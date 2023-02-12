Carnival tips

SO, Trevor Noah has left The Daily Show. They have replaced him with a slew of comics, each doing a week of The Daily Show, a sort of audition experiment similar to what was done with Jeopardy. So far, we had Leslie Jones, who I thought was too aggressive. Then Wanda Sykes who I think is a possible fit. DL Hughley was next, and he was pretty good. This past week was Chelsea Handler, who although a bit too harsh with some of her jokes, was the best fit so far.
This past week she spoke about Marjorie Taylor Greene, US congresswoman, who complained that as a congresswoman, her life was not back to normal, and she had to now spend more time in Washington and at the office and she could not do the things she would normally do. Chelsea’s comment was that Marjorie chose to go up for elections and chose to accept the job. Some jobs come with limitations whether known or unknown, official, or unofficial, and if you choose to accept the job, you have to accept what also comes with it.
This leads me to Carnival tip # 1
If you are in one of those professions where you are in the public eye or you preach, teach or mentor on standards, moral ethics, honesty professionalism, and accountability, then you have to always be aware of your environment and how you are behaving at these Carnival fetes. I remember when I was younger (just a few years ago), soon after I had left secondary school, I was jamming down on a Carnival Tuesday I think, and I saw one of my schoolteachers in one of the sections in the band. The person was drunk, out of it, dishevelled, with the Carnival band costume in some state of disrepair.
Then the person, unsteady on their feet, slumped down to the ground into the roadside drain. I watched the person stagger to stand up, grabbing some moss and putrid drain water only to fall back down again. This was the same teacher who was focussed on standards and professionalism. Even at this stage in my life that memory has stood out. Still awful.
One would accept that at Carnival time persons are allowed to break loose a bit and not have to worry about being judged and compared to their work, home, community, or national persona. That is the theory anyway and the intention.
The reality is that if you are in one of those professions like policeman, teacher, judge, etc, you cannot allow yourself to be totally out of control, to be in a position where you provide an image that goes against everything that you and your profession represent.
That image of that action will undermine everything you have previously done and said and undermine everything you will continue to do and say. There are these things called smartphones, videos and social media that make these images stay in circulation forever. It makes no sense to be caught in that position, just for one night.
I am not saying don’t wine down and have fun. I am not saying don’t drink if you wish to do so. I am saying don’t go to the extreme and expect no repercussions. Moderation. Trinbago is a small place. With the job comes the image responsibility
This brings me to Carnival tip #2
Cue to England a few years ago when I was doing my specialty training there. There would always be a favourite pub near all hospitals that the hospital staff would frequent after work. Of course, as one tries to integrate with your co-workers, one had to join in with the pub limes. It would be someone’s birthday or some leaving do or some reason to lime.
My drink of choice then was vodka and orange juice. Four of those later, I knew I had gone beyond the sweet spot. You know the spot where you feel slightly tipsy and chilled, but you are still able to enjoy and partake in conversations, still able to dance and be steady, still have cognitive baseline, still be able to analyse a situation and not make the aggressive choice the only choice, still feel good and know that you would not have a massive hangover the next day.
I was not drunk but I was not nicely tipsy either. I was able to walk to my apartment which was at the doctors accommodation near to the hospital.
As I lay on the bed with the room spinning around me for what seemed like eternity, I realised that going beyond the sweet spot made no sense. Illogical.
Why drink that much to be in a space where you were no longer having fun. Cue to various carnivals where invariably in your Carnival liming group, there would always be someone, who knowing their cut-off point, would still go beyond.
But once they do that, it sours the lime for everyone else. Either they vomit, end up in a drain, fall on the ground, lose the keys, get into a fight, are missing and have everyone looking for them. Know your cut off. Know your sweet spot. Moderation. Keep the lime sweet and fun for you and your posse.
Next week Carnival tips: sex and marijuana
Dr Joanne F Paul is an emergency medicine lecturer with The UWI and a member of TEL institute