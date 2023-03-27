The African scholar Kofi Quan-Baffour writes in her 2018 article “Africanising the Catholic Mass Celebration in Ghana: Recognising Cultural Identity…” published in Studia Historiae Ecclesiasticae that “the missionaries of this Eurocentric Church prohibited its converts from practising their culture, for example the singing of folk songs, drumming, dancing and wearing of talismans in and outside the church, because they were deemed satanic, savage, fetish, heathen and ungodly. The missionaries’ perception was that Ghanaians did not know God and they—the missionaries—had come to Africa to ‘teach the Ghanaians’ about God.”
This tension could be seen here at home in the 1939 study by anthropologists Frances and Melville Herskovits, an ethnography of Spiritual Baptists in Toco, titled Trinidad Village, fighting against colonial pressure to suppress them.
I am Catholic. First communion in the church at Marabella, confirmed at the St Peter’s church on the hill in Pointe-a-Pierre. Tanty Christine came up from Laventille for the confirmation. It is what I remember most about the event. It took incredible commitment from her to do that for me age 12, transport being what it was in those days, the 1950s. In childhood I acceded to Catholic dictates: catechism, communion, confession, confirmation, but never felt connected to the church.
In catechism I learned that the pope was infallible.
But in 2018, the Vatican acceded to the demands of China, that Beijing will make its own appointments of Bishops there without the approval of the Pope.
Rendering unto Mao.
The priest came to Marabella, said the mass, gave communion and left. We did not know him outside of the church. Marabella had no white people. Never saw him in the panyard of Southern Marines. White people from the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery came to the church, on Frederick Street, and sat in pews that they bought.
The Catholics came here, and built churches and Cathedrals to hold service for the planter class. They engaged in slave conversion away from African religions.
Jesuits were the biggest slave owners in the Americas. They established St Mary’s College in Port of Spain in the 1860s.
My eldest sister left the church to become a Baptist, soon followed by a younger sister, and then finally my mother. They all joined Leader Ash’s church in Cocorite. On her death bed my mother asked us to get leader Ash. He promptly came to her bedside, and indeed officiated over her funeral.
A colleague of mine died. At the wake I saw Father Clyde Harvey sitting in the living room with the spouse helping her plan the funeral service, over which he was to preside the next morning.
Clyde used to be the parish priest in the shrine on Laventille Hill, and at the Cathedral. Gangsters held him up once and were turned in by their peers.
Fr Harvey, like Dom Basil Matthews, black men, made the Catholic church reachable to black people.
Clyde would be critical to a Renaissance in East Dry River, and to crime reduction there. He could walk up Laventille Hill in the middle of the day, or night.
In 2001 Edward Gilbert was ordained as archbishop here. His credentials were that he was born in Brooklyn, and attended St Mary’s College Seminary in North East Pennsylvania.
Fr Harvey objected to being overlooked.
Two years ago, quietly, the Church banished him from this country, punishing him by posting him to Grenada as Bishop without consulting his parishioners. One of the most popular priests ever, honoured with a doctorate by The UWI.
But all we heard was the sounds of silence, with him gone.
Dom Basil Matthews, legendary black priest, who made St Benedict’s available to children of every creed and race, was also discredited by the local Catholic establishment. First, he rejected the idea of a prestige school for the few, making St Benedict’s available to all.
He died in obscurity and is buried in America, instead of La Romaine.
The Dom said suffer all children of every race and circumstance to come onto me. Bobby Sookram, Sahadeo Basdeo, Junior Commissiong, Warren Archibald, Andrew Yee.
The Catholic church, on the other hand, via the Concordat, said we want our 20 per cent. Send the rest to SERVOL in the Labasse.
Black boys are in the minority in Catholic prestige schools, such as Presentation College, Chaguanas.
Black people in this country are the primary congregants of the Catholic church. But have no voice.
I think though, that the Baptist church is of black people.
Catholic schools are presiding over the mis-education of black children. There is no better evidence of this than the 2016 Academic Performance Index (API) report, validated in the recent Senate Report on Education led by Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye. According to the API report, the following Catholic schools were found to be on Academic Watch (children failing left and right) by county:
Caroni: St David’s RC (The only failing school in Caroni).
North Eastern: Cumana RC, Sans Souci RC, Valencia RC
Port of Spain: Belmont Boys’ RC, Bethlehem Boys’ RC, Bethlehem Girls RC, Boisierre Village RC, Diego Martin Boys’ RC, Diego Martin Girls RC, Eastern Girls’ RC, Mucurapo Boys’ RC, Nelson Street Boys’ RC, Petit Valley Boys’ RC, Rose Hill RC, St Agnes RC, Success RC, Upper Laventille (Our Lady) RC;
St George East: Barataria Boys’ RC, Bourg Mulatresse RC, Brasso Seco RC, Curepe RC, Malick Girls’ RC, Santa Cruz RC, St Benedict’s RC.
St Patrick: Erin RC, Siparia Boys RC, Vance River RC.
South East: La Lune RC, Poole RC.
So in Port of Spain, the capital city, we had 14 RC schools on academic life support, these schools all in walking distance of Frederick Street, where there are prestige schools that these children cannot get in.
But the Catholics run many good pre-schools in the city and elsewhere, that are too expensive for the ordinary people of Laventille, designed mainly for children of the one-percenters.
Black people need a new focus in religion, and especially in education. Catholics have run their course. Their schools wreak of neglect of black people.