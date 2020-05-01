Caring for students

The Express recently carried a few articles about some T&T students at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) based at the Cave Hill campus in Barbados, and who wanted to return home. One of the initial pieces quoted Prime Minister Keith Rowley.
“For the students that we have outside, I did speak about the possibility of us doing a milk run to get the students out of Jamaica and Barbados and get other people’s children out… turns out, going through the principals at the campus, the students themselves could have come, and even though that might have been the good thing to do, and the Government would have undertaken to do that, when I talk to my colleagues in the Caribbean, the students themselves, most of them, were not inclined to want to leave because they were feeling that if they left it would have been conceding their academic year.”
The article quoted one of the students, Chantal Seecharan, who has said she is the group’s representative, as saying they have been calling the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Trinidad every day seeking information.
“We tried to contact the Foreign Affairs Ministry in Trinidad and spoke to someone in Consular Affairs who did not want to give us his name. He told us no arrangements have been made or are being made to bring us back home. Nobody contacted us so far.”
The students said they had written to the National Security Minister asking for exemptions. The minister, Stuart Young, responded that they would not be allowed to return at this point as the borders were still closed, although the 33 nationals who had been quarantined in Barbados were finally allowed to return.
However, he was quoted as saying the Government would send them care packages.
The Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, tweeted on Wednesday that, “Grants of US$300 (TT$2,000) for food supplies have been wired to the Campus Bursars at UWI Mona in Jamaica and Cavehill in Barbados. These grants will be distributed by UWI to the 184 TT students who are not on scholarship. Scholars have already received their regular allowances.”
What has been striking in all of these interactions is the absence of any voice from The UWI. Knowing that the level of anxiety must be extremely high, it is possible that the students felt they had to contact the T&T Government directly. But there seems to have been negligible communication from the institution to its primary charges: its students.
In the first place, the Prime Minister indicated that he had been told that the students were worried that if they left the campus it might be seen that they were “conceding the academic year”. Surely the university would have let the students know what the closures—at the campus, country and border levels—would mean for them?
And why did the students feel they had to directly contact the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and National Security? One would imagine that the university takes responsibility for the welfare of its registered students and that it would have been directly engaging them to ascertain their needs. Shouldn’t the university have been communicating both with its students and the governments involved?
There are students locked down at the various halls of residence; students who are struggling to pay rent because they could not get back to their homelands, whose families are hard-pressed now to fund them; what arrangements have been made to help them get by?
Instinct tells me that they are entitled to some measures of assistance, and although I know there are informal efforts to help, I think under the circumstances the public should be told what The UWI is doing for its students.
Typically, from its headquarters in Jamaica, the “UWI community” was told via its internal communications platform, “As you know, our university has been at the forefront of the monitoring, preparedness and response to the threat of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), since the news first came in January about the outbreak in China.”
It is one thing to continue the relentless trumpeting even in these grim circumstances, but it is quite another to ignore the plight of the students who have, in effect, been left to scramble to survive on their own.
It cannot be that the university is ignorant of the situation. It was able to provide the figure of 184 students who are not on scholarship to the T&T Government. But, even if they have constraints, despite being at the “forefront”, the least they could do is communicate with their students. Most of them are young and inexperienced, it doesn’t take much to let them know they are not being forgotten, abandoned, or neglected.
I might be wrong and the university may have been doing all sorts of caring things for its students, but nobody seems to know of any such initiatives. All the more reason to communicate.
At some time in the future, I am sure legal questions will arise about a number of the actions being taken under the pandemic conditions, some about the burden of care owed by an institution to the people within it. Rather than dread the challenges to constitution and law, it might be good to see it as an opportunity to refine the rules that exist. But for now, we all have to step up to take responsibility.