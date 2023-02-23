After a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Carnival came back home. Dubbed the Mother of all Carnivals, the 2023 edition had a lot to do to live up to the hype. In some ways, Carnival 2023 was a success, while in other ways it didn’t quite live up to the hype.
As I write this on Tuesday with the majority of festivities completed, a few things are apparent to me in what I’d like to call a Carnival post-mortem. Because statistics involving things such as fete attendance, mas playing, and tourism expenditure are lacking, I’ve relied mostly on observation of, and some participation in, key events I believe should be closely reviewed in order to maintain what has worked as well as improve upon what hasn’t worked during our marquee tourist event.
While it is relatively easy to judge the success of things such as Panorama and the Calypso Monarch based on a packed North Stand and Skinner Park, I’ll focus on two things that have major implications for Carnival as a sustainable product as well as an opportunity for nation-building through education.
Carnival by the numbers
It continues to baffle me that our major tourism revenue earner does not have an in-depth database that tracks expenditure and revenue. Even when the Government publicises the millions given to the National Carnival Commission (NCC), a full breakdown of how much money goes where is not forthcoming. The responsibility falls on the NCC to provide the public with this breakdown, especially given that taxpayers’ dollars indirectly contribute to the NCC’s capital.
The Central Statistical Office leaves a lot to be desired with its excel spreadsheets that list the different kinds of tourism expenditure in broad categories such as “entertainment” and “tours and sightseeing” without specific details of what kinds of entertainment and tours. Data collection, therefore, needs to be ramped up to gauge how sustainable Carnival actually is.
If the events surrounding the cancellation of the International Soca Monarch (ISM) are any indication, the Government will continue to scale back funding due to the increasing non-feasibility of certain events. Not only will events gradually disappear, but we will also lose cultural benchmarks in the process.
For example, Brass Festival has been a significant event through the years because it offered a unique focus on the musical side of things. However, the festival has gradually waned in prominence. ISM seems to be following suit.
Although Brass Bachannal, a rebrand of Brass Festival, returned to Carnival 2023, it remains to be seen how successful the event was. An audit of the event would provide a means for measuring success. Similar audits can be carried out for all events to either assess the viability or justify the request for more funding.
On a much larger scale, data collectors should be employed to gather statistics from vendors and taxi-drivers to assist the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts with the task of determining how much revenue was earned from domestic as well as international tourist activity.
The Ministry of Digital Transformation can further help digitisation initiatives by ensuring relevant statistics are disseminated to the public. What I’m calling for here requires not just a new way to do things to ensure Carnival is financially successful, but more broadly a means by which we can develop a greater business management mindset when it comes to Carnival.
With various Caribbean islands all offering sand, sea and sun, along with their own versions of Carnival, T&T has to become more strategic with its most competitive tourism product.
Emphasis on cultural history
For the first time that I can remember, I watched the Canboulay Riots Re-enactment of 1881. Not only was the event pure theatre, it was also pure history. Although attendance was free to the public, the socio-cultural benefits of the annual re-enactment cannot be quantified. Still, it is worth considering—tied to my previous point on data collection—a means to record attendance numbers.
From this, the NCC could justify a bigger Government investment to help the writer and director of the re-enactment, Eintou Pearl Springer, improve costuming, production design elements and sound technology. This in turn would bring a degree of professionalism to the Riots that would increase viewership and attendance and thus possible private sector investment.
Away from the business side of things, the Riots need to be more widely showcased. Among the various Carnival activities, the Canboulay Riots Re-enactment offers a unique contribution because it provides a story and significance of what has become our so-called Greatest Show on Earth. It allows the nation to appreciate Carnival even more, and to see it less as debauchery and more as people fighting for freedom of expression.
With an understanding of Carnival as originally a nation-building project, the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Springer, can implement the mandatory teaching of Canboulay in all schools, but especially in the denominational ones where pupils might be shielded from this indelible part of our culture because of religious obligations.
It remains to be seen if Carnival 2023 was in fact “the Mother of all Carnivals”. Without data to support this claim, the title runs hollow. Of course, in addition to treating Carnival as a business, we should also view it as an ongoing, nation-building project that continues to be sustainable and relevant for generations to come. To extend the metaphor of what is for me Olatunji’s magnum opus to date, Carnival is our “engine room” so “we got to come together and try to find a way”.
—Author Jarrel De Matas is a PhD candidate and teaching associate, Department of English, College of Humanities & Fine Arts, University of Massachusetts, Amherst.