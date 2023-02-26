Carnival report card

So, I do like Machel Montano the artiste. I remember the younger Machel on stage with energy and professionalism, a mainstay for an all-inclusive fete or a big fete like Fire or Army.
But Machel in concert was always terribly organised. It would start late, go too late, and although filled with stars and good quality, the lines for everything would be too long and eventually you would end up standing for hours with a full bladder, drinking one bottle of water for the night, and planning the best time to traverse the restroom for your one-time stop.
It took so long to go anywhere and do anything that you spent most of the night thirsty, tired and wanting to pee. After a few years of this, the family posse decided that it made no sense to return. We’d had enough. No matter how much you like and wish to support an artiste, if the respect and effort is not made in return, then you have to let them go.
Cue to Carnival 2023. The same Machel and his team who do massive Carnival shows all over the world could not even slightly replicate that level for the local fans. The show, already expensive, started late, no signage, hours between performers, small screens for persons in general admission, extremely poor audio, lines to the restroom and lines to the bars.
When Machel came on just after 1 a.m., (for a show that was slated to go from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.), he insisted on better audio and finally people were able to hear something. Sure, he put some energy and style into that last half of the show that went on past 5 a.m., but people were thirsty, tired and wanting to pee.
By 2 a.m., many persons had left. And the apology afterwards was essentially one of taking no responsibility and saying it was not their fault. It IS your fault, Machel brand and management team, and it was a poor production. You know you could do better. Surely the fans deserve more than this.
I guess Machel’s big 40th show was a smaller version of Trinidad Carnival 2023, which was expensive, never on time, rushed, not well organised and not well attended. The high points were Kiddies Carnival, Panorama, Dimanche Gras and the songs by Bunji/Fay-Ann and Nailah/Skinny Fabulous. Pan especially was on point, and kudos to all of them.
When I asked people why they did not partake in Carnival this year, their reasons were crime, no money for a more expensive product, worried about Covid, and scared by the prospect of the “Mother of all Carnivals”. The main reason given, though, was that Trinidad Carnival 2023 was expensive and boring.
Disagreements and failure are actually good things. It gives one a chance and space to look at their product, organisation, team and performance. This monitoring, evaluation and reflection aspect is a significant part of any system. Sometimes if there is no failure, no bump, there is no space to look at the product and take a deep dive, look at the everything, including where you have been and where you are going.
I think for Trinidad Carnival 2023 the presumption was that we have the best Carnival and thus people will come. There was not as much focus on the product itself. So, there were fewer flights available and, with what flights there were, they were expensive. There was less accommodation available for foreigners. The calypso tents, the traditional base of Carnival, were hit or miss. Some made an effort while others had aged performers with old material.
There was a concentration of all-inclusive fetes in a short period of time and, with a smaller pool of participants, some were well attended and others less so. People were worried about crime and thus Jouvert and Downtown mas were affected.
The two main days of mas itself had fewer persons in the stands and for those who stayed at home, the visuals and creativity were so low that most persons, even my keen mother, fell asleep. The Doritos costumes were scanty, bare-bottom filled and all, and I mean all, were the same. The millennials who were playing mas for the first time were just happy to look pretty, or their version of what they thought Carnival-pretty was. They did not understand what it meant to really play mas and cross the stage.
The most exciting thing was Peter Minshall being alive. The feedback by the foreigners was that they could go to Miami or another Caribbean country and get a similar less-expensive product.
Trinidad Carnival has become nothing special. The feedback by the locals was that no matter how much you like and wish to support an artiste, an institution, a celebration, if the respect and effort is not made in return, then you have to let them go. Surely the fans deserve more than this
The report card says “D”. But we have an entire year to plan for Trinidad Carnival 2024, which has to be more customer-based with proper organisation, variety, availability, affordability, creativity and adaptability to be agile with the changing landscape. We have the expertise and the experience.
Reflection also reminds me to say thanks to Peter Minshall. Peter, we appreciate you. Just a sprinkle of you can make all the difference.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.