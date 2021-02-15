Carnival day tabanca

THIS offering was going to be about Trump’s let-off by his cowardly caucus. But I couldn’t come here today, a pandemic-deprived Carnival day, and not pay respect to the day, or to the people acutely feeling its absence. I hear you. I see you. And feel you. My social media timelines are filled with sadness about the day, the season, that isn’t. You know what you had when it’s gone. So instead of taking a side-street off-ramp, I’m going to be “jumpin’ up in de band”, to quote Vincentian artiste Problem Child.
One friend told me that not having Carnival this year “feels like the death of a close relative who we took for granted would always be around, and yet her spirit endures”. Strong sentiment. But she adds, “it goes far beyond and deeper than the fetes and revelry. Those were not a part of the 2021 narrative, yet the spirit of Carnival is still very much in the air. One midday stroll downtown and you can feel it.”
Several disclaimers. I’m Guyanese, so while I love and respect Carnival, I cannot feel it as deeply in my Carnival belly. It starts young, and it runs deep. The season has got feels that I can’t describe, and frankly can’t even begin to understand. Last year at Paramin, I ran into my friend Jabari. He’d brought his son, not yet seven, to soak in the culture. Imagine the young man in 15 years’ time, with years of marinade in Carnival’s different flavours. I don’t have that. I was still in high school in Guyana when the family took a short Carnival break in 1984. Slinger Francisco aka Sparrow’s “Doh Back Back” versus Kitchener’s (Aldwyn Roberts) “Gimme De Ting”.
I came as a reporter for BBC in 2011, the year of Benjai’s (Rodney Le Blanc) “Trini”. And I returned to live and work here on Carnival Sunday six years ago, bearing the flu from hell. I hardly felt “Like Ah Boss”. I’ve always watched Panorama, and I took part in Jouvert once, on the 2011 reporter trip. For the first time last year, I was persuaded to put on a sailor costume and cross the stage. With Sailor Mas I could both take part and be fully clad. Despite a regular and disciplined gym routine, the stomach refused to get ready for primetime.
Disclaimer Two. The love of Carnival isn’t universal. Some of the well-heeled seize the opportunity to jet out for a super-long weekend break. The not so well-heeled just take the r&r. We know the knocks against Carnival… the lewdness, the noise, the traffic, the drinking, the spending of what you can afford. And then there are the religious objections. To be in church during the season is to hear the pastor/father unload on Carnival with both barrels. Not just lewdness, but also other things such as the overt, pagan occultism of the blue devils. And if you live in Woodbrook, it must be nice to get to the end of the day without the litter or the strong smell of pee in your front yard.
However even among Carnival sceptics, there are things that they love. For one of my dearest friends, one of them is the pan competition for which he’s been an avid follower, particularly of his band, for 43 years. He reasons that it is the best competition of its kind in the world, it is ours, and what’s not to love? Last year I jumped on the panwagon, adopting All Stars as my band. To stand amid the sections while they nail their earth-shaking practice piece in one go, is pore-raising.
Trinidad Carnival is spectacular and special, even as I understand where its critics are coming from. My hometown is Festival City, just outside Georgetown, so named because it was built as temporary accommodation for artistes for the first Caribbean Festival of Arts, (Carifesta) in 1972. Our street, Layou Street, is a short hop from Soufriere Street. How could I not be a regionalist? And how can I not show love to the Mama Carnival of all carnivals in the Caribbean, including Guyana’s own Mashramani? Perhaps we can use the enforced break from carnival to consider how we can make it better.
It has changed a lot from when I first experienced it, as a foreign parachutist and later as a resident. It is a slicker and more professional product, and some of the fete/concert production and promotion is world class. There’s more body toning and sculpting, some gym-induced and some not. Pan is attracting more global participation like that of Asami Nagakiya, whose murder on the Savannah in 2016 bears uncomfortable echoes of the big conversation today.
Carnival has evolved, and will keep on evolving. On that reporter trip in 2011 I interviewed Stephen Cadiz, then the minister of tourism. His big preoccupation was data. Who’s coming, what they’re spending, and how can we get them to come back in other months of the year not named February or March. T&T still hasn’t cracked that yet. From the bands, to the fete promoters, to the hoteliers to the Rasta nuts man. Carnival is when the tourism/culture business booms.
Last word to my friend who spoke at the start. “What this should teach us is the urgent need to properly document and elevate her origins. This season was a reminder of the birth of Carnival - a rebellion story we don’t actively think about, but is deeply rooted in us”.
• Orin Gordon is a media and communications consultant.