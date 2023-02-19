Part II
Today is Carnival Monday, man—woo hoo! These two days are the peak of the Carnival season. It’s jamming, music, wining, jumping on the stage, meeting up with friends, parading in the Carnival costume.
In last week’s column, we had “Carnival tips, Part I”, where we discussed going for moderation instead of excess, especially with alcohol, the underestimated albeit legal drug. But moderation seems to be counter-intuitive. Carnival is supposed to be a time of excess and extremes, where you party “till yuh dead” and lime until the sun comes up. But the “would you believe” twist is that you have more fun if you moderate, pace, savour and titrate the fun.
Today, for instance, wear soft, comfortable shoes, sunblock, keep hydrated with frequent sips—not enough to make you want to go to the bathroom frequently, but enough to maintain body fluid levels with the hot sun. Wine and jump—but if you are not 21 years old, don’t overdo because, guess what? You want to not wake up sore and be able to go again tomorrow.
The same probably goes with the issue of sex and Carnival. It is the sexiest time. Everyone in their skimpy costumes, the men all mostly bare-backed and toned after exercising for the past few months to prepare, the snake oil gyrations, the wining down to the ground and back up again. And we have all been there (well, not me since I am young and innocent). I call it the three-songs-wine rule.
It is a Carnival fete or mas day, and you give a wine here and there. You may even go back for the intermittent wine if the person is in your section. If you stay wining with that person for more than three songs in succession, that is definitely you saying you would like to park up here for a while and you are felling it with that person. Skin against skin. Everywhere touching and moving. Hands caressing discreetly. Both becoming aroused. The darkness gives some illusion of privacy. And if not dark, the crowds provide some presumed privacy, as persons are distracted by the music and dancing.
The offer is made by one of the two persons. Let’s go in this secluded spot somewhere. Just a few minutes. Things get more heated. And one persons tries to persuade the other to go all the way. Let’s do it. The options are considered. Not the ideal spot, it will all be very fast, not romantic but maybe exciting with the mild exhibitionist thrill of doing this clandestine act in private and yet in public. No one has condoms, no one has protection, but it is one time only. Could one take the chance? Should one take the chance?
Again, the counter-intuitive nature of things. It is actually more fun and more erotically satisfying to not have that culmination of unprotected stranger sex. Carnival is about the flirt, the tease, the sexiness, the fun, the sip of arousal.
It makes no sense to drink a litre of water in one go and then have to spend time being uncomfortable with a full bladder, looking for the nearest restroom. It makes no sense to eat a huge plate of food and have to lie down for an hour somewhere until the itis settles before you can go and jump again. It really makes no sense to have stranger unprotected sex around Carnival.
Aside from the obvious risk of pregnancy with someone you do not know, we often forget about the accompanying infections. HIV is still around and has not left the building. Neither have gonorrhoea, syphilis and herpes. And yeast infection and HPV. And trichomoniasis which is often forgotten but very common. Usually, men are asymptomatic so they will be unaware that they are infected. With women, it causes a foul discharge, pain when urinating and the mother of all itching. None of the previous listed fall into the fun category.
With regards to marijuana, I am neither a ganja hater nor lover (I love ganja reggae songs, though—the best). Marijuana is not legal, but it is decriminalised, thus for this Carnival there may be more availability. I am not the unrealistic or unreasonable person who will say do not take any ganja or weed at all for the Carnival. I am just saying, do not use weed or unfamiliar weed for the first time for this Monday and Tuesday.
Marijuana has two components. THC causes dopamine release and causes the high feeling, in addition to paranoia and anxiety. CBD causes the sedation. Marijuana can reduce your inhibitions, affect your motor skills, and make you cyar wine. It distorts your sense of time and can cause hallucinations. It can also unveil psychiatric disorders. Essentially it can make you feel good, or make you trip. And here is the kicker: scientists cannot yet predict who will react, and how. So, for your first time, anything can happen.
Counter-intuitively, labelling this “The Mother of All Carnivals” has made a section of people not want to participate, to avoid the expected overdo. The result: less people participating. Whether it is now the grandmother or tantie of all Carnivals, do the opposite. Don’t dive in. Sip gently, deeply, slowly, moderately. It will make it even sweeter.
—Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute.