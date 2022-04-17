Caring for our babies

When a woman has a ten-year or more gap between pregnancies it is like starting all over again since they would have forgotten the first pregnancy- wonderful memories of being uncertain and unsure, labour pains, no sleep and unconditional love for that new-born infant.
When persons leave and return to their home country after more than five years they have to re-bond with family and make new social groups and get to know their community all over again. They also have to re learn the pace and style of their country’s culture and rhythm. When a person has been divorced and restarts a new relationship that becomes visiting or even live-in, it can be scary. They have to relearn sharing their living space and bedroom with someone again who snores, who leaves the bathroom with hair in the sink, who has an interesting morning breath or ‘egad’ morning face.
The same could be extrapolated for the return to school tomorrow. One may think it is just a return to school, but in fact it is a bit of starting all over from square one. Over the past two years the pendulum would have shifted to the extreme with no face-to-face schools and online school only with the screen interface. Remember those days when parents and children had to shift mindset and concentration style with blank screens and faceless voices. Parents had to be supervising and helping with homework and highly invested to have that child maintain any semblance of focus on the topic or the teacher.
From tomorrow we should expect another transition. We have had secondary school children and SEA students already out to school. Most schools had some phased alternating approach where students would be in school either every other day, every other week, four days per week or other permutations and combinations. Tomorrow is the start of all schools, primary and preschool to now join the mix. As in all transitions, it is a vulnerable time and a weaker aspect in the process. It requires patience and extra support, the same as was done for the previous transition from face-to-face school to online. The transition also requires anticipatory preparation since we now have a better idea of what to expect. Firstly, for sure we will have an increase in gastroenteritis and respiratory viral illnesses whether Covid or non-Covid. This is already the trend with the paediatric cases seen in most emergency departments and this would just increase further. Over the next four to eight weeks expect your child may pick up some viral illness and may have fever and other viral symptoms. The same as had happened when they had just started preschool or primary school pre-Covid. But worse this time since they would have lost significant innate immunity with the stay-at-home bubble for the past two years.
Psychologically it is going to be challenging. That child now has to gain new friends and new groups and relearn how to socialise in the school setting. It will be awkward. They would not know how much to touch or how to play. They would not know how to be physically distant and yet socially close. They would also be anxious and confused. They would want to be back to school but unsure of what they should feel about being back to a new and changed environment with strange rules.
They also have to re learn how to interact in class and not just be quiet and observing but engage and be vocal to share views and opinions. It will also be hard to focus. After being home alone during class, this face to face would be noisy and filled with distractions. Physically they will be sluggish and unfit. They would come home exhausted after running in school which they would not have done for a while. They most likely would have gained some weight, which aside from them being more unfit, they will have psychological issues associated with that weight gain. Either they would have lost confidence and self-esteem with their body image, or they may go to the other extreme and starve themselves to lose the weight quickly to be able to fit in again.
It will also be stressful for the parents and guardians. Much more traffic, varying school protocols, general Covid fears and wanting to protect your child as much as possible, uncertainty, poor sleep and first day of school pains, not quite labour pains but still intense. You have to be the coach now. Mentor. Support. Plan. Have books ready. Help them to exercise on weekends. Practise breathing exercises like mindfulness. Watch their diet and make sure their meals are balanced. Make sure they have a lot of water and are well hydrated. Have your medicine cupboard filled with relevant medicines and first aid material. Restart the morning and bedtime routines. Make sure they have enough sleep. Listen to them when they come home and guide them through the social quagmire over the next few weeks. Be gentle with their fragile growing confidence. Be honest and encouraging. Essentially hold their hands and give them unconditional love again. They are, and will always be, our babies.
Dr Joanne F Paul is a lecturer, a paediatric emergency specialist, and a member of TEL institute