passports. It also calls for the waiver or work permit requirements for professional and skilled Caricom nationals working in the areas of the visual and performing arts, sports and the media to participate in regional events.”
Sounds familiar? Let me say a few things first. I try to avoid the corrosive and widespread cynicism around Caricom. The eye-rolling at the lofty language. The quips about Cari-come and Cari-gone. The playful guessing by reporters at later summits – sitting around while the final statement was pushed further and further back – about what it would say; and being proved right, almost word for word. I try to judge and evaluate Caricom and its leadership by what they do, not what they say.
So, let’s start with the good outcome of Grenada 1989 and Kingston 1990. The work permit waiver for certain categories of workers, including media, has become reality. I am a beneficiary – a Guyana national working in T&T. My laminated certificate, which I must present to Immigration at Piarco every time I return to T&T, is titled Certificate of Recognition of Caribbean Community Skills Qualification.
The first bit of bad news is that Caricom hasn’t extended the arrangement for unrestricted work beyond a handful of categories; but in Port of Spain last week the current crop of leaders told us that they are laying the legal framework to have all workers in the common market freely ply their trade wherever they choose.
It’s complicated as you’ll hear, but Caricom Chair Roosevelt Skerrit of Dominica gave a hard timeline to have the legal obstacles to unrestricted labour rigorously identified and presented to the heads.
“We are giving the legal people some months to examine those legal issues, to ensure they can come to us by March 30 (next year) to take a definitive position on this,” Skerrit said.
Once Caricom citizens can move freely within the common market, access to schools for their children and healthcare for them and their families would have to follow. Primary and emergency healthcare. Opening up fully and widely “would be a challenge for some countries”, Skerrit acknowledged.
Barbados’ Mia Mottley said that the heads have agreed to move beyond the freedom of movement of skills to the freedom of movement of people. Parts of the already revised Treaty of Chaguaramas would have to be amended, to avoid “making countries liable to any form of (law)suit with respect to some of the rights”, she said.
Put another way, the countries have got to establish a standardised, minimum set of rights for non-nationals seeking to work there – but it sounds, from what Skerrit and Mottley said, as if some may seek carve-outs. Opts-out are not unusual in common markets. Pre-Brexit Britain was not a part of the EU monetary mechanism that adopted the Euro as its currency. Haiti (too unstable), the Bahamas (not in the common market) and Montserrat (a UK overseas territory) are excepted.
There’ll be difficult negotiations ahead. Self-interest has always been at the heart of Caricom’s failures of economic integration. Guyana passport holders were often subjected to disgraceful treatment at various Caribbean ports of entry – notably Grantley Adams Airport in Barbados – on the suspicion that they’d arrived to take local jobs. People who did go through the work permit process were put through the bureaucratic wringer. Through its inhumane treatment of migrants and refugees, T&T is demonstrating how reluctant governments can be to open doors to basic rights and services to non-nationals.
What the leaders’ careful language tells us is that March 30 is effectively the start of the process. Even if the Attorneys General and their teams hit next year’s deadline, moving onto laws that bind common market member states to full agreement could take years.
Caricom leaders over the years have seemed to struggle with the difference between an expression of intent and a well-laid plan. We will know, relatively soon, whether their plan to expand free movement really does move the needle.
The author is a media consultant. More at oringordon.com