Caught in a perfect economic storm

CARICOM Heads meeting in Belize could not have been clearer about the “perfect storm” that is about to strike the Caribbean.
Speaking at a post-summit news conference, John Briceño and Mia Mottley, the Prime Ministers of Belize and Barbados, both stressed the importance of a unified response to the multiplicity of global economic challenges facing the region. The emphasis now, they suggested, must be on actions that result in self-reliance and resilience.
In San Pedro, Caricom Heads agreed that the region urgently needed to implement measures intended to create self-sufficiency in food production and energy, deliver an effective and viable Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME), and more aggressively seek out the funding required to drive regional economic recovery.
To co-ordinate this, a resuscitated and enlarged Caricom Economic Recovery Committee is to meet to recommend how these and other overlapping strategic issues, including post-pandemic recovery, long-term indebtedness, the shameful absence of international resources to support climate change adaptation, and measures to offset the alarming global economic disruption caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, might best be addressed.
Whether member states can rapidly achieve even a part of what is required is unclear, but as Prime Minister Mottley pointed out, without a unified response, the region’s development trajectory will be derailed.
What is evident is that the long overdue starting point must be increasing food production and the adoption and implementation of regional proposals put forward to Heads by Guyana’s President, Irfaan Ali. If successfully introduced by 2025, these could see the Anglophone part of the region become self-sufficient in poultry, and over a longer period a significant decline in imported corn, soya, root crops and vegetables, reducing substantially Caricom’s huge US$5 billion food import bill.
To this end, Guyana will host an Agricultural Investment Conference from May 19 to 21 involving governments, the private sector, insurance companies, banks and others to discuss the financing of agriculture-led regional integration, how supply and demand might be coordinated across the Caribbean, and the role that Guyana, Suriname, Belize and Jamaica might play in production for the region.
Critically, President Ali made clear that some US$100 million is being made available by Republic Bank on soft terms through a special facility, and that other public-private financing initiatives and private sector-led arrangements are being considered that would de-risk Caribbean agriculture.
The outcome of the conference will be a first indication of how serious the region is about overcoming present food insecurity, addressing the intra-regional trade issues that have previously stymied progress, and achieving competitiveness and productivity in a sector that desperately needs mechanisation and social distance from the stigma of the past. It will also demonstrate whether there is now the political will to deliver joined-up regional solutions.
The Hispanic Caribbean fears a long-lasting economic downturn
Elsewhere, Caricom’s larger Hispanic neighbours are also struggling to address the economic issues that the conflict in Europe has compounded.
In the Dominican Republic the country’s presidency suggests that even if the war in Europe were to end soon, sanctions would likely remain, and the country’s construction, farming and food sectors would continue to suffer from upward price pressure on imported petrol, natural gas, cereals, farm products and iron and steel, previously purchased from Ukraine. The consequence, it says, will be inflation, price speculation and a tightening of revenue flows and government spending if it is to preserve macroeconomic stability. More immediately, the country has lost almost overnight its large Russian and Ukrainian tourism market, and with it much of the forecast US$400 million in income from the 500,000 visitors it had expected from the two countries in 2022.
Cuba too has expressed concern about the unfavourable economic impact that the conflict in Ukraine will have on top of the US embargo. Cuban Deputy Prime Minister, Alejandro Gil, the Head of Economy and Planning, recently warned of increases in the price of the food and essential products the country imports. Speaking following a working meeting at the Ministry of Finance and Prices, Mr Gil noted that the world market price of oil along with that of wheat and soy flour, ship charters and other essential commodities, services and the products that Cuba needs had all skyrocketed. Cuba, he said, now faced a “tendency to greater complications”.
—Author David Jessop is a consultant to the Caribbean Council, providing strategic support and advice on political, economic and trade policy issues related to the Caribbean.