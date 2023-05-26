CCJ a worthy institution

THE United States Supreme Court with its justices appointed for life is being portrayed as a divided group of jurists making them the butt of jokes worldwide.
These justices may very well focus without any bias on significant matters related to interpreting the law, on how a law should be applied or even its relevance in some instances.
Unfortunately, most Americans have lost faith in their Supreme Court according to the credible and respected Pew Research Centre. Many people across the US are worried about the ideological leaning of their top court.
Misinformation
Compare those circumstances to what obtains with the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ). From its inception in 2005, the CCJ judges have walked the straight line and given outstanding judgments on par with or even better than anything coming out of Washington or the Privy Council in London.
But some of our politicians, with the sway they hold over many conformist supporters, did a grave disservice with their misinformation about the CCJ.
The standard-bearer is Jamaica and more specifically the Jamaica Labour Party which under previous leadership saw the CCJ as a pariah. Blind followers across the nation accepted that misguided position. The vilification of the CCJ has been unwarranted since the experience with its judgment stands out. The judges of the CCJ are not appointed by politicians barring the president whose appointment must be affirmed by the Caricom Heads of Government. This is a point Jamaicans need to hear and understand.
We hope that as Jamaica completes its decolonisation by abandoning the British monarchy to become a republic that the Andrew Holness administration recognises the process cannot be truly completed if it continues to depend on King Charles III Privy Council. The switch to republican status must be more than window dressing.
The Holness government and all Jamaicans should not forget the case of Pratt v The AG of Jamaica and how that Privy Council’s decision shook the country to its core.
Community law
Neither should they overlook the Shanique Myrie case, where the CCJ in its original jurisdiction established community law that allows all Caricom citizens, by right, entry to member states.
It would be constitutionally tidy and make good sense for Jamaica to accede to the CCJ in all of its jurisdictions since jurisprudence issues will have to be dealt with immediately. Jamaica is, after all, a nation governed by the rules of law.
It must not do like Trinidad and Tobago where the CCJ is headquartered but continues to use the Privy Council as its final court long after becoming a republic. The political objection to the court in Port of Spain can only be mildly described as absurd.
St Lucia sent the right message this month when it became the fifth nation to become a full member of the CCJ. All its citizens stand to benefit.
